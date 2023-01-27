ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to watch: 7 movies & shows to stream this week - Jan 27

By Maria Loreto
 4 days ago

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms every week. Today we recommend a mix of new releases and newly available titles, from movies and shows, all available to stream on the most popular platforms.

Poker Face (Peacock)

Rian Johnson kicked off the new year in style. Nominated for his work in “ Glass Onion ,” the beloved writer and director has also premiered a new TV show, “ Poker Face ”. Starring Natasha Lyonne as a charming crime solver inspired on the popular shows of the ‘70s and ‘80s, the show finds her running into different mysteries and crimes per episode.

You People (Netflix)

Starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy and Julia Louis Dreyfuss , “You People” tackles complex topics like racism through a love story, following Ezra (Hill) a white Jewish guy, who falls in love with Amira ( Lauren London ), a black Muslim.

How I Met Your Father (Hulu)

The second season of “How I Met Your Father” is now available on Hulu. The show, starring Hilary Duff , is a spin-off on “How I Met Your Mother,” following a group of friends in New York and the ups and downs in their love lives.

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

“The 1619 Project” is a new Hulu series based on the New York Times series of articles. Each episode of the series is based on an essay that delves into the history of racism in America and how that has shaped the country.

Shotgun Wedding (Prime Video)

Jennifer Lopez is back with a new movie, starring in “Shotgun Wedding” a romantic comedy with a twist. The film follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom ( Josh Duhamel ), a couple that’s about to get married in a destination wedding only for their party to be kidnapped by pirates.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House (Netflix)

It’s easy to miss out on great shows when on Netflix. “The Makanai” is a perfect example of this, with two episodes directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, a director nominated for Academy Awards and winner of Palm d’Ors. “Makanai” follows two close friends who move to Kyoto and dream of becoming maikos.

M3gan (Prime Video)

Lastly, “ M3GAN ” is streaming. The film, which has unexpectedly risen as one of the biggest box office hits of the year, is more of a comedy and social commentary than a horror film, but it’s very fun. It stars Allison Williams .

