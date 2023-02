READING - What does the future hold for the Pleasant Street Center? Should the town replace it with a new senior center or a community center catering to residents of all ages? Where should it be built, and how? Town officials have been grappling with these questions for quite some time, and at Tuesday’s public forum residents will have a chance to weigh in directly on the future direction of the Reading Senior/Community Center. The forum will be held at the Pleasant Street Center, located downtown at 49 Pleasant Street, starting at 7 p.m.

READING, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO