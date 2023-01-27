ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brillion, WI

Bay Port swim seniors making own splash on a legacy program

SUAMICO (WLUK) - Turner Long, Asa Sadowski, Caleb LaFrombois, Lawson Meier, Will Nicol, and Aiden Beth make up the senior class for the Bay Port boys swim team, one of the most dominant programs in any sports across Northeast Wisconsin. Seven straight years without losing a dual meet, and nearly as many conference and sectional titles.
GREEN BAY, WI
Marian falls to WLC in NACC matchup

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) - The Marian men's basketball team led by 13 points with under 11 minutes to go but Wisconsin Lutheran College rallied to win 72-65. David Britton had a team-high 28 points in the loss. Green Bay Preble product Josh Nicklaus chipped in 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Work begins on the new home of the Brown County East Branch Library

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say this project...
GREEN BAY, WI
Oshkosh distillery combining craft drinks with rich sturgeon tradition

(WLUK) -- Sturgeon Spirits is a new craft distillery in Oshkosh. The business wants to combine the area's rich sturgeon history with a distilling experience. President of Sturgeon Spirits, Karl Lowenstein, says they take conservation efforts seriously and are instituting sustainable practices in their distilling process. The building includes a...
OSHKOSH, WI
HSGT: Xavier, St. Mary's Springs, Peshtigo and Neenah post wins

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, Xavier topped West De Pere 91-64 in a Bay Conference boys basketball game, while St. Mary's Springs beat Kiel 74-60 in a non-conference game and Peshtigo edged Kewaunee 56-54 in a Packerland Conference game. In girls basketball, Neenah beat Oshkosh...
NEENAH, WI
NEW Zoo names new leader of the pack

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo has a new leader of the pack. Carmen Murach will be the new director of the zoo, taking over for Neil Anderson, the long-time director who retired last year to take a new role in Florida. Murach is stepping up from her previous position...
SUAMICO, WI
Crews to install concrete barriers along Green Bay's Packerland Drive

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Immediate changes are coming to Brown County's most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Oshkosh man injured in double-fatal U.P. crash

(WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son's basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday's crash in Delta County. According to reports, the Weavers,...
OSHKOSH, WI
Luke Bryan's new tour includes Resch Center stop

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Time to put your "country on" for this fall concert at the Resch Center. Luke Bryan is taking his "Country On Tour" to the Green Bay-area venue, Friday, October 13, 2023. The award-winning musician canceled his last Resch Center stop for 2021 due to the pandemic. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane...
GREEN BAY, WI
Gas prices rise, expected to continue climbing

(WLUK) -- The price at the pump is up and it's expected to keep climbing, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 28.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
GREEN BAY, WI
Man found dead alongside road in Sturgeon Bay

STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Sturgeon Bay police are investigating after a deceased man was found on the side of the road. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday for a report an unconscious man. Police say the middle-aged man was fully clothed...
STURGEON BAY, WI
Sheriff's office says missing Wrightstown teen found frozen to death

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez's body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Kaukauna house destroyed in fire, no injuries reported

KAUKAUNA (WLUK)--The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the fire. Kaukauna...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Judge: Cayer not to be released from mental health facility

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 -- but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
HOBART, WI

