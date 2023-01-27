(WLUK) -- The price at the pump is up and it's expected to keep climbing, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 28.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO