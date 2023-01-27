Read full article on original website
Bay Port swim seniors making own splash on a legacy program
SUAMICO (WLUK) - Turner Long, Asa Sadowski, Caleb LaFrombois, Lawson Meier, Will Nicol, and Aiden Beth make up the senior class for the Bay Port boys swim team, one of the most dominant programs in any sports across Northeast Wisconsin. Seven straight years without losing a dual meet, and nearly as many conference and sectional titles.
Marian falls to WLC in NACC matchup
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) - The Marian men's basketball team led by 13 points with under 11 minutes to go but Wisconsin Lutheran College rallied to win 72-65. David Britton had a team-high 28 points in the loss. Green Bay Preble product Josh Nicklaus chipped in 12 points and grabbed five rebounds.
Work begins on the new home of the Brown County East Branch Library
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Work is underway at the future home of the Brown County East Branch Library. Located next door to the current branch, crews will work to transform the former Titletown Fitness building, at 2253 Main Street, to the new 16,500 square foot library. Officials say this project...
Oshkosh distillery combining craft drinks with rich sturgeon tradition
(WLUK) -- Sturgeon Spirits is a new craft distillery in Oshkosh. The business wants to combine the area's rich sturgeon history with a distilling experience. President of Sturgeon Spirits, Karl Lowenstein, says they take conservation efforts seriously and are instituting sustainable practices in their distilling process. The building includes a...
HSGT: Xavier, St. Mary's Springs, Peshtigo and Neenah post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday in High School Game Time, Xavier topped West De Pere 91-64 in a Bay Conference boys basketball game, while St. Mary's Springs beat Kiel 74-60 in a non-conference game and Peshtigo edged Kewaunee 56-54 in a Packerland Conference game. In girls basketball, Neenah beat Oshkosh...
Monday's temperatures not quite '46 Below' but still cold enough to close Titletown
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- While temperatures hovered around zero Monday, they weren't quite "46 below." But, yet, the cold still pushed Titletown to shut down for the day, including its 46 Below Café. Titletown posted on Twitter Monday afternoon, announcing it would be closing its skating on Hy-Vee Plaza and...
NEW Zoo names new leader of the pack
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo has a new leader of the pack. Carmen Murach will be the new director of the zoo, taking over for Neil Anderson, the long-time director who retired last year to take a new role in Florida. Murach is stepping up from her previous position...
Crews to install concrete barriers along Green Bay's Packerland Drive
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Immediate changes are coming to Brown County's most dangerous intersection until a construction project to make it safer can begin. Starting Feb. 6, concrete barrier walls will be installed along Packerland Drive, south of Mason Street due to continued high rate of injury crashes on the south frontage road.
Oshkosh man injured in double-fatal U.P. crash
(WLUK) -- An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son's basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday's crash in Delta County. According to reports, the Weavers,...
Luke Bryan's new tour includes Resch Center stop
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Time to put your "country on" for this fall concert at the Resch Center. Luke Bryan is taking his "Country On Tour" to the Green Bay-area venue, Friday, October 13, 2023. The award-winning musician canceled his last Resch Center stop for 2021 due to the pandemic. The...
Complaint: GPS data ties man to Green Bay murder scene
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A man identified as "a person of interest" in a double murder on the city's east side faces charges for allegedly cutting off his electronic monitoring bracelet. Richard Sotka has not been charged with the murders of the women found in a home on Elkay Lane...
Gas prices rise, expected to continue climbing
(WLUK) -- The price at the pump is up and it's expected to keep climbing, according to GasBuddy. Average gasoline prices in Green Bay have risen 13.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.31/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 127 stations in Green Bay. Prices in Green Bay are 28.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 17.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Man found dead alongside road in Sturgeon Bay
STURGEON BAY (WLUK) -- Sturgeon Bay police are investigating after a deceased man was found on the side of the road. Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lansing Avenue at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday for a report an unconscious man. Police say the middle-aged man was fully clothed...
Attorney for teen charged in Green Bay homicide wants statements to police tossed out
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorney for a teenager charged in a murder outside a pharmacy wants his statements to police tossed out. Meanwhile, an April 25 trial date was set at a hearing Tuesday. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a man outside of the Walgreens...
Waupaca County family sues Fleet Farm for wrongful death after son dies by suicide
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WLUK) -- A Waupaca County family is suing Fleet Farm for the wrongful death of their son, two years after the 16-year-old died by suicide. In December, 2020, Ryan Ames stole a handgun and ammunition from the Fleet Farm he worked at before returning home and shooting himself with the gun.
Green Bay Police investigating two suspicious deaths on the east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK)-- Green Bay Police are investigating two suspicious deaths on the city's east side near the border of Green Bay and Bellevue. Police say two females were found dead in a duplex late Sunday morning. Green Bay police tell us they were sent to the 1600 block of...
Sheriff's office says missing Wrightstown teen found frozen to death
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Brown County Sheriff’s Office reports a tragic ending to a nearly two-day search for a missing teen in Brown County. Authorities say 17-year-old Daniela Velazqeuez's body was found Tuesday morning in a rural area in the Town of Wrightstown, and it’s believed she died of hypothermia.
Used car prices fall as Federal Reserve prepares to hike interest rates once again
APPLETON (WLUK) -- The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates again this week. Officials will likely approve a smaller 0.25% increase, as inflation starts to diminish. Although, the hike means borrowers will pay even more interest. This year, it'll be cheaper to buy a car. According to Edmunds,...
Kaukauna house destroyed in fire, no injuries reported
KAUKAUNA (WLUK)--The Kaukauna Fire Department responded to a call to a single-family residence on fire at 15 Woodhaven Lane around 6:45 a.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, the house was fully engulfed in flames and was starting to collapse. No one was home at the time of the fire. Kaukauna...
Judge: Cayer not to be released from mental health facility
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A judge denied a request Monday by Jacob Cayer to be released from a secure mental health facility, where he is undergoing treatment after being convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2016 -- but then ruled to be not guilty by reason of mental disease.
