KWQC
Man pleads guilty in Scott County shooting
NEW LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - A New Liberty man pleaded guilty in connection with a shooting in 2021 that left a man injured. Taurus K. Puckett, 48, pleaded guilty Monday in Scott County District Court to willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony, punishable by 10 years in prison. He would have to serve at least five years of the sentence before he is eligible for parole because of an enhancement for using a dangerous weapon, according to a plea agreement.
nrgmediadixon.com
Police Investigate a Suspicious Vehicle, Rock Falls Man Arrested on Several Charges and Outstanding Warrants
Sterling Police say that just after 2:30 in the afternoon on Friday January 27, they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle. Officers responded to the 800 block of East 2nd Street. Following an investigation, officers arrested 23-year-old Daveon Lucas of Rock Falls. Lucus was charged with Driving While...
Man arrested on warrants from two states
A Rock Falls man is in the Whiteside County Jail on a variety of charges from several counties in two states. Daveon H. Lucas, age 23, was arrested on January 27 at about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Second Street in Sterling after the Sterling Police Department received a report of a […]
KCJJ
Iowa City man found with thousands of dollars in stolen goods
An Iowa City man with a history of thefts was reportedly found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise at a storage unit. 27-year-old Jerome Brooks of the Quarters apartment complex on Highway 6 East was in possession of a storage unit at Black and Gold Storage on Waterfront Drive when police executed a search warrant on the morning of November 11th. Investigators reportedly located property tying Brooks to at least seven burglaries and thefts. The property, which was returned to their rightful owners, was valued at over $11,000. However, police say the property that wasn’t recovered ups the total substantially.
tspr.org
Police chiefs condemn fatal beating in Memphis
The police chiefs in Macomb and Galesburg are condemning the conduct of officers in Memphis, Tenn., who were involved in the deadly beating of a 29-year old Black man during a traffic stop. Memphis police officers stopped Tyre Nichols on suspicion of reckless driving last month. They used a stun...
Caught on camera, stealing a camera: Galesburg Police investigating possible fraud, theft at Menards
Galesburg Police on Thursday responded to Menards for an ongoing fraud complaint. Police met with the store manager who said three male subjects came into the store on three separate occasions and purchased items using the same checks. The checks bounced due to a lack of funds. The checks were used on three different dates by three different people and had the same name on all of them. All three checks were written for a total of just over $1,100 – which were mainly for power tools. The checks belong to a man and a woman from Sheridan, Illinois. A driver’s license number written on the checks doesn’t exist in any Illinois database. At the time of the police report, the subject had not been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
KCJJ
Out of state couple facing charges after being found with stolen mail
An out-of-state couple faces multiple charges after a search warrant executed at their hotel room found stolen mail. According to police, 34-year-old Don Basney of Clinton Township Michigan and 36-year-old Joann Soderberg of West Hollywood California were staying at the Radisson on 1st Avenue in Coralville on Saturday morning when they executed the warrant. The two were allegedly found with ingoing and outgoing mail from over 20 different Iowa City addresses. There were reportedly three outgoing checks for utility payments that were never delivered. A further search of Basney’s vehicle found additional pieces of stolen mail.
Man arrested for allegedly holding East Moline woman captive in her apartment
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — A man is in jail after he allegedly hit his ex-girlfriend and held her captive in her apartment, according to the East Moline Police Department. At about 4:39 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27, officers were contacted by a woman who advised that her ex-boyfriend, 29-year-old Marshawn Pitts, hit her with a loaded handgun and held her captive in her own apartment in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue.
KCJJ
Iowa City Police remove squatters from vacant home
Iowa City Police have evicted a pair of squatters they say had been living at a vacant residence. Officers were called to an address on Taylor Drive just after 5:30 Saturday night for two subjects breaking into a duplex. Investigators found 60-year-old Michael Johnson…who lists his address as Shelter House on Southgate Avenue…and 43-year-old Devon Perkins of Davis Street inside.
nrgmediadixon.com
As Part of an Ongoing Investigation into Drug Trafficking in the Area, Rock Falls Man Arrested After Search of a Residence
On Friday, January 27 at approximately 5:00am, the Rock Falls Police Department with assistance from the Illinois State Police and the Blackhawk Area Task Force, served a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of 14th Avenue in Rock Falls as part of an ongoing investigation of narcotics possession and trafficking.
KCJJ
Woman accused of abandoning 9-month-old while intoxicated
Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies say a Jones County woman abandoned a nine-month-old child while she was intoxicated. The Johnson County Joint Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 12:30 Friday morning from a concerned father in Texas saying he was worried about his nine-month-old daughter. He claimed the girl had been left alone at a residence on 520th Street while the woman who was supposed to be watching the child left intoxicated.
KCJJ
Iowa City man who claimed he has a hard time remembering how to spell his name arrested for driving while barred
An Iowa City man who claimed he has a spelling issue was arrested for driving while barred and providing false ID information. Police stopped 39-year-old Plimio Zuniga Duron of Alyssa Court Southwest Monday night just before 10 pm because the registration sticker on the Ford pickup he was driving had expired. Police checked the registration sticker and found that it was for a different vehicle.
KCJJ
IC man arrested after allegedly asking convenience store clerk if they sell meth pipes
An Iowa City man has been arrested after allegedly asking a convenience store clerk if they sold meth pipes. Iowa City Police say 34-year-old Christopher Cummings of South Dodge Street entered Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh on Stevens Drive at 6:30pm on December 22nd and asked the clerk, “Where are the pipes?” Cummings then purchased a different item, but a baggie of methamphetamine allegedly fell out of his pocket when he pulled out his wallet.
KWQC
Three Burlington men arrested in connection to Century Link wire theft
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Three men have been arrested in connection to reports that began in December of vandalism and copper wire theft from Century Link. Andrew Joseph Stout, 36 of West Burlington, Iowa, Christopher Bernard Oberlander, 33 of Burlington, Iowa, and Troy William Phillips, 53 of South Burlington were arrested Friday on charges of criminal mischief and second-degree theft in connection to Century Link’s reports of vandalism and copper wire theft that began in Dec. 2022 and continued into January, according to a media release from Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office.
KCJJ
Coralville man accused of stealing cans meant for charity fundraiser
A Coralville man faces charges that he stole cans that were being collected for charity. The suspect, 58-year-old David Latham of the Western Hill Estates manufactured housing community, was booked into the Johnson County Jail at 1:15 Saturday morning. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says on two different occasions last August, Latham stole cans meant for a youth wrestling club fundraiser from a collection area on North Croell Avenue in Tiffin. The wrestling club set up cameras at the site after the 2022 fundraising totals were almost $900 lower than the previous year’s total due to believed theft. Arrest records indicate Latham and his car were captured by the cameras stealing cans on multiple occasions.
ourquadcities.com
Kinna’s House of Love seeks help following hit-and-run
A Quad-City woman who has dedicated her life to giving back to the community now needs help continuing her mission. Luekinna Hodges, founder of Kinna’s House of Love, a non-profit organization that provides support and resources for battered women and children, said her car was badly damaged by a hit-and-run driver, which has left her unable to continue her work. Local 4 and Fox 18’s Trae Harris spoke with Hodges for more information and to find out how you can help.
KCJJ
Suspect wanted on weapons charge arrested after allegedly helping 11-year-old exact revenge on rival with water bead pistol
An Iowa City man wanted on a weapons charge has been arrested after allegedly helping an 11-year-old exact revenge on a rival by having her shoot the other child with a water bead pistol. 20-year-old Dhyaaaldin Mohammad was booked into the Johnson County Jail just after 4:15 Wednesday afternoon. Iowa...
nrgmediadixon.com
A Traffic Stops Leads to a Search of a Rural Dixon Residence and Police Say They Found a Large Quantity of Illegal Drugs
On Tuesday evening of January 17, Ogle County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 4,000 block of S. IL Rte. 2. After an investigation, Deputies placed 52-year-old Steven Smith of Dixon under arrest for Possession of Methamphetamine 15-100 grams and Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine. Pursuant to the...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to federal prison for firearm charge
COLONA, Ill. — A house fire in Colona resulted in multiple explosions, one of which took place with firefighters inside the property, according to a Colona Fire Department news release. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:29 p.m., the Colona FD responded to a structure fire at 21533 Ballegeer Lane.
Colona house fire leads to multiple explosions, nobody injured
COLONA, Ill. — A house fire in Colona resulted in multiple explosions, one of which took place with firefighters inside the property, according to a Colona Fire Department news release. On Thursday, Jan. 26 at 10:29 p.m., the Colona FD responded to a structure fire at 21533 Ballegeer Lane.
