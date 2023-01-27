Read full article on original website
Lynette Daniel
4d ago
Just wondering, why now? It's been over a month since this brave man and hero has passed. Why not then? hmm
Reply(5)
15
Henry James
4d ago
It doesn't matter, "WHY NOW? From what I have learned, he was a good man. Yes, there are a lot of good men we have lost.
Reply
5
Bigpolkcounty
4d ago
His jump in 1960 was crazy! As an Air Force Veteran myself, I salute you, Sir. Rest well.
Reply
6
Related
DeSantis says Florida will cut funding to all CRT, DEI programs: ‘wither on the vine’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis proposed new legislation on Tuesday to cut funding to state college programs that include diversity, equity, and inclusion, and critical race theory
Florida Republicans Push Permitless Carry Law As State Has 7th Mass Shooting Of The Year
Republicans in Florida are pushing to remove permits on concealed firearms. The post Florida Republicans Push Permitless Carry Law As State Has 7th Mass Shooting Of The Year appeared first on NewsOne.
Lakeland Mass Shooting Shines Spotlight on Ron DeSantis' Gun Views
Florida's legislature introduced a bill that would allow carrying a concealed gun without a permit the same day 10 people were injured in a drive-by shooting.
back2stonewall.com
Ron DeSantis Accuses DirecTV of ‘Intellectual Discrimination’ for Dropping Newsmax
Florida Governor and Anti-Christ. Ron DeSatan DeSantis argued on Tuesday that DirecTV was guilty of “intellectual discrimination” because it dropped Newsmax, a conservative propaganda “news” station. DeSantis was asked if DirecTV should be investigated at the state level over the cancellation after accusing Direct TV of...
click orlando
City of Winter Springs under audit by State of Florida
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A state senator who calls Winter Springs his hometown was granted his request for the State of Florida to audit his City. Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, made the request last Thursday to the Chair of the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee for an Auditor General operational audit.
DeSantis is appointing new medical board members while slamming gender-affirming care for youth
Quality Journalism for Critical Times With the state considering a ban on gender-affirming care for minors, two key medical oversight boards scheduled to discuss the issue next week have undergone changes to their members in just a couple months. Gov. Ron DeSantis is responsible for appointments to both the Florida Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine and they must […] The post DeSantis is appointing new medical board members while slamming gender-affirming care for youth appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Opinion: Has DeSantis Set Out to Ruin Florida’s Public Colleges on Purpose?
DeSantis has set out to ruin Florida's public colleges is the subject of an article appearing in The Atlantic this week, titled, Florida’s Soviet Commissars. Referencing in part an editorial from The New York Times,The Atlantic reports that DeSantis’s goal is to save the institutions, and one assumes the students, from ‘ideologically progressive’ viewpoints and rebuild them.
FCI Tallahassee hosts National Recruitment Day Saturday
The Federal Bureau of Prisons Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Tallahassee is hosting a career fair Saturday, Feb. 4 at the FCI Tallahassee facility.
CCRKBA Rips Florida Anti-Gunners For Constitutional Carry “Hysteria”
The Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms today accused anti-gunners in Florida of “once again promoting hysteria” at the announcement of “Constitutional Carry” legislation, which would allow law-abiding Sunshine State residents to carry firearms for personal protection without having to obtain
fsunews.com
LGBTQ Floridians are under attack from their own government
Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent request for state universities to provide information on the care they provide to transgender students is just one more instance of the Florida government attempting to oppress its LGBTQ citizenry. There is no good-faith reason for DeSantis to request data from state universities on the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida adds son of sitting US senator to roster as walk-on
Florida has added Miami (Fla.) Belen Jesuit Prep running back Anthony Rubio to the roster for the 2023 season. Rubio is walking on with the Gators. He’s the son of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.). A 5-foot-9, 165-pound running back, he appears to hold offers from Buffalo, Charlotte, and Bryant....
click orlando
Florida grapples with international tourism lag
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida tourism leaders continue to fret over a lag in international visitors as the industry anticipates tourism numbers for the final three months of 2022. While Visit Florida, the state’s tourism-marketing agency, boasts that Florida is the top U.S. destination for overseas travelers based on market...
Vox
Ron DeSantis wants to make it much easier for the government to kill people
Ian Millhiser is a senior correspondent at Vox, where he focuses on the Supreme Court, the Constitution, and the decline of liberal democracy in the United States. He received a JD from Duke University and is the author of two books on the Supreme Court. Last week, Republican Florida Gov....
floridapolitics.com
Last Call for 1.30.23 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. House Speaker Paul Renner has long said that he would introduce a so-called “constitutional carry” bill, and on Monday he pulled the trigger.
iheart.com
Partisan School Boards Races, Bad Blood & Jesus Winning Again
Partisan School Boards Races, Bad Blood & Jesus Winning Again – Top 3 Takeaways – January 30th, 2023. Bring on the partisan school board races. Partisanship is a funny thing. Do you want more of it or less of it? That’s one of the questions we most agree on as a society. When asked if want more or less of it, we almost all agree (87%) and always have. We view less of it as a good thing. But while that question provides a uniting answer, the reality on the ground is frequently different. Not just with elected partisan officials, but with us. Given a choice between holding partisan races and non-partisan races for various offices that aren’t designed to be inherently political – we commonly opt for the partisan approach. The examples are numerous, but you need look no further than the partisan races we hold in Florida, and Palm Beach County specifically like sheriff, tax collector and perhaps the oddest of all, supervisor of elections. In theory, application of law enforcement should never be a partisan issue. While imposing taxes is a partisan thing for sure, what does collecting them have to do with it? And seriously, how weird is it that the people tasked with counting everyone’s vote are specifically and openly rooting for a specific party’s vote? But again, it’s what we do because it’s what we choose. So yes, enter the issue of partisan school board races. Last week as part of Governor DeSantis’ agenda he made the case for creating partisan school board races in Florida. And just as law enforcement, tax collection and the running of elections from a point of practicality shouldn’t be a partisan thing, the running of our schools shouldn’t be either. But, of course, in the words of one listener in response to my twitter poll about this issue... It is anyway... He has a point. While school board races in Florida remain nonpartisan, one can easily make the case that they’ve proven to be more partisan than the aforementioned partisan positions within our communities. As I outlined last week, should the Florida legislature pass DeSantis’ desire to make school board races in Florida partisan races in this year’s session, it would be on our ballots in next year’s general election as a proposed constitutional amendment where it would need at least 60% support to pass. And, if my unscientific poll is of any indication, it may well get it. 85.2% of respondents in my poll said yes to partisan school board races in Florida as opposed to just 14.8% against it. There’s a fine line between pragmatism and practicality. Altruistically, our schools shouldn’t be partisan battle grounds, realistically they have been for decades. So perhaps overt partisanship is the answer? That’s the one most of you gave me and if it aides in driving engagement and turnout, perhaps it is a better answer. After all, when 3+2 can equal a struggle session and biological sex is now not said to be able to determine who can become pregnant... Our classrooms are no doubt political already. Speaking of partisanship?
click orlando
Stranded killer whale buried in secret location on Florida college campus. Here’s why
ORLANDO, Fla. – A beached 21-foot killer whale that was found dead Jan. 11 on a beach in Flagler County was buried in a secret location on the University of Florida campus, according to WUFT, the NPR member radio station owned by UF. The whale washed up on the...
Florida Restaurant Named One Of The Best In The US
Yelp ranked the Top 100 restaurants in the country, and one Florida spot broke into the Top 5.
click orlando
Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat
APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
Comments / 33