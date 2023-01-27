Partisan School Boards Races, Bad Blood & Jesus Winning Again – Top 3 Takeaways – January 30th, 2023. Bring on the partisan school board races. Partisanship is a funny thing. Do you want more of it or less of it? That’s one of the questions we most agree on as a society. When asked if want more or less of it, we almost all agree (87%) and always have. We view less of it as a good thing. But while that question provides a uniting answer, the reality on the ground is frequently different. Not just with elected partisan officials, but with us. Given a choice between holding partisan races and non-partisan races for various offices that aren’t designed to be inherently political – we commonly opt for the partisan approach. The examples are numerous, but you need look no further than the partisan races we hold in Florida, and Palm Beach County specifically like sheriff, tax collector and perhaps the oddest of all, supervisor of elections. In theory, application of law enforcement should never be a partisan issue. While imposing taxes is a partisan thing for sure, what does collecting them have to do with it? And seriously, how weird is it that the people tasked with counting everyone’s vote are specifically and openly rooting for a specific party’s vote? But again, it’s what we do because it’s what we choose. So yes, enter the issue of partisan school board races. Last week as part of Governor DeSantis’ agenda he made the case for creating partisan school board races in Florida. And just as law enforcement, tax collection and the running of elections from a point of practicality shouldn’t be a partisan thing, the running of our schools shouldn’t be either. But, of course, in the words of one listener in response to my twitter poll about this issue... It is anyway... He has a point. While school board races in Florida remain nonpartisan, one can easily make the case that they’ve proven to be more partisan than the aforementioned partisan positions within our communities. As I outlined last week, should the Florida legislature pass DeSantis’ desire to make school board races in Florida partisan races in this year’s session, it would be on our ballots in next year’s general election as a proposed constitutional amendment where it would need at least 60% support to pass. And, if my unscientific poll is of any indication, it may well get it. 85.2% of respondents in my poll said yes to partisan school board races in Florida as opposed to just 14.8% against it. There’s a fine line between pragmatism and practicality. Altruistically, our schools shouldn’t be partisan battle grounds, realistically they have been for decades. So perhaps overt partisanship is the answer? That’s the one most of you gave me and if it aides in driving engagement and turnout, perhaps it is a better answer. After all, when 3+2 can equal a struggle session and biological sex is now not said to be able to determine who can become pregnant... Our classrooms are no doubt political already. Speaking of partisanship?

