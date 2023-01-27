Read full article on original website
Related
skooknews.com
COLLEGE NEWS: Schuylkill County Students Named to LCCC Dean's List
Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) has announced the following Schuylkill County students that were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students with an academic grade point average of at least 3.50 achieve Dean's List status. The students and their hometowns are:. Andreas: Noelle Dekorte, Amelia McArdle,...
skooknews.com
Mahanoy Area Commemorates Anniversaries of State Championships
On Saturday, a special ceremony brought players and coaches of two state championship teams back to Mahanoy Area. In 1988 Coach Joe Alansky and his girls basketball team brough home gold to Mahanoy Area. 10 years later in 1998, he did it again. On Saturday, 35 years later, both teams and coaching staff were honored at the same home gym where those championship teams were made, and the same gym that is named after the legendary coach.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 31st, 2023
Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- Lois E. Becker, 84, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, January 28th, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg. Lois was born in Pottsville, PA on April 27, 1938, a daughter of the late Thelma (Heinbaugh) Heffner and David Heffner. She was the widow of...
Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away
Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
abc27.com
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
abc27.com
Lebanon County Commission announces Women’s Hall of Fame inductees
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lebanon County Commission for Women announced their inductees for their 13th annual Women’s Hall of Fame. The goal of the commons is to honor those women who have quietly used their talents to increase the quality of lives throughout Lebanon County. As...
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bethlehem to be closed and sold, diocese says
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be closed and sold, according to a news release. Structural issues and deteriorating exterior stone on the church at 417 E. Fifth St. are causing a financial hardship, according to the release from the Diocese of Allentown.
PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision
Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
Train derailment in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
Former rail line named Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
The 7.8 mile Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail in McKean County has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. The trail is a section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail and is a converted rail line used for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. “Congratulations...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
PSP investigating trespassing in West Penn
REYNOLDS – State Police at Frackville are investigating incidents of trespassing at a property in this West Penn Township village. Troopers said two individuals in camouflage were seen on the victim’s property on Clamtown Road on Jan. 28 and trespassing is an ongoing issue at the property. The...
Neurologist appointed director at Evan hospital
Lewisburg, Pa. — A neurologist has been named director of the stroke center at Evangelical Community Hospital. Dr. Christopher Cummings has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. He is fulfilling this directorship in addition to his role as a neurologist at Evangelical. As medical director, Dr. Cummings is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program. He collaborates with hospital staff to deliver...
WFMZ-TV Online
Train derails in rural Rush Township
RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
susquehannastyle.com
OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts
Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
Bed Bath & Beyond store closings include 8 in Pennsylvania
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond said recently it was closing 87 stores and eight of those are in Pennsylvania. While none of the closings in Pennsylvania are in the Harrisburg area, Bed Bath & Beyond has updated the list of closings multiple times. Last week, Bed Bath & Beyond...
BoxingNews24.com
Taking a Look at Steve Little & Kermit Cintron, Reading, PA’s Two World Champs!
By Ken Hissner: In talking with that well-known and well-respected gym owner, manager, advisor, trainer, cut-man, and former business owner from Reading, Pa, Rich Ormsbee, we discussed his city’s two world champions he was involved with. That being the WBA Super Middleweight champion Steve “Lightning” Little and the IBF...
Special election to fill state Senate seat to be held Tuesday
Harrisburg, Pa. — A special election to fill a state Senate seat vacated by John Gordner will be held tomorrow. Gordner, who served three decades in the state House and Senate, resigned Nov. 30 to join the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Republican nominee and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who currently represents Pennsylvania's 108th District, will face off against Democratic nominee Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 27th Senate District encompasses parts of Luzerne County including the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, Shickshinny and the townships of Huntington, Nescopeck, Salem, and Sugarloaf. The district also includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties.
FireRescue1
Former Pa. fire chief pleads guilty to assaulting 14-year-old junior firefighter
SUNBURY, Pa. — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel will spend the next 12 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old junior firefighter. On Friday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones sentenced former Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains Jr., 45, of...
Comments / 0