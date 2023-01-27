ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

skooknews.com

COLLEGE NEWS: Schuylkill County Students Named to LCCC Dean's List

Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) has announced the following Schuylkill County students that were named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. Students with an academic grade point average of at least 3.50 achieve Dean's List status. The students and their hometowns are:. Andreas: Noelle Dekorte, Amelia McArdle,...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Mahanoy Area Commemorates Anniversaries of State Championships

On Saturday, a special ceremony brought players and coaches of two state championship teams back to Mahanoy Area. In 1988 Coach Joe Alansky and his girls basketball team brough home gold to Mahanoy Area. 10 years later in 1998, he did it again. On Saturday, 35 years later, both teams and coaching staff were honored at the same home gym where those championship teams were made, and the same gym that is named after the legendary coach.
MAHANOY CITY, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for January 31st, 2023

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ---------------------------------------------------- Lois E. Becker, 84, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Saturday, January 28th, at Orwigsburg Center, Orwigsburg. Lois was born in Pottsville, PA on April 27, 1938, a daughter of the late Thelma (Heinbaugh) Heffner and David Heffner. She was the widow of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away

Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WTAJ

Penn State researchers share Spotted lanternfly findings

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Researchers at Penn State are still working to learn as much as they can about an invasive insect in Pennsylvania that continues to be a threat to local agriculture. The university is part of an interdisciplinary research group studying the Spotted Lanternfly. The research group, funded by the U.S. Department […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
ANNVILLE, PA
YourErie

PA state Senator reacts to deer hunting season opening decision

Despite some push back opening day for deer season will continue to be the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and Pennsylvania state Senator Dan Laughlin gave his reaction to this decision. The Pennsylvania Game Commission voted unanimously to stick with a Saturday opening day, which was instituted in 2019. State Sen. Dan Laughlin said this decision gives […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Train derailment in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Crews have been working to clear a train derailment in Schuylkill County. Officials say the derailment happened sometime overnight Monday near Route 54 in Rush Township. There's no word on if anyone was hurt or when the wreckage will be cleared in this part of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

PSP investigating trespassing in West Penn

REYNOLDS – State Police at Frackville are investigating incidents of trespassing at a property in this West Penn Township village. Troopers said two individuals in camouflage were seen on the victim’s property on Clamtown Road on Jan. 28 and trespassing is an ongoing issue at the property. The...
FRACKVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Neurologist appointed director at Evan hospital

Lewisburg, Pa. — A neurologist has been named director of the stroke center at Evangelical Community Hospital. Dr. Christopher Cummings has been named medical director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. He is fulfilling this directorship in addition to his role as a neurologist at Evangelical. As medical director, Dr. Cummings is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program. He collaborates with hospital staff to deliver...
LEWISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Train derails in rural Rush Township

RUSH TWP., Pa. - A train derailed in rural Schuylkill County on Tuesday. Two sections of cars ended up off the tracks in a remote area of Rush Township, paralleling Route 54, according to a photographer for 69 News. It happened along a Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad line.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

OAL: Your Local Orthopedic Experts

Recognized as the leading orthopedic experts in the area since 1972, Orthopedic Associates of Lancaster (OAL) is dedicated to offering specialized, compassionate orthopedic care to residents of Lancaster and Lebanon Counties, and the surrounding areas needing to become stronger. From the foot, ankle, knee, and hip to the shoulder, elbow,...
LANCASTER, PA
BoxingNews24.com

Taking a Look at Steve Little & Kermit Cintron, Reading, PA’s Two World Champs!

By Ken Hissner: In talking with that well-known and well-respected gym owner, manager, advisor, trainer, cut-man, and former business owner from Reading, Pa, Rich Ormsbee, we discussed his city’s two world champions he was involved with. That being the WBA Super Middleweight champion Steve “Lightning” Little and the IBF...
READING, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Special election to fill state Senate seat to be held Tuesday

Harrisburg, Pa. — A special election to fill a state Senate seat vacated by John Gordner will be held tomorrow. Gordner, who served three decades in the state House and Senate, resigned Nov. 30 to join the Pennsylvania Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward (R-Westmoreland) as Counsel. Republican nominee and state Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, who currently represents Pennsylvania's 108th District, will face off against Democratic nominee Patricia Lawton, a speech pathologist from Columbia County. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. The 27th Senate District encompasses parts of Luzerne County including the boroughs of Conyngham, Nescopeck, Shickshinny and the townships of Huntington, Nescopeck, Salem, and Sugarloaf. The district also includes all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, and Snyder counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

