On Saturday, a special ceremony brought players and coaches of two state championship teams back to Mahanoy Area. In 1988 Coach Joe Alansky and his girls basketball team brough home gold to Mahanoy Area. 10 years later in 1998, he did it again. On Saturday, 35 years later, both teams and coaching staff were honored at the same home gym where those championship teams were made, and the same gym that is named after the legendary coach.

MAHANOY CITY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO