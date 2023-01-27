Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Drivers May Soon Pay a Weight-Based Tax on SUVs, Trucks, Polluting Cars to Reduce EmissionsEden ReportsNew York City, NY
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.East Coast TravelerWashington, DC
White House Confirms: FBI Searched the Penn Biden Center Looking for More Classified Docs - Back in NovemberWild Orchid MediaWashington, DC
Coming to terms with the black Daughters of the American RevolutionJuliette FairleyRoanoke, VA
Related
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
It’s Official: America Agrees Trump’s Document Case Pales in Comparison to Biden’s as POTUS Approval Tanks Again
As we’ve begun to show in our groundbreaking exclusive 4-part series comparing and contrasting the two scenarios, Joe Biden is facing some very serious consequences. As we prepare to close out the first month of 2023, Biden has found the spotlight shining on him after classified documents were found at his Wilmington, Delaware, home and a Washington, DC, office he used after serving as vice president.
Biden Touts $1.2 Trillion Infrastructure Spending Splurge as He Shuts Down Negotiations on Debt Ceiling
President Joe Biden gave a speech on Monday, highlighting a tunnel project funded by the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in 2021. Despite acknowledging the need to curb the nation's debt, which breached the $31.3 trillion debt ceiling on January 19, he refuses to negotiate spending cuts with Republicans.
Davis: Time to correct the record again — Hillary Clinton did not have a single email marked ‘classified’
There has been substantial media coverage of President Biden and former Vice President Pence both removing marked classified documents outside the White House after they left the vice presidency (and, in the case of Biden, also including after he was a U.S. senator). Both insist they did so inadvertently. Of course, the word “inadvertent” does not apply to former President Trump’s behavior. As we now know from Mr. Trump’s own admission, he knew documents he took to Mar-a-Lago were classified…
House Democrats have already found something to love about Kevin McCarthy's Republican-led House
Last week, lawmakers offered amendments to legislation on the House floor for the first time since May 2016. Democrats say they're into it.
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Ukraine's drones watch as Russia throws waves of men at battle for Bakhmut
Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine — The city of Bakhmut was home to around 70,000 people before it found itself on the front line of Russian President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war to seize Ukrainian territory. Almost 12 months of war have left Bakhmut barely recognizable. Once renowned for sparkling wine, the small city has been reduced to a hollowed-out shell of its former self. But Bakhmut, and the Ukrainian forces defending it, have hung on. "Bakhmut holds" has even become a battle cry for the nation as it fights back against the Russian invaders. But it's only just holding...
Russia warns United States: the end of nuclear arms control may be nigh
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Russia told the United States on Monday that the last remaining pillar of bilateral nuclear arms control could expire in 2026 without a replacement due to what it said were U.S. efforts to inflict "strategic defeat" on Moscow in Ukraine.
KRQE News 13
Nikki Haley expected to announce 2024 bid on Feb. 15: reports
Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will announce her candidacy for president next month, according to multiple reports. Multiple outlets reported on Tuesday that Haley, who is also a former Republican governor of South Carolina, will declare she is running on Feb. 15, which could make her the first official challenger to former President Trump for the GOP nomination.
KRQE News 13
Hong Kong bans CBD, forcing businesses to shut or revamp
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong banned CBD as a “dangerous drug” and imposed harsh penalties for its possession on Wednesday, forcing fledging businesses to shut down or revamp. Supporters say CBD, or cannabidiol, derived from the cannabis plant, can help relieve stress and inflammation without getting...
Comments / 0