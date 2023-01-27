Read full article on original website
5 Tips for Home BuyersMischa Thompson - RealtorWarner Robins, GA
Crunch Fitness Warner Robins creating jobs, benefiting neighboring businesses, and boosting the local economyB.R. ShenoyWarner Robins, GA
Explore the Stunning Live Oak Preserve Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the Benefits of Living in the Morgan Ranch Subdivision in Bonaire, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorBonaire, GA
Discover the beauty and convenience of The Woodlands in Kathleen, GeorgiaMischa Thompson - RealtorKathleen, GA
Related
'I end up losing business': Downtown Macon businesses hindered by film crews coming to town
MACON, Ga. — Disney+ is bringing their film to Macon. While some are thrilled about Mickey Mouse films coming to central Georgia, wome are a bit frustrated. Terry Passmore has owned New Hope Herbal on Cotton Avenue for almost four years. He says the Disney production crew told him the Friday before they were filming this coming Monday. He says the late notice is not new to him.
Macon’s deadliest streets: Two roommates die months apart crossing same busy road
MACON, Ga. — When Henry Young III heard his girlfriend, Audrey Michelle Mack, had been hit by a car, he ran down Pio Nono Avenue to check on her. For Young, the same gut-punching heartbreak would happen twice in a span of less than eight months. Mack and Stephanie...
'I hope someone remodels it & brings it back to life': Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
MACON, Ga. — Some would say downtown Macon's Crowne Plaza – now known as the Ramada Inn – was the place to be in its heyday. The 16 story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in early April.
WMAZ
Downtown Macon hotel auction excites business owners
The 16-story, 300 room building has been sitting vacant for a decade, but might be going up for auction in April. Macon business owners say it's a good idea.
'The more protection of the food, the better it is': Macon restaurants welcome food delivery bill
MACON, Ga. — Since the pandemic, a lot more people are using food-delivery apps. However, the food doesn't always make it to your home. That's why the Georgia Senate is working on Bill 34 that prohibits delivery services from some unsavory practices. If it passes, it would regulate familiar...
middlegatimes.com
Fun Things to Do this Week in Middle Georgia (1/30 - 2/5)
The second month of 2023 is here already starting on Wednesday, along with a celebration of the Chinese New Year at Wesleyan, and First Friday in Downtown Macon will bring plenty of people out to enjoy art, live music, and more. Here a few of the more interesting events taking place in Middle Georgia this week.
3 departments, 1 show: McEachern Art Center exhibit features professors' art from Macon colleges, universities
MACON, Ga. — This First Friday the McEachern Art Center is giving art professors across Macon the chance to showcase what they have been working on. The show is called Crosstown and features the work of fine art professors from Mercer University, Wesleyan College, and Middle Georgia State University.
'Inflation is inflation': Macon Transit Authority raises bus rates for the first time in 15 years
MACON, Ga. — Bus rides in Macon are about to get a bit more expensive. That's because the Macon Transit Authority is raising its fares for the first time in 15 years. CEO Craig Ross says nobody wanted to raise the rates, but with inflation, it was just something that had to happen. Many people at Terminal Station Tuesday afternoon say they understand.
'Hope more people would take advantage': Macon Volunteer Clinic Celebrates 20 years of service
MACON, Ga. — Doctors at the Macon Volunteer Clinic say one of the leading causes of people ending up in the emergency room is the inability to cover basic health. For 20 years, the Macon Volunteer Clinic has been providing health care service to the community. They plan to...
Streets begin closing today for Disney+ series filming in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A Disney+ feature film is being shot in Macon, and some roads will be blocked off for the duration of the shoot through Wednesday, Feb. 1. The schedule for street closings begins today, with areas of Poplar Street and Second street blocked off. Here's a complete...
baldwin2k.com
$1,575 rental houses in Milledgeville apparently now considered "average"
Our COMMUNITY SUSTAINERS help keep us going with a small once-a-month pledge and help provide access to local journalism for EVERYONE in the community. To become a Baldwin2k Community Sustainer, JUST CLICK HERE. Politicians and elected officials don't seem very interested, and it's very rarely if ever mentioned at City...
MTA to vote on bus fare increase for first time in 15 years
MACON, Ga. — The Macon Transit Authority tonight is scheduled to vote on a 40% fare increase, its first in 15 years. Spokeswoman Jami Gaudet says the authority board plans to vote on the rate hike at its 5:30 meeting. If approved, the basic one-way fare would increase from...
wgxa.tv
Wilkinson Co. man arrested after chase in Macon, suspect in other investigations
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A man wanted in multiple Middle Georgia counties has been arrested in Macon. In a post on Facebook, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrested the man, from Twiggs County, after he led them on a chase from a home in east Macon into Wilkinson County. Deputies in Wilkinson County used spike strips to disable the van the suspect was driving. After running over them, the driver lost control, sending him down an embankment. Investigators say that's when the man, who has not been identified, ran off into the woods where he was later found and arrested.
WMAZ
Central Lady Chargers find support in Macon church
The Lady Chargers don't need much help from anybody. But still, support is just what they've got this season -- and it comes from what might be an unexpected source.
Macon-Bibb County Mayor Lester Miller announces 2024 reelection bid
MACON, Ga. — Macon's mayor is asking you to elect him for four more years in office. According to a news release, Lester Miller launched his reelection campaign as Macon-Bibb County mayor Thursday night at the Hargray Capitol Theater. More than 250 people gathered in support of Miller, raising...
Warner Robins gets grant to help curb illegal trash dumping
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It's time for a cleanup in Warner Robins. Keep Warner Robins Beautiful wants folks to get rid of their trash responsibly and legally. The organization received a $5,000 grant from the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. They plan to use the funds to assist with litter...
wgxa.tv
Power outage to blame for structure fire at a mining company in Sandersville
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fire crews were called to a mining company after a fire started. The Sandersville Fire Department worked to put out a fire at Thiele Kaolin Company on Saturday. Around 10:00 P.M., the department, EMS, and additional aid from the Tennille Fire Department arrived to help. First...
40-year-old man charged in January 21 triple shooting on Thoroughbred Lane
MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies have arrested and charged a man suspected of shooting and killing 52-year-old Pinal Kumar Patel and injuring his wife and daughter in their driveway at 361 Thoroughbred Lane earlier this month. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, on January...
'Noticeably improper police action': Central Georgia sheriffs denounce violence in Tyre Nichols case
MACON, Ga. — As video of five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols continues to circulate, many are reacting. That includes law enforcement across Central Georgia. "It broke every rule, it broke every policy, every procedure of any law enforcement agency of the United States," Baldwin County Sheriff Bill Massee said.
wgxa.tv
Suspect identified in triple shooting of family in their Macon driveway
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Investigators have identified a suspect in the triple shooting of a family in Macon that left a man dead. A man, his wife, and their daughter were all shot while standing in the driveway of their Thoroughbred Lane home on January 21, 2023. The man, later identified as PinalKumar Patel, died from his injuries.
