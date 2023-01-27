ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 WOBM

This was named the best bakery in New Jersey

There are tons of local, mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey, so it’s had to say which is the best. The folks at Mashed.com didn’t let that deter them from naming the best bakery in each state. The winner for New Jersey is Balthazar Bakery in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years

One of Midtown’s most well-known grill spots is overdone — Ruth’s Chris Steak House has announced that it will close in April. After serving up pre-theater filets and ribeyes for 30 years on W51st Street, the company decided not to renew their expiring lease, a spokesperson for the brand told Crains New York Business. The […] The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House on W51st Street to Close After 30 Years appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Good news for seal pup stranded on NJ beach

BRIGANTINE — Good news from the Marine Mammal Stranding Center. Their only patient, a female harbor seal (#22-155) found stranded on Monmouth Beach on Dec. 28 is reportedly doing very well under the expert care of the center’s stranding staff, veterinarian, and volunteers. When the pup was found,...
MONMOUTH BEACH, NJ
Program launched in honor of 9-year-old Staten Island hero who gave his life trying to rescue pets from a house fire

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tommy Monahan, who was 9 years old when he lost his life in a Prince’s Bay house fire in 2007 trying to rescue his pets, is looking down today and he is proud, his sister, 23-year-old Gabrielle Monahan, said on Tuesday, during an event to launch a new educational program created in honor of the young hero.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Riding gave him ‘therapy, freedom, and happiness.’ Family recalls man, 25, who died in Staten Island motorcycle crash

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Riding on his motorcycle, with the wind whipping around him, was Jordan Urbina’s passion. It was no surprise that the 25-year-old Greenridge resident decided to take the beloved cycle to a birthday celebration for a good friend at the Staten Island Mall’s Dave and Buster’s on the evening of Jan. 6.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brick House Bar & Grill in Sayreville Closing after 70 Years

SAYREVILLE, NJ - The Brick House Bar & Grill on 267 Washington Rd. in Sayreville, NJ will close its doors forever on Sunday, Jan. 29, after 70 years of serving the local community. The Brick House has been a family-owned restaurant and a well-known location within the Sayreville community. Walter and Carmelita Rondesko first started the business in 1952, and their children -- Mary Ann Spisso, Donna Amato, and Walter Rondesko -- took over the business. "This first started as our home," Spisso told TAPinto. "Where we now serve in our dining room was our home. We grew up here as children. So, we always...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
My Husband Says This is the Best BBQ in New Jersey

You can definitely spot this place a mile away, by the "red" building. The reason I say my husband, he loves BBQ. And we have some great BBQ places here in Ocean County, Monmouth County, and all over the state. He has tried most of the BBQ places, old and new, in the Garden State.
MATAWAN, NJ
Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dozens of rabbits rescued from backyard in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER – Police, animal control and a hazardous material team removed a half dozen rabbits from the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon. Toms River humane law enforcement officers responding to a call about a house on Harrison Road. They found 22 rabbits in a shed, according to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
