Orlando, FL

Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
Doggone good TV: News 6+ Takeover sheep herding episode mesmerizes dog

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6+ Takeover was must-see TV for this Orlando-area dog on Monday. Meet Miller. His owner Libby Teckenberg found the dog mesmerized by the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, where hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin talk about a sheep farm in St. Cloud that gives dogs herding lessons.
4th resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – All four residents of The Villages charged with voting twice in the 2020 election have now admitted to the crime, court records show. John Rider, 62, recently entered into a pre-trial intervention program that will allow him to avoid potential prison time if he successfully completes court-ordered requirements and refrains from violating the law.
City of Winter Springs under audit by State of Florida

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A state senator who calls Winter Springs his hometown was granted his request for the State of Florida to audit his City. Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, made the request last Thursday to the Chair of the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee for an Auditor General operational audit.
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
12-year-old undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Seattle underwent an emergency nine-hour-long brain surgery during a vacation to Orlando, according to Orlando Health. In a release, a spokesperson from Orlando Health said that the boy, Anish Srivastava, suffered from arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a high-risk tangle of blood vessels in the brain.
Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
Super warm start to February: Near record highs in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We will once again be close to record high temperatures across Central Florida. Expect a high temperature of 85 degrees in Orlando on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high on this date is 73. The record high in Orlando is 87, set in 1985.
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
1 slain, 1 wounded in shooting on Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said. The double shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
Man found shot to death on Knightsbridge Road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Monday evening in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they were called at 5:26 p.m. to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road in Pine Hills, where they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man died at the scene, deputies said.
