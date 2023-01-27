Read full article on original website
Freddie Lee Demings, father of Orange County’s mayor, dies at 100
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Freddie Lee Demings, the father of Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, has died at age 100, the mayor announced Tuesday. “Freddie Lee Demings enjoyed fishing, playing solitaire, and checkers, and was also known as a ‘man for all times’ for his laughter, smile, and wit,” said a statement by the mayor.
10 Black-owned businesses to look out for in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – What better way to start off Black History Month than to support Black-owned businesses?. Check out these 10 Black-owned businesses in a variety of specialties that are thriving in the Central Florida area. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando | Wild...
Volusia sheriff plays Tyre Nichols video at career fair to deliver message: brutality won’t be tolerated
DELAND, Fla. – Volusia County’s sheriff is making it graphically clear for new recruits: he will not tolerate the kind of policing seen in the beating death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Sheriff Mike Chitwood is playing the video evidence of the Memphis officers charged with beating Nichols...
Doggone good TV: News 6+ Takeover sheep herding episode mesmerizes dog
ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6+ Takeover was must-see TV for this Orlando-area dog on Monday. Meet Miller. His owner Libby Teckenberg found the dog mesmerized by the latest episode of Florida’s Fourth Estate, where hosts Ginger Gadsden and Matt Austin talk about a sheep farm in St. Cloud that gives dogs herding lessons.
4th resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – All four residents of The Villages charged with voting twice in the 2020 election have now admitted to the crime, court records show. John Rider, 62, recently entered into a pre-trial intervention program that will allow him to avoid potential prison time if he successfully completes court-ordered requirements and refrains from violating the law.
City of Winter Springs under audit by State of Florida
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A state senator who calls Winter Springs his hometown was granted his request for the State of Florida to audit his City. Sen. Jason Brodeur, R-Sanford, made the request last Thursday to the Chair of the Joint Legislative Auditing Committee for an Auditor General operational audit.
‘Rat club’ program at Oviedo Mall caters to teens. Here’s the goal
OVIEDO, Fla. – A new pack is in town. The Oviedo Mall is launching a new program called the “Mall Rat Club” for teens 13 to 17 years old in an effort to bring in a younger crowd. [TRENDING: Boy undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation...
‘We get to help them read:’ Seminole County school pairs 4th graders and kindergarteners in reading program
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A Seminole County elementary school is getting results by pairing fourth graders and kindergarteners in its Reading Buddies program. Students at Evans Elementary meet twice a month for the program. “We get to bring books, and we get to sit with the kindergartners and read...
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
12-year-old undergoes emergency 9-hour brain surgery during vacation in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy from Seattle underwent an emergency nine-hour-long brain surgery during a vacation to Orlando, according to Orlando Health. In a release, a spokesperson from Orlando Health said that the boy, Anish Srivastava, suffered from arteriovenous malformation (AVM), a high-risk tangle of blood vessels in the brain.
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
Lockdown lifted at Apopka High School after potential verbal threat
APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning due to a “potential verbal threat against our campus,” officials said. Police Chief Mike McKinley said a student heard about a threat against Apopka High, located at 555 Martin St. in Orange County, and immediately notified staff.
Super warm start to February: Near record highs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – We will once again be close to record high temperatures across Central Florida. Expect a high temperature of 85 degrees in Orlando on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds. The average high on this date is 73. The record high in Orlando is 87, set in 1985.
‘It’s not just the family that is hurting, it’s Orlando:’ Family of well-known promoter speaks out after he was shot, killed
ORLANDO, Fla. – A community is surrounding the family of a man shot dead over the weekend during a candlelit vigil where the mother of the victim is now calling for answers. “Why,” Tuwanan Ware said. “You know, again he went to work, children, and here.”. Ware...
‘You hit her, I hit you:’ Volusia County substitute teacher accused of striking student with book
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An elementary school substitute teacher is accused of hitting a student with a book in a Daytona Beach classroom for children with disabilities. According to officers, 25-year-old Madison Anthony, a substitute teacher who was helping at Champion Elementary School for about a month, was arrested on Thursday.
‘Very real danger:’ 16-year-old clocked at 132 mph on I-4 in Orange County, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A speeding crackdown on Interstate 4 over the weekend included a citation for a teenager going 132 mph, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office tweeted Monday that more than 20 drivers were stopped for speeding on I-4 over a 2.5-hour period.
‘We’re finding fentanyl mixed into almost every single drug out there,’ Orange County sheriff says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County Sheriff John Mina said they are finding fentanyl in just about every type of street drug now, including cannabis. The sheriff’s office showed side-by-side photos of what look like two Xanax and two Oxycontin pills, but what the pictures show is how hard it is to tell which pill is the real one, and which is a fake pill containing fentanyl. They are the same size and even have similar markings.
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
1 slain, 1 wounded in shooting on Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – One man was killed and another was wounded late Monday in a shooting in Orange County, deputies said. The double shooting happened at 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of Fairlane Avenue in Pine Castle. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange County Sheriff’s...
Man found shot to death on Knightsbridge Road in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot to death Monday evening in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they were called at 5:26 p.m. to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road in Pine Hills, where they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. The man died at the scene, deputies said.
