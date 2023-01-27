ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Maryland 66, No. 21 Indiana 55

INDIANA (15-7) Jackson-Davis 7-13 4-5 18, Kopp 3-7 0-0 7, Thompson 4-8 3-3 11, Galloway 2-4 0-0 6, Hood-Schifino 1-14 1-2 3, Bates 1-5 0-0 2, Reneau 2-3 2-2 6, Banks 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 21-56 10-12 55.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WVNews

Acuff's 29 lead Eastern Michigan past Ohio 90-79

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff had 29 points in Eastern Michigan's 90-79 win over Ohio on Tuesday night. Acuff added six assists for the Eagles (6-16, 3-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Kevin-David Rice finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.
YPSILANTI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy