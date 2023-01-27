YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Acuff had 29 points in Eastern Michigan's 90-79 win over Ohio on Tuesday night. Acuff added six assists for the Eagles (6-16, 3-6 Mid-American Conference). Emoni Bates scored 19 points while shooting 7 for 14 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Kevin-David Rice finished 3 of 4 from 3-point range to finish with 11 points.

YPSILANTI, MI ・ 13 HOURS AGO