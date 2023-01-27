Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
klkntv.com
Clash at the Capitol expected Wednesday as Nebraska hearing on abortions begins
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A clash at the Capitol is expected Wednesday when the Health and Human Services hearing for the Nebraska Heartbeat Act gets underway. The proposal would outlaw abortions after six weeks, instead of 20. That’s around the time an ultrasound can detect a fetal heartbeat.
klkntv.com
Colorado teen caught after engine blows out during chase with Nebraska troopers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado teen was arrested early Tuesday morning after a high-speed chase with Nebraska troopers. Around 12:40 a.m., a trooper tried pulling over a Subaru WRX, which had been driving over 100 mph on Interstate 80 near Gretna. The 18-year-old driver refused to stop and...
klkntv.com
Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
klkntv.com
Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
klkntv.com
Highs returning near normal to start February
As we head into February, highs will return closer to average. Despite temperatures starting off in the teens and single digits across the area, high temperatures will rise into the 30s on Wednesday. We’re forecasting a high of 37° in Lincoln, which is the average high. There will...
klkntv.com
Nebraska hospitals say they’re in dire need of more funding
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rural Nebraska hospitals say they are facing a financial catastrophe. Hospitals receive 60% to 80% of their revenue through Medicare and Medicaid. And they say that money is not enough. At a press conference on Monday, hospital representatives laid out how some programs and services...
klkntv.com
MSPCA, NEAS need Massachusetts homes for 32 homeless cats
BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced new arrivals ready for adoption from South Carolina. The NEAS said 32 cats are the first in their new program to bring homeless pets to the Bay State while also helping those of the Palmetto State. According to...
klkntv.com
Turning warmer with more sunshine
Tuesday will be another very cold start. Temperatures are starting off in the single digits in southeast Nebraska, with subzero temperatures in northern parts of the state. Wind chills are even colder!. Temperatures will continue to trend in a warmer direction on Tuesday afternoon. While highs were stuck in the...
