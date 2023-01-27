ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen endorses Suzanne Geist for mayor

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Suzanne Geist, a state senator running for mayor, has been endorsed by Gov. Jim Pillen. Pillen made the announcement during a press conference at the State Capitol rotunda on Tuesday. Last week, the Lincoln Police Union endorsed Geist, who emphasized that safety is a top...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Route announced for 2023 Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska bicyclists can now start preparing for a multiday trek across the state. The Bicycle Ride Across Nebraska, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school students, announced the route for the 41st annual ride on Tuesday. Cyclists are offered three or four-day rides, or...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Legislature considers capping salaries of school superintendents

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Legislators are discussing how much money school superintendents in Nebraska should make. Introduced by Sen. Dave Murman, who represents south-central Nebraska, the Superintendent Pay Transparency Act would cap their salaries at five times the salary of a starting teacher. “The president of the United Sates,...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Highs returning near normal to start February

As we head into February, highs will return closer to average. Despite temperatures starting off in the teens and single digits across the area, high temperatures will rise into the 30s on Wednesday. We’re forecasting a high of 37° in Lincoln, which is the average high. There will...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska hospitals say they’re in dire need of more funding

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rural Nebraska hospitals say they are facing a financial catastrophe. Hospitals receive 60% to 80% of their revenue through Medicare and Medicaid. And they say that money is not enough. At a press conference on Monday, hospital representatives laid out how some programs and services...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

MSPCA, NEAS need Massachusetts homes for 32 homeless cats

BOSTON, Mass. (WLNE) — The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem announced new arrivals ready for adoption from South Carolina. The NEAS said 32 cats are the first in their new program to bring homeless pets to the Bay State while also helping those of the Palmetto State. According to...
SALEM, MA
klkntv.com

Turning warmer with more sunshine

Tuesday will be another very cold start. Temperatures are starting off in the single digits in southeast Nebraska, with subzero temperatures in northern parts of the state. Wind chills are even colder!. Temperatures will continue to trend in a warmer direction on Tuesday afternoon. While highs were stuck in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy