Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed woman, left second woman seriously injured in Beach Park

Residents were evacuated and three people were transported to the hospital after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a five-story apartment building in Waukegan early Tuesday. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Little Fort Apartments, 520 North Genesee Street in Waukegan, for a reported […]

WAUKEGAN, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO