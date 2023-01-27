Man charged in drunk driving crash that killed woman, left second woman seriously injured in Beach Park

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Americans Can Get Up To $500 Monthly - Are You Eligible?Aneka DuncanEvanston, IL
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
The second richest person in IllinoisLuay RahilWinnetka, IL
Related
Police canine tracks down suspect who burglarized vehicles in Lake Bluff, rammed police car
A North Chicago police canine tracked down a suspect who burglarized vehicles in Lake Bluff and rammed a police car while fleeing from officers Tuesday morning. The Lake Bluff Police Department said multiple burglaries to vehicles occurred in the 300 block of East Center Avenue early Tuesday morning. The incidents...
Accused Highland Park parade shooter appears in court for first time since prank-calling news reporter from jail
The 22-year-old man accused of killing seven and shooting dozens of other people during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park appeared in court Tuesday for a brief hearing. Robert E. Crimo III, 22, of Highwood, faces 21 counts of first-degree murder, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery with […]
Felony charges filed against Round Lake Beach woman accused of illegally performing dental procedures out of her home
Felony charges have been filed against a Round Lake Beach woman accused of performing dental work out of her home while being unlicensed, court records show. The Round Lake Beach Police Department was notified by the Illinois Department of Finance and Professional Regulation of a possible unlicensed dentist being run at 60-year-old Maura Perez’s residence.
3 hospitalized, residents evacuated after heavy flames erupt from apartment building in Waukegan
Residents were evacuated and three people were transported to the hospital after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a five-story apartment building in Waukegan early Tuesday. The Waukegan Fire Department and Waukegan Police Department were dispatched just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday to the Little Fort Apartments, 520 North Genesee Street in Waukegan, for a reported […]
Algonquin man charged with causing road rage crash that left victim seriously injured on Interstate 90
State police say an Algonquin man caused a road rage crash that left a victim seriously injured and then fled the scene on Interstate 90 in Cook County. Adiel Jaime, 55, of Algonquin, was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and failure to give information or render aid. Illinois State Police […]
Man charged with drugged driving in head-on crash that killed 5-year-old, father in Round Lake Beach
A man has been charged with driving under the influence of drugs and causing a head-on crash that left a 5-year-old boy and his father dead and several others injured in Round Lake Beach. Adam Peregrin, 41, of Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, six counts of aggravated driving under […]
31 years in prison for Chicago man found guilty of murder for intentionally crashing into car, killing McHenry man
A judge sentenced a Chicago man to 31 years in prison after he was found “guilty but mentally ill” on murder charges for intentionally crashing head-on into a van and killing its driver near Hebron. William P. Bishop, 44, of Chicago, was charged in June 2020 with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, three counts of […]
Clerk transported to hospital after being beaten by gunman during robbery at Lake Villa store
Police say a clerk was transported to the hospital after he was beaten by a gunman who robbed a liquor store of cash and fled Thursday evening in Lake Villa. The Lake Villa Police Department responded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday to Lake Villa Liquors, located at 102 South Milwaukee Avenue in Lake Villa, for a […]
Interstate 94 reopens following pileup involving dozens of cars just north of Illinois-Wisconsin border
Police say Interstate 94 in Lake County and Kenosha County has been reopened following a major pileup, involving dozens of vehicles, which caused major delays Friday afternoon. The incident began around 1:25 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 near County Highway ML near Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Illinois State Police said they were contacted by the Wisconsin […]
Man in his 30s fatally shoots himself while fleeing from police in Waukegan, officials say
Authorities say a man fatally shot himself while fleeing from officers who were investigating a stolen car at a currency exchange in Waukegan Wednesday afternoon. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 2:11 p.m. Wednesday to the CFSC Currency Exchange, 3200 Grand Avenue in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Brian Mullen said officers received a call […]
State police say man was killed after his gun ‘discharged’ during struggle with police in Waukegan
State police are investigating after they say a man pulled a gun during a struggle with police in Waukegan and the gun “discharged,” fatally wounding the man Wednesday afternoon. The Waukegan Police Department responded around 2:11 p.m. Wednesday to the CFSC Currency Exchange, 3200 Grand Avenue in Waukegan. Waukegan Deputy Police Chief Brian Mullen said […]
Pileup involving up to 70 cars causing heavy traffic delays on Interstate 94 near Illinois-Wisconsin border
A major pileup, involving possibly up to 70 cars, on Interstate 94 just north of the Illinois-Wisconsin border is causing major delays and the highway has been shut down. The incident began around 1:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 94 near County Highway ML near Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Illinois State Police said they were contacted by […]
Father of Highland Park parade shooter appears in court after being charged with helping son get gun permit
The father of the accused Highland Park parade shooter appeared in court Thursday after he was charged last month with “recklessly” helping his son obtain a gun permit. Robert Crimo Jr., 58, of Highwood, appeared in front of Lake County Judge George Strickland during Thursday’s status of preliminary hearing. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office […]
Woman charged with recklessly fleeing from police during attempted traffic stop near McHenry
A Fox Lake woman has been charged with recklessly fleeing from police near McHenry after sheriff’s deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on her vehicle. Amanda R. Rasmussen, 31, of Fox Lake, was charged with aggravated fleeing to elude, obstructing a peace officer, reckless driving, driving on an expired license and improper traffic lane […]
Worker found unresponsive dies after firefighters rescue him from roof of theater in Antioch
A contractor died after he was found unresponsive on the roof of a theater and had to be rescued by firefighters in Antioch Thursday morning, authorities said. The Antioch Police Department and Antioch Fire Department responded around 10:56 a.m. Thursday to the PM&L Theatre, 877 Main Street in Antioch. Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair said […]
Family files lawsuit after 87-year-old fatally struck by garbage truck while on walk in Spring Grove neighborhood
The family of an 87-year-old man who was struck and killed by a garbage truck while walking in a Spring Grove neighborhood has filed a lawsuit against the garbage service company. The lawsuit was filed in McHenry County Circuit Court last Wednesday against Flood Brothers Disposal Company. Glenn R. Reed, 87, of Spring Grove, was […]
McHenry County state’s attorney files lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapon,’ high-capacity magazine ban
The McHenry County state’s attorney on Thursday filed a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of Illinois’ ban on “assault weapons” and high-capacity magazines. McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said he filed the suit in McHenry County Circuit Court against House Bill 5471. House Bill 5471, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act, bans the […]
Lake and McHenry County Scanner
Grayslake, IL
28K+
Followers
4K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Your go-to news source for what's happening in Lake and McHenry County, Illinois. We cover crime, breaking news, government and more.https://www.lakemchenryscanner.com/
Comments / 0