WAND TV
Firefighters respond to structure fire on Taylor Ave. in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Crews are battling a structure fire with heavy smoke in the 1600 block of Taylor Ave. according to Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37. As of 3:32 p.m., most of the fire has been knocked down. WAND News will update this story with more information as it comes in.
Fire destroys house in Champaign County, owner’s dog still missing
DEERS, Ill. (WCIA) — Firefighters are still looking for a dog after putting out a house fire this morning. It happened near country road 1800 East and 1200 North in Deers in Champaign County. The owner wasn’t hurt, but he did lose everything. Firefighters aren’t sure what started the flames. They believe it could’ve been […]
4 people displaced after Mattoon structure fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were displaced after a structure fire in Mattoon on Saturday night. The fire happened in a one-and-a-half-story home that houses two apartments on Richmond Ave. near N. 25th St. Fire crews said they saw heavy smoke coming from the attic. The people inside the home were able to escape before […]
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire causes backup along I-74/55 exchange
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Bloomington Fire Department posted on Facebook Tuesday morning that a vehicle fire has caused a miles-long traffic jam along the southbound lanes of the I-74 and I-55 exchange. Companies from Bloomington and Bloomington Township responded at 10:20 a.m. to extinguish the fire....
WAND TV
Four people displaced after weekend fire in Mattoon
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Four people were displaced after a fire Saturday in Mattoon. Mattoon firefighters were called to a one and a half story home that was divided into two apartments in the 2400 block of Richmond around 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Everyone had made it out by the time...
WAND TV
Springfield set to expand fire services
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department is getting 3 new fire houses. Two will be replacements for older fire houses, while one will expand services further southwest. Station 6, which is currently at 2156 S. Ninth Street, will move to the corner of 11th and Ash Street. Station...
Coroner: Man found dead inside semi-truck in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A 56-year-old man was found dead over the weekend in a semi-truck, the Sangamon County Coroner announced on Monday. Coroner Jim Allmon said the man was pronounced dead after he was found on Saturday in a parking lot near Dirksen Parkway and Stanford Avenue. An autopsy performed on Monday found no […]
Teenager dead, another arrested after Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Il. (WCIA) – A teenager is dead after being shot in Decatur last night. Police arrived at a home near 4th Dr. to see a 13-yr-old with a gunshot wound. The teenager was transported to a local hospital before dying there. After searching the scene and interviewing witnesses, police found a shell casing and […]
Central Illinois Proud
Weekend I-74 crash victim identified
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The 50-year-old woman who died in a crash on I-74 Saturday morning has been identified as Tammy Odom of Peoria. Tazewell County Coroner Charles R. Hanley announced Odom’s identification on Facebook Monday afternoon. Odom died in a crash on Interstate 74 between Morton...
WAND TV
Couple renovates, remodels old bowling alley in Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A couple in Rantoul has been renovating and remolding the old bowling alley in town. Aaron and Cindy Tuller told WAND News they saw a business opportunity in the old Country Tyme Lanes. The Tullers said they had heard people in the community asking for the bowling alley to reopen, so they took it upon themselves to invest in the property.
newschannel20.com
Crime Stoppers seeking information on aggravated battery and mob action in SHG gym
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This week Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about an aggravated battery and mob action that occurred at the Sacred Heart-Griffin Gym located at 1601 W Washington. Police say it happened around 6:10 p.m. on Jan. 7. We're told the...
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
nowdecatur.com
Parnell Named Decatur Memorial Hospital January Colleague of Month
January 31, 2023 – Michelle Parnell, an environmental services tech (EVS) at Decatur Memorial Hospital, is the nonprofit hospital’s Colleague of the Month for January. Parnell received seven nominations for the Colleague of the Month award. Patients and colleagues appreciate Michelle’s compassionate attitude toward others even when she is busy managing numerous tasks. She works with other departments to make sure patients and families are cared for, and she makes kindness a priority.
Two teens involved in fatal shooting in Decatur
A teenager is dead and another was arrested for involuntary manslaughter after a shooting in Decatur last night.
Central Illinois Proud
Neighbor rescues two dogs during Normal house fire
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A fire in Normal caused major home damage early afternoon on Sunday. According to a Normal Fire Dept. press release, units responded to 808 Landau Lane to a neighbor reporting heavy smoke and fire coming from the back side of a residence. The neighbor rescued two...
One hurt in Mattoon apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Thursday night when an apartment building in Mattoon caught fire. The fire happened at 2101 Champaign Avenue, a three-story multi-unit building, just before 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor and found fire inside one of the units on that floor. […]
WAND TV
Man arrested in relation to shooting of Champaign 12-year-old
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign man is in custody following an investigation into an October 2022 shooting that injured a 12-year-old. Jamonte Hill, 28, of Champaign, was arrested on January 31 by members of the United States Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Task Force. A release from Champaign...
Urbana Public Works closes roads temporarily for tree removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Urbana Public Works said the following streets and lanes will be closed on Monday only, beginning at 7 a.m., for tree removal: All tree removal is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. The city said access will be maintained to all properties during the project though no […]
WAND TV
Rewards now up to $6,500 for answers leading to the death of dog found in crate
MACON COUNTY, ILL. (WAND) - The reward total has reached over $6,000 as more organizations have offered funds to help lead to the arrest of the person responsible for abandoning a dog in a ditch near Forsyth. In late January, a local resident found a dead, abandoned dog south of...
Urbana Police looking for wig thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is investigating after a thief recently stole more than $700 worth of wigs from a store. The suspect was captured on store security cameras. He is depicted as being a Black male with facial hair, but no hair on the top of his head. He was wearing […]
