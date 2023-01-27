BET And CBS News To Debut ‘America In Black’ Newsmagazine Series

BET and CBS News will debut a primetime newsmagazine series next month, America In Black , that will feature segments with Gayle King and other news figures, as well as the return of Ed Gordon.

The monthly series will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 PM ET on BET and VH1, and will be available on platforms including the CBS News Streaming Network.

The focus will be investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and celebrity profiles.

Also contributing to the series will be Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus and Skyler Henry . Gordon is returning after 18 years and will be a featured correspondent.

Alvin Patrick, executive producer of CBS News streaming originals and race and culture, said that the series “will cover the complexity of the Black experience with compelling storytelling that has always been the hallmark of CBS News.” Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy, said that the the series “provides unique opportunities to address timely issues affecting our community most, from the censorship of Black history in schools to the use of rap lyrics in criminal proceedings.”

Executive producers of the series are Jason Samuels for BET and Patrick for CBS News.