BET And CBS News To Debut ‘America In Black’ Newsmagazine Series

By Ted Johnson
 4 days ago
BET and CBS News will debut a primetime newsmagazine series next month, America In Black , that will feature segments with Gayle King and other news figures, as well as the return of Ed Gordon.

The monthly series will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 PM ET on BET and VH1, and will be available on platforms including the CBS News Streaming Network.

The focus will be investigative reports, newsmaker interviews and celebrity profiles.

Also contributing to the series will be Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus and Skyler Henry . Gordon is returning after 18 years and will be a featured correspondent.

Alvin Patrick, executive producer of CBS News streaming originals and race and culture, said that the series “will cover the complexity of the Black experience with compelling storytelling that has always been the hallmark of CBS News.” Connie Orlando, executive vice president of specials, music programming and music strategy, said that the the series “provides unique opportunities to address timely issues affecting our community most, from the censorship of Black history in schools to the use of rap lyrics in criminal proceedings.”

Executive producers of the series are Jason Samuels for BET and Patrick for CBS News.

Roseanne Barr Makes Her Stand-Up Comeback In Fox Nation’s ‘Cancel This!’ Comedy Special – Watch Teaser

Roseanne Barr is making her return to comedy in a new special on Fox Nation which will debut on Monday, Feb. 13. A teaser for Roseanne Barr: Cancel This! was dropped during the NFC Championship Game between the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. Watch the preview in the video posted above! “Has anybody been fired recently?” Barr is heard asking in the teaser before her characteristic laugh takes over. The stand-up special will be Barr’s first one in nearly 20 years. The one-hour show was filmed in front of a live studio audience in Houston, Texas at the Cullen Theatre. Barr...
TEXAS STATE
NBC’s ‘La Brea’ Likely To End With Abbreviated Season 3 As Networks Start Building Strike Contingency

EXCLUSIVE: NBC earlier today announced that its sci-fi drama La Brea has been renewed for a third season. I have learned that the pickup is for six episodes and that it was influenced by the possibility of a writers and/or directors and actors strike, with this likely being the show’s final chapter. Filming is slated to begin in March in Australia. With the current WGA contract expiring May 1 and the DGA and SAG-AFTRA contracts up June 30, a potential work stoppage could impact the start of production on the new broadcast season, leaving the networks without fresh episodes of scripted...
‘La Brea’ Renewed For Season 3 At NBC

NBC has renewed its disaster drama La Brea for Season 3. The news comes ahead of Season 2’s midseason return to the network on Tuesday night. La Brea follows an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles, pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive.   Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story 'SNL': Weekend Update Takes Jabs At Donald Trump, Walt Disney World & Kanye West Related Story 'SNL' Cold Open Urges DOJ To Probe Tyre Nichols' Killing By Memphis Cops;...
‘Reboot’ Canceled By Hulu; Creator Steve Levitan And 20th TV Plan To Shop The Comedy

Too inside baseball for you, Hulu viewers? Whatever the reason, Reboot — Steve Levitan’s show-within-a-show comedy that starred Keegan-Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer  — will not see a second season at the streamer. The single-camera comedy followed execs at Hulu (yes, Hulu) who decide to reboot a family comedy from the 2000s. Actors from the original return to reprise their roles for the reboot, and “deal with their unresolved issues in today’s fast-changing world,” according to the original logline. Related Story TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows Related Story Fox Entertainment & Hulu Ink New Deal For In-Season...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News And ‘The Five’ Top January Ratings; MSNBC and CNN Show Slight Gains In Total Day Viewers Vs. 2022

Fox News continued to dominate in the January cable news ratings, drawing more viewers, on average, than the combined audience of rivals MSNBC and CNN. But when it comes to total day viewing, MSNBC and CNN each showed a slight improvement from the same month in 2022, as the weeklong drama of the House speaker election provided a ratings bump. Fox News still led in total day viewers, averaging 1.35 million viewers, which was down 4% from the same month a year earlier. MSNBC averaged 703,000, up 7%, while CNN posted 524,000, up 7%. In the 25-54 demo, Fox News averaged...
Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75

Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
Andy Cohen Shares Reaction After Report Saying ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Was Canceled At Bravo

Andy Cohen is reacting to rumors that The Real Housewives of New York City spinoff starring former cast members of the franchise, known as RHONY: Legacy, has been canceled at Bravo. “Don’t believe everything you read,” Cohen tweeted. The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t give more details as to what he was referring to. However, Cohen’s tweet came after Page Six posted a piece where they said negotiations with the potential RHONY: Legacy stars had stalled. According to the report, Bravo had “hit pause on contract negotiations” after the cast felt they were getting low-balled. The report said that “the network appeared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Kevin O’Neal Dies: ‘No Time For Sergeants’ Actor, Brother Of Ryan O’Neal Was 77

Kevin O’Neal, the younger brother of actor Ryan O’Neal who for a time built a steady, if less widely known, performing career of his own died in his sleep of natural causes in Thousand Oaks, California, on Saturday, Jan. 28. He was 77. His death was announced by his nephew Patrick O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal’s son. “Kevin had a wicked sense of humor, just like his older brother, and we have his stories to keep him in our hearts forever,” Patrick O’Neal wrote on Instagram, adding, “When Kevin walked into a room you heard him before you saw him. That energy and...
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Michael Jackson Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Play King Of Pop In Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson will be played by the late icon’s 26-year old nephew Jaafar Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film biopic for Lionsgate. Fuqua just posted a confirmation on Instagram. The singer and songwriter is the son of Jermaine Jackson, who is the brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5. Jaafar has been singing and dancing since age 12, and has showcased himself singing tunes from Sam Cooke to Marvin Gaye, along with originals. As Deadline revealed last week, the Emancipation helmer signed on to next direct Michael, which has a script by John Logan. The film’s being produced...
INDIANA STATE
‘One Piece’: Netflix Live-Action Pirate Adventure Series Unveils First-Look Key Art Of Cast

Netflix has released the key art for its anticipated One Piece live-action series based on one of the best-selling manga titles of all time. The series is slated to premiere later this year. The key art poster reveals Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, wearing the character’s signature red vest and straw hat. In addition to Luffy, the key art teases the live-action debuts of Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, the primary Straw Hats, played by Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). See the full image below. Based on the manga title by Eiichiro Oda,...
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Netflix Sleuths Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Back In Action

It’s deux or die – their joke, not ours – with the new trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the Netflix sequel that pairs Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as the married couple with a knack for sleuthing and trouble. When last we saw them in Murder Mystery, New York cop Nick (Sandler) and wife Audrey (Aniston) were on a European vacation when they got framed for the death of an elderly billionaire and were forced to go on the run. Now they’re back, and this time they’re full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited...
Showtime Starts Removing Short-Lived Series From Its Streaming Platform

The purge of some of Showtime’s less popular series from the network’s streaming service has gotten underway. According to sources, the majority of the shows impacted lasted one season. As Deadline revealed exclusively earlier today, that includes Let The Right One In and American Gigolo, which have been canceled. Additionally, in the process of being taken off are American Rust, Wakefield, and On Becoming a God In Central Florida, which also ran for one season each, as well as the Jim Carrey starrer Kidding, which produced two seasons, sources said. The removals are part of Showtime’s integration into Paramount+, announced earlier...
FLORIDA STATE
Cancellations Of Completed Seasons Of TV Series; Experts Weigh In On Whether Trend Will Continue

It has all the makings of a new and disturbing trend in television — companies taking fully produced, unaired series and moving them off their books — but insiders are hesitant to say whether cancellations like what we saw today at Showtime, as well as what has happened at Warner Bros. Discovery, AMC, Netflix and Peacock over the last few months, is becoming the new normal. Consider it more of a one-time “right-sizing,” they say. “I don’t think those companies are going to want to make a practice of this on an ongoing basis,” a partner at a talent agency tells...
CBS Orders Pilots For ‘The Good Wife’ Spinoff ‘Elsbeth’ Starring Carrie Preston & ‘Matlock’ Reboot With Kathy Bates, Writers Rooms For ‘The Pact’ & ‘Watson’

The decline in broadcast pilots continues. CBS has ordered its fewest drama pilots ever in a pilot season: two. Also part of a trend, both are based on IP from established auspices and big-name talent already attached — Robert and Michelle King’s Elsbeth starring Carrie Preston, a police procedural spinoff of the Kings’ The Good Wife/Good Fight universe, and Matlock, a gender-swap reboot of the classic legal drama starring Kathy Bates, from Jennie Snyder Urman and Eric Christian Olsen. Along with the two pilot orders for the 2023-24 season, CBS also ordered writers rooms for two medical drama projects —...
Like A Good Neighbor, Michael B. Jordan As ‘Jake’ From State Farm is There…and There, And There, In SNL Ad Spoof

Michael B. Jordan became the State Farm agent from hell in an inspired Saturday Night Live skit based on the famous commercial series. Mikey Day is the woebegone suburban father whose life is turned upside down by Jake from State Farm, who arrives to fix a family problem and then never leaves. His presence escalates from a cup of coffee to playing with the kids to pizza out with the family to sleeping with Heidi Gardner, the wife who welcomes his integration into their home. Seeing no way out, Day heads to a bridge in a scene straight out of...
Donald Trump Sues Bob Woodward, Simon & Schuster Over Release Of Interview Audio Recordings

Donald Trump has found a new avenue to sue the media: Copyright. Trump filed a lawsuit in federal court on Monday, alleging that Bob Woodward and his publisher, Simon & Schuster, needed his permission before releasing the audio book The Trump Tapes last year. The audiobook is a collection of 20 interviews that Woodward conducted with Trump. “Said audio was protected material, subject to various limitations on use and distribution—as a matter of copyright, license, contract, basic principles of the publishing industry, and core values of fairness and consent,” according to the lawsuit (read it here). Among other things, Woodward interviewed Trump...
Alec Baldwin “Acted With Reckless Disregard” On ‘Rust’ Set, D.A. Says; Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Formally Filed Over Fatal Shooting – Update

UPDATED with more details from filings: Alec Baldwin and Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed did not follow safety procedures and acted in “a negligent manner,” according to a formal filing Tuesday in New Mexico of two counts of involuntary manslaughter for the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. Just filed, the dense document also contends that the gun that killed Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza was not properly inspected, that ongoing safety issues on the set were not addressed, that Baldwin neglected to take required training, and that the veteran actor directly pointed a gun at someone on...
SANTA FE, NM
