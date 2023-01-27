ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Healthy Colorado – New study shows intermittent fasting has less to do with clocking meals

By Brynn Carman
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Recent diet trends have touted that clocks are as important for weight loss as scales. One of those is intermittent fasting, which entails a schedule of alternating fasting and eating.

Some proponents of intermittent fasting argue people can harness their bodies' natural rhythms to shed pounds.

"There are two types of intermittent fasting that have been trending lately," says Melaina Bjorklund, a dietitian with Centura Health. "An eight-hour window of eating and 16-hour window of fasting. Or the five-two method. Which is five days of eating normally and then two days of more or less fasting or having one very low-calorie meal."

Bjorklund says this clock system doesn't work for some dieters.

"I would say there is no blanket statement as what is right for everyone. Everybody is different, every set of genetics is different, everyone's history with eating is different," says Bjorklund.

And a new study recently published in the Journal of American Heart Association suggests that the time when you eat doesn't appear to be that helpful for weight loss.

Ultimately, they found that the time between participants' first and last meal, and when they are relative to the time they work up or went to sleep didn't impact weight.

The study found what did matter was the size of meals. People who ate larger or medium-sized meals were more likely to gain weight, while people who ate smaller meals were more likely to lose weight.

"The name of the game is really sustainability and the biggest thing is that we as dietitians want to work toward is that we are able to help promote is a healthy relationship with food," says Bjorklund.

Dietitians recommend focusing on realistic goals by easing into new eating plans or workout programs. This will build consistency and help you see lasting results.

Also if you have the means to see your doctor or visit a dietitian you should. They will help guide you and you might find more success with a plan they help you design, rather than testing out a fad diet or workout plan on a whim.

