Kieran Trippier signs Newcastle contract extension until 2025

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 32-year-old England right-back, who joined the Magpies from Atletico Madrid last January, has helped Eddie Howe’s side keep 16 clean sheets in all competitions this season.

Trippier told the club’s official website: “I’m absolutely delighted that I’ve extended my contract here. I’ve got a lot of thank yous to make to the manager, owners, fans and my team-mates.

“When I first arrived here, they made me feel so welcome and I want to help the club achieve great things. It’s a positive moment for us players in the club and there’s no place I’d rather be.”

Newcastle boss Howe added: “It’s a fitting reward for the season he’s had.

“He’s been outstanding both on and off the pitch, showing real leadership at a difficult moment when he first arrived, and now he’s excelled in a team that’s doing well. I can’t praise him enough for everything he’s given the club.”

Trippier has played a key role for Howe’s side as they have kept 12 clean sheets in the Premier League this season and has also registered six assists and scored one goal.

The former Tottenham full-back, who has won 40 caps for England, was Newcastle’s first signing under their Saudi owners when the club paid Atletico £12million plus add-ons during last year’s January transfer window.

Howe’s side, currently third in the Premier League, are next in action on Tuesday when they play Southampton at home in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

