ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Is More Teen Wolf On the Way After Paramount+ Movie? 'I Think Werewolf Babies Are in Order,' Says One Star

By Andy Swift
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MfDSo_0kTrs6A000

Warning: We’re about to spoil major plot points from Teen Wolf: The Movie , now streaming on Paramount+.

Whether it’s been made official or not, the continuation of the Teen Wolf franchise feels inevitable.

Not only is the interest is clearly there, hence the existence of Teen Wolf: The Movie , but the film itself practically doubles as a backdoor pilot for a next-generation spinoff, one built around Eli (Vince Mattis), Beacon Hills’ newest teen wolf.

As far as YA protagonists go, what could be more compelling than a brooding teenager with daddy issues (R.I.P., Derek Hale!), a mysterious missing mother, and freshly acquired powers he must learn to control? The fact that he can use Stiles’ Jeep as a getaway car is merely the cherry atop this supernatural sundae.

Teen Wolf creator Jeff Davis tells TVLine that he hasn’t made any decisions about a potential continuation of the series, but that doesn’t mean we should rule out the possibility. “ Whether there are more stories in my head to tell remains to be seen,” he says. “Maybe I could find some new writers who have interesting stories and I could just oversee it all.”

For what it’s worth, OG teen wolf Tyler Posey would be down to guide Derek’s son on his journey, as well as to explore who Scott McCall is as an adult.

“Obviously, I would love to do more Teen Wolf ,” Posey tells TVLine. “We still didn’t get to see these characters as adults. This movie is maybe two days in the world of Teen Wolf , and they’re thrust into this chaos the whole time. You never get to see them just be adults with each other.”

Crystal Reed is also eager to spend more time in Allison’s skin, especially now that she and Scott have found their way back to one another.

“For sure,” she says to the possibility of continuing Teen Wolf . “I think werewolf babies are in order.”

Would you watch more Teen Wolf , or do you think the franchise has run its course? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: A Private Island Getaway Turns Deadly for Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

For Adam Sandler‘s Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston‘s Audrey, another idyllic escape turns into a darkly comedic nightmare, as seen in the first trailer for the Netflix movie sequel Murder Mystery 2. In the original Murder Mystery — which, I should remind you, was Netflix’s most popular movie of the year 2019 — Nick and Audrey impulsively joined a billionaire they had just met while en route to Europe for a yacht party that took multiple deadly turns. In the sequel, releasing Friday, March 31, it is four years later and former NYPD officer Nick and ex-hairdresser Audrey are now full-time detectives...
TVLine

Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals What Buffy Fans Should Know Before Watching Wolf Pack on Paramount+

Are you a Buffy fanatic who plans to check out Wolf Pack purely to get your Sarah Michelle Gellar fix? If so, the former slayer herself has something to tell you. “I think the main thing for them to know is that it’s a little bit of a slow burn with me, and to trust that there’s a reason I’m on this show,” the actress tells TVLine ahead of Wolf Pack‘s Jan. 26 series premiere on Paramount+. “It might not be obvious at first, but I promise there will be twists that they will not see coming.” Along with executive-producing the Paramount+...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TVLine

Why Is Dean in Winchesters Photo? Did Last of Us Lunch Look Too Good? Why Is Barney in HIMYF 'Burbs? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Bachelor, How I Met Your Father, The Winchesters and Poker Face! 1 | Wait, the entire cast of That ’70s Show was on set to film That ’90s Show at the same time, and the Powers That Be neglected to write them into a scene together? That’s revival malpractice! 2 | Having cancelled nearly a dozen scripted originals to date (most recently freshman YA dramas One of Us Is Lying and Vampire Academy), what are the...
techaiapp.com

‘Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Broke a Paramount+ Streaming Record! | Amy Lin Workman, Colton Haynes, Crystal Reed, Dylan Sprayberry, Holland Roden, Movies, Paramount Plus, Seth Gilliam, Shelley Hennig, Teen Wolf, Tyler Hoechlin, Tyler Posey, Vince Mattis

Teen Wolf fans finally got the reunion/continuation they’ve been asking for (sadly without Dylan O’Brien though) with Teen Wolf: The Movie, and they sure showed out to watch it. The Wrap reveals that the new sequel movie has broken the Paramount+ record for most watched original movie in...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Looper

Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot

It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Recap: Did Benson and Stabler Actually Kiss?

If you’re here, it’s likely because you want to know whether Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler did, indeed, kiss on this week’s Law & Order: SVU. After all, the promo surely made it seem like that was a possibility. The short answer? Nope. But you’re going to want to find out what did happen. (It wasn’t nothing!) Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Papa, head of the brutal gang BX9, was brought to trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t for one second forgotten how Papa threatened Noah’s safety and well-being, was on a tear to...
TVLine

Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64. TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

‘Married at First Sight’: Domynique and Mackinley of Nashville Reportedly Don’t Move in Together After Honeymoon

Season 16 of Married at First Sight is in Nashville for the first time and the five couples matched are keeping viewers entertained. While it’s too soon to determine who will stay together, each teaser for the next episode promises that there are many explosive moments to come. Rumors have swirled that one couple don’t even make it to Decision Day. And according to a spoiler account, Domynique and Mackinley don’t last past the honeymoon and don’t even move into their shared apartment together.
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Shemar Moore Reenacts When He Was Turned Down by Alicia Keys

You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take -- and sometimes, you miss the ones you do! During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar Moore recalled his Soul Train hosting days where he met many a musical legend and even tried shooting his shot at one. Things didn't quite go as he planned, but it's still a fond memory for the 52-year-old celeb!
soaphub.com

Y&R Family Matters: Kyle Abbott Should’ve Listened To Summer About Victor

Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman Abbott haven’t been seeing eye to eye on quite a few things these days on The Young and the Restless. There is the issue of their mothers. There is the issue of their work. And now there’s the issue of Summer’s grandfather, Victor Newman. Victor wants Kyle to help bring down Victor’s son, Adam, who is currently working for Kyle’s dad, Jack.
TVLine

TVLine

60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy