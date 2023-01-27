ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Report: TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Leaving ABC

By paige.boyd
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vIBLM_0kTrrpOJ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mhg43_0kTrrpOJ00

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

W ell, it’s official: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach are out at ABC .

As reported by CNN , the now ex-anchors of the third hour of Good Morning America are currently in the final stages of negotiations for their exit. This comes just a few months after news of their affair rocked the network and the headlines.

A spokesperson for ABC News could not be reached for comment. However, a source close to the matter says that the deal could be finalized as soon as Friday afternoon (Jan. 27). “There is a lot of frustration on all sides that it could have been handled better,” the person said.

MORE: Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy

Holmes and Robach have been off the air at GMA3 since December 2022, shortly after news of their affair was made public by Daily Mail . At the time, ABC News President Kim Godwin said in an internal email that the two would remain off the air as an internal investigation took place. The investigation came to a head during a mediation session on Thursday (Jan. 26), according to TMZ .

Sources tell the outlet that the session was “extremely contentious,” with network reps accusing both parties of various forms of misconduct. As previously reported, it was revealed that Holmes had prior affairs with a former producer and an intern prior to his romance with Robach. Also, there are new accusations of Robach drinking on the job, including rumors of having alcohol in her dressing room and even coming to work intoxicated following last year’s College Football National Championship.

Ultimately, it all came down to TJ Holmes and Robach’s failure to disclose their relationship in an acceptable manner. They waited too long to disclose their coupling to ABC execs, and their behavior on-set was too uncomfortable for co-workers.

Sources say that the mediation will continue as both sides negotiate the fine points of their departures.

SEE ALSO:

Who Is DeMarco Morgan? ‘GMA3’ Could Replace T.J. Holmes After Amy Robach Relationship Scandal

How Newsroom Cuts Leave Black Communities Even More Susceptible To Online Misinformation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zTQCb_0kTrrpOJ00

The post Report: TJ Holmes & Amy Robach Leaving ABC appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 1

Related
HipHopWired

Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News

The whirlwind romance between GMA3 anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will cost them their jobs. We sure hope it was worth it because T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach will no longer sit at an anchor desk on any ABC News programs. The once-promising careers of the two GMA3 anchors have hit a roadblock because […] The post Hope It Was Worth It: Philandering T.J. Holmes & His Boo Amy Robach Are On Their Way Out From ABC News appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
TMZ.com

T. J. Holmes' Estranged Wife Marilee Calls Romance With Amy Robach Disrespectful

T.J. Holmes's estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, certainly isn't giving her estranged husband the stamp of approval on his relationship with Amy Robach ... instead skewering him for what she believes is disrespectful conduct. Marilee's divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, spoke to us on her behalf, saying, "During the holiday season and...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, breaks silence on Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes’ estranged wife said she is “disappointed” in the “GMA3” host in her first public comments since his highly publicized affair with co-anchor Amy Robach. Marilee Fiebig released a statement via her divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, on Wednesday, one week after Holmes filed paperwork to end their nearly 13-year marriage. “During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee’s sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter [Sabine],” Lehman told the Daily Mail. Lehman emphasized that she has been working with Holmes’ counsel to “move [Fiebig and Holmes’] divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as...
HollywoodLife

Monica Lewinsky Marks 25th Anniversary Of Bill Clinton Affair With Triumphant Post

Monica Lewinsky took time to reflect on how much things have changed (and in some cases not) since she became a public figure following her affair with then-President Bill Clinton in 1998. Lewinsky, 49, shared a list of 25 observations and things she now understands since the scandal in an essay for Vanity Fair on Friday, January 20. While it’s been 25 years since the news of the affair broke on January 21, 1998, Lewinsky has shown that she’s incredibly resilient and had many wise insights.
RadarOnline

Suspended 'GMA' Host T.J. Holmes Panicked & Sad In Last-Minute Shopping Splurge For Daughter Hours Before Her Birthday

Toys won't make it better, T.J. Holmes. The benched Good Morning America anchor took a brief timeout from his public romp with Amy Robach to play daddy ahead of his daughter Sabine's tenth birthday. Despite being under investigation for their alleged affair and filing for divorce from Sabine's mom, T.J. broke cover to go on a last-minute shopping splurge for his youngest child, RadarOnline.com has learned.The television vet, 45, looked panicked and sad as he scoured through the aisles of FAO Schwarz at Rockefeller Center on Thursday, looking for the perfect "I'm sorry" gift for his daughter. It appears T.J....
RadarOnline

'GMA' Behind-The-Scenes Drama Between Amy Robach & Lara Spencer Revealed As Benched Anchor Awaits Show Fate

Amy Robach had behind-the-scenes drama at Good Morning America way before her secret affair with T.J. Holmes went public. A catfight escalated when Robin Roberts stepped into the fray to make it clear she was firmly supporting Lara Spencer in her feud with Robach years ago, RadarOnline.com has learned. In her memoir, Everybody's Got Something, breast cancer and bone marrow survivor Roberts raved about Spencer and credited other colleagues for the show's success — but barely gave Robach a mention. Though weatherman Sam Champion and news anchor Josh Elliot left GMA, Roberts gave a lot of ink to reminiscing about the...
RadarOnline

Ambitious Joy Behar Eyeing Amy Robach's 'GMA' Job As ABC Scrambles To Find Replacement After T.J. Holmes Affair Scandal

TV cutthroat Joy Behar is wasting no time in going after shamed Amy Robach's vacated chair on Good Morning America, RadarOnline.com has learned."Joy is already making phone calls to producers and telling them they'd be crazy not to hire her to be the new face of the program," spilled a source. Amy, 49, and her co-star T.J. Holmes, 45, both ended ties with the network after their shocking extramarital affair was exposed — and insiders say ABC execs are scrambling to replace the disgraced duo.The network is reportedly speaking with former CBS correspondent DeMarco Morgan to take over for T.J.,...
IndieWire

‘GMA3’ Hosts T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Out at ABC Following Scandal

After the heavily publicized romantic relationship that took the gossip world by storm, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are out at ABC. The channel has severed ties with the former anchors of “GMA3.” “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” an ABC News spokesperson told IndieWire in a statement. The decision was reportedly made after a Thursday mediation session regarding the two anchors’ futures at the network,...
Black Enterprise

Get It Steve! Steve Harvey Dances Into 66th Birthday With Wife Marjorie and Family

Can’t nobody dip and slide like a cat from Cleveland! — At least that’s how celebrated radio host and TV game show guru Steve Harvey would tell it on any given day. But on his birthday, which is actually January 17, Harvey who celebrated a wee bit early, put on his dancing shoes with his Queen Marjorie Harvey by his side and danced the night away in a private disco, complete with a DJ playing his favorite hits.
Page Six

NeNe Leakes addresses son Brentt’s sexuality after he seemingly comes out as gay

NeNe Leakes set the record straight — no pun intended — after her son Brentt seemingly came out as gay. “Brentt is not gay,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum said during a “Breakfast Club” interview Monday. “Not to my knowledge.” Leakes, 55, shared that she spoke with the 23-year-old on the phone after receiving calls from friends who were “concerned” about his TikTok video on Saturday. “He called me up and was like, ‘Mom, everybody is asking if I’m gay because I did this TikTok thing,'” she explained. “And I said, ‘It’s OK if you are gay. It’s fine with me.’ “And he...
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Shark Tank' Star Kevin O'Leary Just Got Some Bad News

CNBC is moving out of the original primetime programming business, so Jay Leno's Garage was not the only show canceled last week. The NBCUniversal cable network, which focuses on financial news during the day, also canceled Money Court, a series co-hosted by Shark Tank judge Kevin O'Leary. Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel also starred in the series.
NewsOne

NewsOne

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsOne.com is your destination for news and information for and about Blacks in America. Filled with original stories, diverse opinions, photos, videos and polls, NewsOne is dedicated to deepening out audiences’ understanding about current events and their impact on black lives.

 https://newsone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy