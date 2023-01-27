ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

TCM’s Ben Mankiewicz: David Zaslav Will ‘Use That Muscle’ to Protect Classic Film Network

By Samantha Bergeson
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R0tvh_0kTrriSS00

David Zaslav will be putting his bulldog approach to the bottom line to good use for Turner Classic Movies ’ future, according to TCM host Ben Mankiewicz .

One of the long-standing faces of the channel, Mankiewicz addressed how the Discovery buyout of TCM parent company Warner Bros. will change the brand with new CEO Zaslav at the helm.

“We’ve had a lot of changes in the last five years, one after another. New bosses,” Mankiewicz told Entertainment Weekly . “When [Zaslav] says that they value what we do and that we’re going to be continuing what we do in the foreseeable future, I believe him. And he’s ready.”

Mankiewicz added, “He is connected in this town, and he’s prepared to use that muscle to make sure this town turns out to support us.”

Since the merger, TCM has weathered company-wide layoffs and terminated its partnership with Fathom Events’ Big Screen Classics screening series in theaters.

“Zaslav talked about the value of curation,” Mankiewicz continued. “He gets what we do. He’s not a guy who thinks, ‘Let’s just show the movies.’ He gets what TCM does and why it’s important…There’s such a logical connection between this defining studio in the history of Hollywood and the classic channel to tell that story. This is a promising point in TCM’s development and not a cause for alarm.”

Mankiewicz joined TCM in 2003 as the channel’s second-ever host. He has been at TCM the longest compared to his counterparts.

“This industry is changing, and there’s not a cable channel in the world that isn’t reevaluating how it does business,” Mankiewicz said. “That’s a truism that is inescapable. But that said, the sky is not falling, and there is a place for TCM. Discussions about how this channel is going to look going forward should be seen as welcome, not as, ‘Oh, no, what’s happening?’ We are planning for a changing future that includes TCM. That’s how people ought to look at it.”

Warner Bros. will also be ringing in its 100th anniversary in 2023, and TCM will be the “centerpiece” programming for celebration with tributes at the annual TCM Film Festival and on-air segments from hosts capturing the extensive Warner Bros.’ role in film history. To note, Warner Bros. Discovery streamer HBO Max has since quietly removed close to 100 movies and TV shows since the merger, with some perhaps seeing play on TCM.

Mankiewicz’s colleague Eddie Muller, who specializes in film noir programming, summed up, “People feel helpless because stuff comes at them on social media and they assume the worst. But the changes that you’re going to see are a natural progression. A movie from the 1980s is now fortysomething years old. You have to start thinking about classic film in a slightly different way. It doesn’t mean we’re abandoning any core mission that we started with. It just means the mission is expanding.”

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 2

Related
IndieWire

‘Westworld’ Has Found Its New Home on Roku and Tubi

Warner Bros. Discovery is finally going FAST — in stages. Before the company launches its own free, ad-supported streaming television app, some of WBD’s owned content — like “Westworld,” “F-Boy Island,” and more — will be packaged into Warner Bros.-branded FAST channels on Roku and Fox’s Tubi. Those channels will launch this spring; we still do not have a target date for WBD’s own FAST app — but we’re told it is still coming. “The Bachelor,” “Cake Boss,” and “Say Yes to the Dress” are among the other popular series coming to Roku and Tubi. Lots of library material, including movies,...
IndieWire

‘Tuca & Bertie’ Showrunners and Others Allege Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Diminishes Female POC Series

The creators behind series “Tuca & Bertie,” “Gordita Chronicles,” and “Whistleblower” have issued statements alleging the Warner Bros. Discovery merger has had disastrous effects on female POC showrunners. The statements, published as an addendum to a December 21 Writers Guild of America report on the effects of mega-mergers, are titled “How the Warner Bros. Discovery Merger Hurts Workers and Diversity.” The report claims the WBD merger de-prioritized female-led series featuring stars of color and ultimately led to the shows’ cancellations. “The casualties of this mega-merger include numerous projects created by, featuring and/or centering the experiences of women and people of color,” the...
IndieWire

Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Addams, Dies at 64

Lisa Loring, the first actor to play the iconic role of Wednesday in “The Addams Family” franchise, died January 28. She was 64. The news was reported by her friend Laurie Jacobson, who shared on Facebook that Jacobson suffered a stroke that put her on life support before her family made the decision to take her off. “Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa’s legacy in the world of entertainment is huge,” Jacobson’s tribute reads. “And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories. RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl…you were a...
HAWAII STATE
IndieWire

Cindy Williams, ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star, Dies at 75

Cindy Williams, who played the perky, positive Shirley in the hit ’70s sitcom “Laverne & Shirley,” has died, the Associated Press reported Monday. She was 75. According to the Associated Press, Williams’ children Zak and Emily Hudson confirmed the news through a statement to the publication. Williams reportedly passed away in Los Angeles on Wednesday, following a short illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” the statement to the AP reads. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
IndieWire

The Sundance 2023 Oscar Contenders: Jonathan Majors, ‘Past Lives,’ and Lots of Docs

Most Oscar documentary nominees launch at Sundance. There are exceptions, like winners “Citizenfour,” “Free Solo,” and “My Octopus Teacher,” but it remains the festival of choice for non-fiction films. A Sundance award doesn’t hurt, either: The 2022 documentary Oscar winner, Questlove’s “Summer of Soul,” began its journey as a 2021 Sundance double winner with an Audience Award and Grand Jury Prize. This year, the Oscar nominees include “Navalny” (U.S. Documentary audience and Festival Favorite award), “Fire of Love” (editing award), “All that Breathes,” (Grand Jury Prize for World Cinema Documentary), and “House Made of Splinters” (World Cinema Documentary Directing Award). This year’s...
IndieWire

Rian Johnson’s ‘Poker Face’ Is a One-Episode Wonder — with a Decent Detective Procedural to Boot

Midway through the “Poker Face” premiere, Adrien Brody’s smarmy casino boss recounts the legend behind Natasha Lyonne’s card-playing prowess. “She played straight,” Sterling Frost Jr. says. “And yet she played with an almost unnatural infallibility.” Soon, we find out why: Lyonne’s Charlie Cale always knows when someone’s lying. Whether it’s her best friend promising she’s fine after a fight with her husband or a stranger trying to bluff his way to the pot, Charlie sniffs out bullshit every time it drifts her way. “Just that something is off,” she says by way of explanation. “I can just tell.” Charlie’s miraculous modus...
IndieWire

Hulu’s ‘The 1619 Project’ Is Critical History Now Movingly Presented as True Crime

In her scorching book of essays “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story,” Nikole Hannah-Jones wrote that “White Americans desire to be free of a past they do not want to remember, while Black Americans remain bound to a past they can never forget.” That’s the underlying thesis of Hannah-Jones’ essay collection, of the companion New York Times podcast, and of the six-part docuseries now airing on Hulu (all named after the year that the first enslaved Africans were brought to American soil). The show chronicles the impact of slavery on modern America right up to the present day, in tandem...
GEORGIA STATE
IndieWire

‘GMA3’ Hosts T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach Out at ABC Following Scandal

After the heavily publicized romantic relationship that took the gossip world by storm, T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are out at ABC. The channel has severed ties with the former anchors of “GMA3.” “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions,” an ABC News spokesperson told IndieWire in a statement. The decision was reportedly made after a Thursday mediation session regarding the two anchors’ futures at the network,...
IndieWire

‘American Gigolo,’ ‘Let the Right One In’ Canceled at Showtime Ahead of Paramount+ Merger

Ahead of the Showtime and Paramount+ merger, Paramount Global is cleaning house. “American Gigolo” and “Let the Right One In,” two drama series that premiered last year, have been canceled at the channel, IndieWire has confirmed. In addition, Showtime will no longer be proceeding with the series “Three Women,” starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, and Gabrielle Creevy. The series, which finished principal production, will be shopped to other outlets, and “American Gigolo” and “Let the Right One In” are also reportedly being shopped. Paramount Global announced the integration of Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear television on January...
IndieWire

Drew Barrymore as M3gan Interviews Allison Williams in Delightfully Bizarre Segment — Watch

Since “The Drew Barrymore Show” premiered in 2020, the talk show hosted by the beloved star of “Santa Clarita Diet” and “E.T.” has attracted headlines for dozens of bizarre, often borderline absurdist segments — such as the time Barrymore interviewed the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” while (somewhat inexplicably) in character as Josie Geller, the lead of her 1999 romantic comedy “Never Been Kissed.” Now, that interview has received an unofficial followup with Wednesday’s show, where Barrymore invited Allison Williams into the studio by dressing as the main character from the “Girls” star’s most recent film, the horror hit “M3gan.” In...
IndieWire

Viola Davis Confronts Two Americas in ‘Finding Your Roots’ Exclusive Clip

The truth can be freeing — but it can also be uncomfortable. In the January 31 episode of “Finding Your Roots” on PBS, actor Viola Davis says: “There is no explaining where we are as people, and where we are as a country without blowing the lid off of this.” In a show about personal histories, hers is inextricably linked to the nation’s. The Oscar winner joins Henry Louis Gates, Jr. on the PBS program to track historical records, revisit Davis’ own personal history, and piece together her past. Other guests this season include Carol Burnett, Niecy Nash, Julia Roberts, Van Jones,...
IndieWire

Hulu Cuts Justin Roiland from ‘Solar Opposites,’ ‘Koala Man’

Following Adult Swim’s announcement that it severed ties with “Rick and Morty” creator Justin Roiland, Hulu has followed suit on dropping the disgraced creator from his animated shows on the platform. Roiland has been cut from “Solar Opposites” and “Koala Man” at the streamer, the company announced January 25. “We have ended our association with Justin Roiland,” 20th TV Animation and Hulu Originals said in a statement to IndieWire. Before the announcement, Roiland had an overall deal with 20th TV Animation to develop new animated projects for the studio. Both shows are expected to continue without Roiland’s involvement, similar to “Rick and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

DirecTV Dropping Newsmax Is ‘Censorship’ — or, Just Good Business

As of midnight January 24, Newsmax TV is no longer available on DirecTV (or its DirecTV Stream or AT&T U-verse). DirecTV says it’s about carriage fees; the conservative-facing cable news channel doesn’t believe it. “This is a blatant act of political discrimination and censorship against Newsmax,” Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, said on Wednesday in a statement shared with IndieWire. “The most extreme liberal channels, even with tiny ratings, get fees from AT&T’s DirecTV, but Newsmax and OAN need to be de-platformed.” DirecTV, which is majority-owned by AT&T, dropped pro-Trump channel OAN (One America News) from its channel lineup last April. That...
IndieWire

‘Party Down’ Trailer: Adam Scott and Gang Are Back for the Long-Awaited Reboot

It’s about to turn up because “Party Down” is back! The beloved Starz original comedy series has officially returned 14 years since the show debuted in 2009. Original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, and Martin Starr, plus Season 2 addition Megan Mullally, are reprising their respective roles for the revival series. Lizzy Caplan is the only original actor not returning (hopefully, yet!) for the reboot. Check out the trailer below. The cater-waiter comedy centers on aspiring actor Henry (Scott), whose apathetic bartending skills sustain his dreams of being a Hollywood star. Henry works for Party Down catering company,...
IndieWire

As Showtime and Paramount+ Combine, We Have Some Answers

Paramount Global is making things (even more) official between Showtime and Paramount+. At some point “later this year,” the Showtime linear-television channel will be rebranded as “Paramount+ with Showtime,” the company said Monday afternoon. The existing ad-free Paramount+ “Premium” tier without Showtime ($9.99/month) is poised to go away; the version that includes Showtime ($14.99/month) will also be known as Paramount+ with Showtime, though the name makes much more sense in that setup. Paramount+ also has ad-supported plans on what is dubbed the “Essential” tier, offering an option both with ($11.99) and without ($4.99) Showtime. At the time of rebranding, the separate...
IndieWire

Peacock Finally Crossed 20 Million Subscribers — with ‘Enormous’ Losses

Peacock crossed 20 million paying subscribers in the U.S. in the final quarter of 2022, Comcast reported on Thursday morning, but the landmark number comes at a great cost. For starters, there’s the $978 million loss in Q4’s adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization). Across all of 2022, Peacock absorbed a $2.5 billion loss. Yikes, right? You ain’t seen nothin’ yet. On Comcast’s post-earnings conference call, company president Michael Kavanaugh said he Peacock losses to “peak” in 2023 at $3 billion. From there they’ll “steadily improve,” he said, as the NBCUniversal streaming services continues to inch toward breakeven, and...
IndieWire

‘The Recruit’ Starring Noah Centineo Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

“The Recruit” is moving past its rookie season. The Netflix spy comedy series has been picked up for Season 2 at the streamer, it was announced January 26. Starring Noah Centineo, best known for his role in Netflix’s popular “To All the Boys I Loved Before” rom-com trilogy and last fall’s “Black Adam,” “The Recruit” focuses on Owen Hendricks, a young and hapless lawyer who gets a gig at the CIA and instantly gets propelled into danger during the first week on the job when he finds a letter from a former asset Max Meladze (Laura Haddock) threatening to expose the...
IndieWire

‘Acapulco’ Renewed for Season 3 on Apple TV+

Apple is booking another stay at the Las Colinas Resort. “Acapulco,” the Spanish- and English-language comedy series starring Eugenio Derbez, is renewed for a 10-episode third season. The news comes a month after the show’s Season 2 finale, which premiered on the streamer December 16. The show premiered in October 2021, with both seasons consisting of 10 episodes. Season 3 will again consist of 10 episodes, and is scheduled to begin production later this spring. “We at 3Pas Studios are thankful to Apple TV+, the perfect home for ‘Acapulco,’ along with our production partner Lionsgate, filmmakers and cast and crew,” Derbez said...
IndieWire

AMPAS to Review Oscars Campaign Procedures in Wake of Surprise ‘To Leslie’ Nomination

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is officially taking a closer look at the Oscar campaigns for this year’s nominees after a growing backlash surrounding the viral grassroots organizing that earned “To Leslie” star Andrea Riseborough a surprise Best Actress nomination. While it has so far appeared as if the campaign team behind the Momentum Pictures release, which stars the British actress as a strung-out lottery winner trying to rebuild her life, did not break any campaign guidelines themselves, some of the tactics they used, like directly emailing Academy members suggesting they help lobby for the film, are frowned...
IndieWire

IndieWire

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy