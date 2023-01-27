ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Poughkeepsie Staple Is Lone NY Eatery On Yelp's Brand-New 2023 Top 100 US Restaurants List

By Joe Lombardi
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F91zo_0kTrrPdX00
Rossi & Sons Deli, located at 45 S. Clover St., in Poughkeepsie. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A popular deli in the Hudson Valley is the lone New York eatery to make Yelp's brand-new 2023 Top 100 US Restaurants list.

Dutchess County staple Rossi & Sons Rosticceria Deli, located in Poughkeepsie, is among this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users.

Rossi's was cited by Yelp for "exemplary meats on fresh-baked breads."

"But it’s not just about sandwiches," Yelp says. "The deli offers authentic Italian entrees like Chicken Parmigiana, meatballs, chicken marsala, and lasagne bolognese, alongside soup and a cadre of salads."

Established in 1979, Rossi has drawn customers from near and far through the decades, including world-renowned director, producer, and screenwriter Stephen Spielberg, who stopped by last April.

Rossi & Sons Deli is located at 45 S. Clover St. in Poughkeepsie.

Comments / 1

 

