thedigitalfix.com

Bill Paxton improvised one of Aliens’ most iconic lines

As a 1980s science fiction movie, there are moments in Aliens that no doubt make us cringe a little bit now — but the film still gave us some iconic moments. A lot of the more lighthearted and memorable moments from the alien movie come from Bill Paxton, who played the hysterical Hudson.
The Guardian

Unwelcome review – Irish folk horror that’s away with the fairies

The latest addition to the rich seam of Irish folk horror – films such as You Are Not My Mother and The Hallows, which tap into the earthy regional mythology of malicious fae folk – Unwelcome takes a thuddingly basic approach to the “far darrig”, or little people, before unravelling into a wigged-out Hammer Horror-style climax in search of a coherent ending.
Inside the Magic

‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Finally Reveals Epic New Trailer

After weeks of gameplay showcases and other intriguing reveals, Hogwarts Legacy (2023) has finally unveiled its first official cinematic trailer. Check it out below, which was shared only a few hours ago:. It’s been two years since the first Hogwarts Legacy teaser, however, recently, we’ve been treated to all sorts...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
tvinsider.com

How ‘That ’90s Show’ Explains Danny Masterson’s Absence

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for That ’90s Show.]. There’s one character you won’t be seeing or hearing about on Netflix’s reboot of That 70’s Show, entitled That 90’s Show, and that’s Steve Hyde, originally portrayed in the first iteration by Danny Masterson.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: One of the creepiest movies of 2023 has already emerged as an MCU staple shines under the horror spotlight

Happy Monday, murder mavens! After a relaxing, relatively quiet weekend, gorehounds are patiently gearing themselves up for an entire year of spooktacular projects — many of which will be carefully examined and explored in each daily horror roundup here at We Got This Covered. As far as today’s roundup is concerned, however, there is truly an overabundance of chilling goodies that we are proudly ready to present to you. From a worthy 2023 horror contender already rearing its head to an MCU superstar entering the spooky world, it’s a roundup that certainly won’t disappoint.
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
Polygon

The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January

Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...

