buffalorising.com
Wrecking Buffalo: 510 Niagara Street
While an apartment building at 507 Niagara Street returns to life, a three-story commercial building could have an opposite fate. The Buffalo Preservation Board will make a recommendation on a demolition permit filed for 510 Niagara Street. The building was the subject of an “Opportunity Knocks” post three years ago.
45 Best Fish Fry Restaurants in Western New York
February is this week, which means that fish fry season is almost here. Let's be honest, any time of the year is fish fry season in Western New York, since this is truly one of the best places in the entire country to get a fish fry. However, the arrival...
Music Monday: Streets Soprano
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Streets Soprano, a founder and CEO of Trust Nobody Music Group and a member of the Black Soprano Family (BSF), got into music when he was 6 years old, with his passion for the art instilled in him by his godfather. “With tremendous thanks to Benny the Butcher and the Black […]
Unknown Stories of WNY: Through eminent domain controversy, remembering Buffalo's last blacksmith
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The future of 110 and 118 South Park Avenue in Buffalo's Cobblestone District is very much up in the air. Developer and property owner Darryl Carr is pushing for demolition so he can build a high rise, while the city is considering taking the property over through eminent domain. A public hearing on the matter was held on Jan. 10, while a demolition request was adjourned on Jan. 20 in housing court.
DIY Beer Taps at Brand New Restaurant in West Seneca
There are not many cities who have a better food scene than Buffalo. If you ask Buffalonians, they would tell you that Western New York is in the discussion for best food scene in the country, The wings, beef on weck and countless other dishes make this region special, but so does all the breweries and tap rooms.
20 Best Places To Order A Steak In Western New York
The first step in booking a dinner reservation is figuring out where you would like to go, and that can be a challenge – especially if you’re looking to impress. Whether it’s a Valentine’s Day date, an anniversary dinner, or a birthday celebration, choosing a place to go can prove to be a challenge, especially when there are so many exceptional places in Western New York!
Security guard shot overnight at downtown Buffalo club
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A security guard is listed in stable condition after he was shot overnight at a downtown Buffalo club. The security guard, a 36-year-old man, was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday while on duty for Club Marcella in parking lot on Michigan Avenue. He was taken...
Buffalo man sentenced for fatally shooting victim inside convenience store
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision for a fatal shooting in a Buffalo convenience store, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Rickey Bryant, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree manslaughter in August 2022. Officials say around […]
Ring camera video shows Kia vehicle being stolen in Buffalo
One woman is sharing footage of her Kia being stolen and the thieves leaving behind a disturbing message.
Two shootings at Buffalo locations Saturday night
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police were present at the intersection of Schreck and Olympic Avenues, as well as on Michigan Avenue, overnight Saturday into Sunday. The first presence was in response to an overnight shooting incident that, per BPD, took place at Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue just after 2 a.m. Officers reportedly responded […]
Buffalo man sentenced for fatal 2021 shooting
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been sentenced to 7.5 to 15 years in prison for a fatal 2021 shooting in the city, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Steven L. Tyler, 31, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of second-degree manslaughter in December 2022. Officials say that at […]
City of Buffalo offers free and paid Red Cross-certified lifeguard training
The City of Buffalo will offer free and paid Red Cross-certified lifeguard training to those ages 16 to 21.
A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas
Two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo were found Tuesday in a nearby abandoned home after a mysterious disappearance the day before, police said. No arrests have been made.
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was injured after a shooting overnight. Just after 2 a.m., officers were called to the Sweets Lounge on Schreck Avenue on reports of a fight. When police arrived at the scene they found a 49-year-old woman that had been...
Security guard shot outside Club Marcella in Buffalo
The Buffalo Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting incident outside Club Marcella
Erie County Fair 12-day passes go on sale next week
This year's Erie County Fair will take place from August 9-20.
Buffalo law pitched as a potential model for Memphis police after death of Tyre Nichols
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the country grapples with what to do about police reform following the death of Tyre Nichols a Buffalo law could serve as a model for the City of Memphis. Cariol's Law established a legal requirement for Buffalo Police officers to intervene in situations like the one that led to Nichols' death for which body camera video was released Friday evening, sparking outrage.
7 Problem Solvers leads veteran to missing car thanks to a viewer's help
Bret Mandell found his lost car a month after he abandoned it in the blizzard, thanks to a 7 Problem Solvers viewer
Man admits to fatal Cheektowaga parking lot stabbing
The Erie County District Attorney's office says the incident happened this past June.
You Shouldn’t Eat Wings In Buffalo, New York On Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and you may want to err on the side of caution when it comes to date night decisions. Especially if you are planning to go out to eat that night. There are just some foods you should not eat, and as long...
