Another batch of measurable snow on tap for Chicago this weekend: When and where it will hit

Another batch of snow is headed to Illinois over the weekend.

Beginning Saturday late morning, Accuweather expects 3-6 inches of snow on the North and West Sides of Chicago. In southern suburbs of the city, only 1-3 inches are expected. Across the border in northwest Indiana, residents should prepare for freezing rain and sleet.

On Sunday, a few snow showers will linger with temperatures in the teens for Monday.

