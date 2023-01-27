ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Another batch of measurable snow on tap for Chicago this weekend: When and where it will hit

By Wbbm Newsradio
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvtwA_0kTrqHrA00

Another batch of snow is headed to Illinois over the weekend.

Beginning Saturday late morning, Accuweather expects 3-6 inches of snow on the North and West Sides of Chicago. In southern suburbs of the city, only 1-3 inches are expected. Across the border in northwest Indiana, residents should prepare for freezing rain and sleet.

On Sunday, a few snow showers will linger with temperatures in the teens for Monday.

Get the latest weather updates every hour on the 8's on WBBM Newsradio.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Brutal cold descends upon Chicago

CHICAGO - Sub-zero lows are widespread where snow is on the ground but skies are clear which will mean plenty of sun today. Just not much warmth from it. Highs will be in the mid teens today. Skies remain mainly cloud free for the next few days with highs warming into the upper 20s tomorrow and around freezing Thursday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

How long will this latest blast of arctic air last?

The winter’s second blast of arctic air has taken over—not as intense as the December outbreak, but plenty chilly. A reflective, cold air-preserving layer of snow has set the stage for the current cold blast—the first of this intensity in over a month. Temps by Tuesday morning will drop to single digits over a swath of the area—but to NEAR ZERO in the city and BELOW ZERO in areas west and north of the city. It’s easily the coldest air of January and follows 6 consecutive days of snow which has dropped 8″ of snow at O’Hare and a foot northern counties along and either side of the Wisconsin line.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Chicago Man Jumps Into Lake Michigan In Single Digit Weather

Dan O'connor aka The Great Lake Jumper, has taken the plunge into Lake Michigan every day since June of 2020. That includes yesterday. The temperature high was 19 degrees! For the record, medical professionals advise not to do this...because ya know, it's dangerous AF.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Frigid Temperatures Hit Chicago, But It’ll Warm Up Soon

CHICAGO — Chicagoans should prepare to bundle up for frosty temperatures in the teens this week. Monday will have a high near 16 degrees — but wind chills will make it feel as low as one degree below zero during the day and as low as 11 degrees below zero at night, according to the National Weather Service.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Colder temperatures move in

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Colder temperatures will move in to the Chicago area, but the forecast looks dry for the week ahead. Sunday night brings mostly cloudy skies and a low temperature of 11 degrees. Expect Monday to be mostly cloudy. High temperatures will reach 15 degrees. Cold will start the week, but temperatures will warm through the week. 
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

What is Chicago’s lowest high temperature ever recorded?

I know that on January 20, 1985, Chicago set the record for its lowest temperature with a low of minus 27. What is the lowest high temperature ever recorded?. It’s rare for Chicago’s temperature to stay below zero all day, with only 48 occurrences dating back to 1870. The city’s most recent subzero high was December 23, 2022, with a maximum of minus 1. The city’s record lowest daytime high of minus 11 has been recorded twice–once on a frigid Christmas Eve in 1983 and again on Jan. 18, 1994. The city has even experienced two three-day strings of subzero daytime weather. The first was in January 1883 when the high temperature failed to reach zero on Jan. 21 (minus 4), Jan. 22 (minus 4), and Jan. 23 (minus 1). The second happened 100 years later in 1983 during the city’s “frozen Christmas” period from Dec. 23-25 with highs of minus 6, minus 11, and minus 5, respectively.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Former ‘Chicago PD' Star Jon Seda Lists Lakeview Home on Market for $1.7M

Now that he has traded in his Windy City detective badge for an MD on the West Coast, former "Chicago P.D." actor Jon Seda is also saying goodbye to his Chicago digs. According to a report from Realtor.com, actor Jon Seda, who played Detective Antonio Dawson for a total of eight years on NBC's "Chicago Fire" and "Chicago P.D.", is selling his selling his four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bath limestone home in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

What day of the winter is it most likely to snow in Chicago?

What day of the winter is it most likely to snow in Chicago?. We had Chicago climatologist, and weather historian Frank Wachowski tabulate the number of times that measurable snowfall (at least 0.1”) has fallen on every date during the city’s snow season since the winter of 1884-85 to date. Wachowski found that four dates were in close contention for the highest honors- 49 years with snow on January 13, 48 on January 26, 46 on February 6, and 43 on Christmas Day. The dates that recorded the most “heavy” snowfalls of at least 4 inches were January 9, 26, and February 6, with five occurrences, and December 8 and 20, with four occurrences.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

Experts Say One of the Best Road Trips to Take is in Illinois

Planning your spring break or summer vacation? You might want to take an epic road trip this year. there's nothing like packing up the car and hitting the road and if you planning on doing just that you might want to add the famous Route 66 to your trip. The famous highway was just named by TripSavvy one of the eight best road trips to take in the midwest. It's one of those iconic roads in America I think no matter where you are going you should take it at least once.
CHICAGO, IL
tourcounsel.com

Belvidere Discount Mall | Shopping mall in Waukegan, Illinois

Belvidere Discount Mall is a small shopping mall located on Belvidere Street in Waukegan, Illinois, United States. It was one of the first shopping malls in the Chicago metropolitan area, and the first enclosed shopping mall in Lake County. Its current main anchor store is a Home Depot. The mall...
WAUKEGAN, IL
wgnradio.com

How to see the once-in-a-lifetime green comet in Chicago

Adler Planetarium Director of Public Observing Michelle Nichols, joins Lisa Dent to talk about a rare green comet passing Earth this week this week. The comet was last seen during the Stone Age. How to spot the comet:. Binocs/small telescope are required. Go outside. Face directly north. Use your phone’s...
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy