ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Names New Board Members

The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative has announced the addition of four new board members, Sharyn Main, Vanae Rivera, Dug Uyesaka, and Joseph Velasco. “We are thrilled that these four dynamic leaders have joined our Board of Directors,” said Helene Schneider, newly appointed board president. “Each brings incredible expertise, connections to the Santa Barbara community, and a wealth of wisdom and energy for growing and sustaining our local arts scene.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

37% of Goleta Elementary Students Not Yet Reading at Grade Level, Testing Data Show

Nearly four out of 10 students in the Goleta Union School District are not reading at grade level, according to results from the latest round of Star 360 testing. “We, as a district, take complete ownership of that,” Superintendent Diana Galindo Roybal said. “We are not ignoring the fact that our students need to be able to become readers by the end of third grade.”
GOLETA, CA
Noozhawk

‘Critical Failure’ of Dust Mitigation Plan Forces Closure Again of Santa Barbara Central Library

The Santa Barbara Public Library has closed its Central Library through Saturday because of “unanticipated construction impacts,” the City of Santa Barbara said Monday. The Central Library already has been operating under modifications because of multiple construction projects underway since July, including renovation of the Library Plaza and construction of a new accessible elevator and a new staff workspace on the lower level.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021

Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Family YMCA Pumped Up to Raise $98,000 for 2023

The Lompoc Family YMCA announced a $98,000 fundraising goal for its upcoming 2023 Annual Campaign, which will work to help the community through outreach programming, providing financial assistance to those in need and access to opportunities. Mark Jackson, Lompoc Family YMCA board member, was selected to chair the campaign to...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Ron Fink: Why Do We Have Stormwater Retention Basins?

Several years ago, as the state was in yet another period of drought, state lawmakers decided one way to improve the ground water table was to require developers to create stormwater retention basins within the project site. The idea sounded good, so these basins soon became part of every new...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Emily Allison Honored as Cate’s Scholar Athlete of Year

Emily Allison pushes herself in distance running and in her classwork at Cate School. Last fall, she helped the Rams girls cross country team advance to the CIF State Cross Country Championships for the third straight year. In the classroom, she carries a 4.61 grade-point average while taking a challenging...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Food as Medicine: An Apple a Day Really Might Keep the Doctor Away

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, a nonprofit Santa Barbara group, has received a grant to offer hands-on Food as Medicine cooking classes for adults. The first of three, four-week sessions will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the school’s teaching kitchen, 2300 Garden St. (the former Garden Street Academy).
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Community Can Play Tennis With UCSB Women’s Team

The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team will be hosting a “Pro-Am” Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The event is an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to enjoy a day of tennis, games, and lunch with the Gauchos. Attendees will get to play tennis with the team, hear from head coach Simon Thibodeau, and hit to win prizes.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy