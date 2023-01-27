Read full article on original website
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative Names New Board Members
The Santa Barbara Arts Collaborative has announced the addition of four new board members, Sharyn Main, Vanae Rivera, Dug Uyesaka, and Joseph Velasco. “We are thrilled that these four dynamic leaders have joined our Board of Directors,” said Helene Schneider, newly appointed board president. “Each brings incredible expertise, connections to the Santa Barbara community, and a wealth of wisdom and energy for growing and sustaining our local arts scene.”
37% of Goleta Elementary Students Not Yet Reading at Grade Level, Testing Data Show
Nearly four out of 10 students in the Goleta Union School District are not reading at grade level, according to results from the latest round of Star 360 testing. “We, as a district, take complete ownership of that,” Superintendent Diana Galindo Roybal said. “We are not ignoring the fact that our students need to be able to become readers by the end of third grade.”
Santa Barbara Unified School District Seeks Applicants to Serve on Bonds Oversight Committee
Santa Barbara Unified School District is accepting applications from interested citizens to serve on the district’s independent oversight committee with respect to its general obligation bonds, approved by district voters in the Nov. 8, 2016 election, and known as Measure I and J. The committee consists of seven members,...
‘Critical Failure’ of Dust Mitigation Plan Forces Closure Again of Santa Barbara Central Library
The Santa Barbara Public Library has closed its Central Library through Saturday because of “unanticipated construction impacts,” the City of Santa Barbara said Monday. The Central Library already has been operating under modifications because of multiple construction projects underway since July, including renovation of the Library Plaza and construction of a new accessible elevator and a new staff workspace on the lower level.
Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Lauds Winners of 14th Annual Legacy Awards
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History hosted its Leadership Circles of Giving Dinner Jan. 19, honoring Elisabeth and Greg Fowler, Renee Grubb and Village Properties, and John O’Brien for their generosity and dedication to the museum. The annual event pays tribute to the generosity of Leadership Circles members...
UCSB Arts & Lectures Justice for All Series Targets Teen Mental Health
It would be easier to shrug off depression among youth as just another iteration of teenage angst, if it weren’t so dangerous. Rates of mental illness appear to be climbing across all age groups, with teenagers seeing steep increases following the pandemic and its long periods of social isolation.
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Kristen Sneddon Wants Specific Plan for La Cumbre Plaza to Provide Affordable Housing
Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon said the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments board made a mistake by not funding a specific plan for La Cumbre Plaza, but it’s not too late to bring everyone together to build more housing in Santa Barbara. Sneddon, the District 4 council...
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen of Santa Barbara, 1929-2021
Dorothy Anne Aschettino Allen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey. She was raised by her loving mother, after her father suddenly passed away when she was nine. She lived with her three sisters and two brothers, mother and grandmother until she married Danny O’Brien in 1946. They had three children before Danny O’Brien cruelly abandoned Dorothy and the toddlers.
Lompoc Family YMCA Pumped Up to Raise $98,000 for 2023
The Lompoc Family YMCA announced a $98,000 fundraising goal for its upcoming 2023 Annual Campaign, which will work to help the community through outreach programming, providing financial assistance to those in need and access to opportunities. Mark Jackson, Lompoc Family YMCA board member, was selected to chair the campaign to...
Santa Barbara County Housing Element Draft Aims to Meet Massive New State Demands
The Magnolia Shopping Center in the Goleta Valley is now on the list of potential housing sites, after Santa Barbara County Second District Supervisor Laura Capps pushed for the property to be included in the county’s draft Housing Element. Facing massive pressure from the state of California, the county...
Santa Barbara Design Panel OKs 36-Unit Carless Housing Project on Garden Street
An underutilized but prominent corner of State Street will soon be home to new market-rate and affordable housing. The Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review last week voted 5-1 to approve a 36-unit housing, four-story project at 425 Garden St. The development will offer no on-site parking for cars. Instead,...
Ron Fink: Why Do We Have Stormwater Retention Basins?
Several years ago, as the state was in yet another period of drought, state lawmakers decided one way to improve the ground water table was to require developers to create stormwater retention basins within the project site. The idea sounded good, so these basins soon became part of every new...
Emily Allison Honored as Cate’s Scholar Athlete of Year
Emily Allison pushes herself in distance running and in her classwork at Cate School. Last fall, she helped the Rams girls cross country team advance to the CIF State Cross Country Championships for the third straight year. In the classroom, she carries a 4.61 grade-point average while taking a challenging...
Early Works of Artist Clarence Mattei on View at Santa Barbara Historical Museum
Portraitist Clarence Mattei (1883-1945) captured images of notable figures on the local, national, and international stages of his time. But his roots are deep in Santa Barbara County, as the son of the founder of famed Mattei’s Tavern in Los Olivos. A new exhibit at the Santa Barbara Historical...
Asteroid Talk Takes Santa Barbara Model A Club on Road Trip to Future
Steve Penniman, vice president of the Santa Barbara Model A Club, will be the featured speaker at the club’s business meeting, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1 at Southcoast Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Road, Goleta. Penniman, one of the Model A Club’s newest members, will talk about Osiris-REx and a...
Food as Medicine: An Apple a Day Really Might Keep the Doctor Away
Apples to Zucchini Cooking School, a nonprofit Santa Barbara group, has received a grant to offer hands-on Food as Medicine cooking classes for adults. The first of three, four-week sessions will take place 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21 at the school’s teaching kitchen, 2300 Garden St. (the former Garden Street Academy).
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Community Can Play Tennis With UCSB Women’s Team
The UC Santa Barbara women’s tennis team will be hosting a “Pro-Am” Day on Saturday, Feb. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. The event is an opportunity for the Santa Barbara community to enjoy a day of tennis, games, and lunch with the Gauchos. Attendees will get to play tennis with the team, hear from head coach Simon Thibodeau, and hit to win prizes.
Climatologists, Geographers, Ecologists Address Risks For Post-storm Debris Flows
The deluge Santa Barbara County received on Jan. 9 occurred exactly five years after devastating debris flows smothered Montecito in 2018. While downtown Santa Barbara saw flooding as Mission Creek surged forth, the storm didn’t trigger similarly destructive landslides. Still, with more rain in the forecast this winter, residents...
Ray Ford: Recent Storms Wreak Havoc on Santa Barbara Backcountry
There is growing concern that the recent storm events, which have dropped more than 30 inches of rain in the past 30 days, may have caused more damage in the Santa Barbara backcountry and other rural areas than anyone realizes. “We simply don’t even know what we don’t know at...
