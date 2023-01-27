Visiting the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter this week for Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter.
If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter at (423)-547-6359.
To find animals up for adoption in your area, you can call or visit your local shelter.
