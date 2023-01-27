Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Related
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
West Virginia’s only Bed Bath & Beyond is closing
Bed Bath & Beyond announced Monday that it is planning to close an additional 87 stores, and according to a newly released list, West Virginia's only location will be among them.
WDTV
2023 USA Diving National Championships to be held in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2023 USA Diving National Championships will be held at the Mylan Park Aquatic Center in Morgantown. According to USA Diving, the competition will be held May 17-24 and serve as the trials for the 2023 World Aquatics Championship and the 2023 Pan American Games. Nearly...
WDTV
Fat Angelo’s to open location in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A growing pizza business that started in Pennsylvania and filtered its way into West Virginia will soon be calling the City of Bridgeport home. Bria McKown, and her husband Chad, said they will be operating the third location of Fat Angelo’s, known for its pizza and other menu items, with a site on Thompson Drive with a spring opening planned. McKown said her knowledge of the area helped in the decision-making process.
WDTV
WVDNR stocks trout in 4 NCWV waters
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has released the recent locations where trout was stocked. In the last week, the WVDNR stocked seven waters, including four in north-central West Virginia. During the week of Jan. 23–27, Deegan Lake and Hinkle Lake in Bridgeport were...
WDTV
WVU plans bell-ringing ceremony to remember students
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University is planning to hold a bell-ringing ceremony to remember two students who recently died. The ceremony is coordinated by WVU’s Office of Campus and Community Life and Alpha Phi Omega. It is being held in remembrance of Denny Vincent Ayres and Carson...
connect-bridgeport.com
Web Site Lists Four Best Roller Skating Rinks in West Virginia and One is Short Road Trip North on I-79
Editor's Note: At one time, there were multiple skating rinks in the area, including Skate World in Bridgeport. While there are fewer options, our friends at bestthingswv.com has listed the four best places to skate in West Virginia. And one of them is Skate-A-Way, located in Fairmont. The address is 718 Carlone St, Fairmont, WV, United States, West Virginia. You can call them at 304-365-5587.
Huggins has grand plans to help the people of West Virginia
Bob Huggins' annual Fish Fry was another raving success. According to the West Virginia University Head Coach, the event raised "$2 million or more" after featuring a night full of laughs and tears with special guest Charles Barkley. Of course, Huggins does all of this in memory of his mother, hence the name of the foundation - the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Foundation. The money raised at these events goes to help with cancer research, but Huggins says he's not going to stop there. He hopes that he can, one day, do something more permanent to help the people of the state of West Virginia. Check out his plans in the video above.
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Great Harvest Bakery and Café
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Tyler visits Great Harvest Bakery and Café in Bridgeport. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
West Virginia Wildlife Center to hold Groundhog Day event
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia State Wildlife Center is hosting its annual Groundhog Day event, complete with a weather forecast from French Creek Freddie. The event opens at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the center in Upshur County with groundhog French Creek Freddie emerging from his den at 10 a.m. to predict whether winter will go on another six weeks or there will be an early spring.
WDTV
2023 WVU football schedule released
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University, in conjunction with the Big 12, has announced the 2023 football schedule. The schedule includes six home dates, featuring four conference games and nonconference matchups with Duquesne (Sept. 9) and the 106th “Backyard Brawl” against Pitt (Sept. 16). The “Backyard Brawl”...
WDTV
Justin Mathew Tennant
Justin Mathew Tennant of Pleasant Valley passed away on January 26th at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Justin was a 1999 graduate of North Marion High School and a graduate of Fairmont State University and worked at Blacksville Number 2 mine for 15 years and was a proud UMWA member. Justin played on the 1997 State Champion North Marion Husky Football team as a Defensive End and ran in several State Track Championships both on relay teams and as an individual. Justin was the happiest when spending time with his two sons, Reese and Ethan, camping, skiing, sledding, and going to sporting events. He was a big WVU Mountaineers fan as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Penguins. Justin is the son of Richard and Terri Tennant of Fairview and is survived by 2 sons, Reese and Ethan Tennant of Fairmont; his girlfriend, Billie Jo Zorko of Metz; and siblings Brian and Sarah and nephew, Eli Tennant of Barrackville, Andy Tennant of Minturn, Colorado, Zachary Tennant and Jake Feldman of Morgantown, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Berle and Romaine Tennant and maternal grandparents, David and Shirley Wilson, and uncles David and Frank Wilson. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Linda Friend officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.
WTOV 9
Miss WV Volunteer Crowned, Plans to Give Back
Wheeling, W.Va. — Emma Griffith of Wheeling was just recently crowned Miss West Virginia Volunteer. The non-profit organization is a state preliminary to Miss Volunteer America. It primarily focuses on service to one's community of which-- During her reign, she plans to assist athletes in the area who battle...
WDTV
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 30
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Wisdom to Wealth, sponsored by John Halterman of Beacon Wealth Management, John discusses how much retirement money I need. Watch the video above to hear his advice. Wisdom to Wealth airs on 5 News at 5:30 every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
WDTV
WV School Choice Fair held in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia School Choice Fair was held Saturday at the Marriot Waterfront in Morgantown. Governor Jim Justice declared January 22nd through the 28th as West Virginia School Choice Week. More than 30 schools, education providers, and vendors were at the fair. “It’s really about bringing...
WDTV
Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo
Robin Shane “Goldie” DePolo, 72, of Stonewood passed away at home on Friday, January 27, 2023 following an extended illness with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born in Philippi on March 14, 1950, a son of the late Theodore Manuel and Theda O. “Bobbie” Ford DePolo.
WDTV
The Donut Spot in Buckhannon set to open this week
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Donut Spot in Buckhannon has announced that will be opening later this week. The Donut Spot will be opening in the former location of The Donut Shop on Friday, Feb. 3, according to a Par Mar Stores representative. It was announced last week that The...
WDTV
Crumbl Cookies franchise coming to Emily Drive
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This story comes from our media partners Connect Bridgeport. A popular cookie shop is coming to Clarksburg. A Bridgeport family is set to open a Crumbl Cookies franchise on Emily Dr. “We’ll be in the end cap beside Jersey Mikes and Shogun (Japanese Steakhouse),” said Bridgeport’s...
West Virginia completes I-70 bridge project
The West Virginia Department of Transportation recently held an event to celebrate the completion of the $221 million I-70 Bridge Project in Wheeling. The project rehabilitated or replaced 26 bridges and ramps along a seven-mile stretch. The city requested that bridges and ramps west of the Wheeling Tunnel be painted blue while bridges and ramps […] The post West Virginia completes I-70 bridge project appeared first on Transportation Today.
WDTV
Morgantown Hockey brings unique opportunities for youth athletics
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - When you visit the Morgantown Ice Arena for the first time and ask a lot of youth hockey players one word to describe the sport to them, the Morgantown Blades are unanimous in the word they want to say:. “Fun,” each of them said. However,...
Comments / 1