Justin Mathew Tennant of Pleasant Valley passed away on January 26th at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh. Justin was a 1999 graduate of North Marion High School and a graduate of Fairmont State University and worked at Blacksville Number 2 mine for 15 years and was a proud UMWA member. Justin played on the 1997 State Champion North Marion Husky Football team as a Defensive End and ran in several State Track Championships both on relay teams and as an individual. Justin was the happiest when spending time with his two sons, Reese and Ethan, camping, skiing, sledding, and going to sporting events. He was a big WVU Mountaineers fan as well as the Las Vegas Raiders, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and Penguins. Justin is the son of Richard and Terri Tennant of Fairview and is survived by 2 sons, Reese and Ethan Tennant of Fairmont; his girlfriend, Billie Jo Zorko of Metz; and siblings Brian and Sarah and nephew, Eli Tennant of Barrackville, Andy Tennant of Minturn, Colorado, Zachary Tennant and Jake Feldman of Morgantown, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Berle and Romaine Tennant and maternal grandparents, David and Shirley Wilson, and uncles David and Frank Wilson. The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Linda Friend officiating. Interment will follow at Shinnston Memorial Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

PLEASANT VALLEY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO