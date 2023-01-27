Read full article on original website
KHOU
Affordable furniture built to last, made in Houston
Living Designs Furniture has special Presidents Day offer for Great Day viewers. Right now, custom sofas start at $629, and you'll get $100 off for every $1000 you spend, plus free delivery on all orders. You can also get up to half off items in stock with same-week delivery. Visit...
Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'
HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
You Can Enjoy A Fancy Meal Inside A Texas Aircraft Hangar & The Open Bar Beats First Class
If you’re into fancy dinners, open bars, endless wine, and want to eat where no one has before, a unique dining experience is coming to Texas, and you must be aware that many planes will be around you. Organized by the website Fever Up, The Spot is an event...
Houston to enter prolonged cold spell as winter front envelops Texas
The mercury is set to drop in Houston after two straight months of unseasonably warm weather.
tourcounsel.com
Almeda Mall | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
Almeda Mall is a shopping mall located in the Southeast Houston neighborhood of Genoa on Interstate 45. The mall opened in 1968. The anchor stores are Macy's, dd's DISCOUNTS, and Burlington. There is 1 vacant anchor store that was once Palais Royal.
Cathy Hernandez makes KPRC 2 return after 3-month maternity leave
The longtime reporter gave birth to her second child back in October 2022.
Midtown Houston changes: McDonald's permanently closes, Greyhound property across street for sale
HOUSTON, Texas — You may have noticed that the lights are off and the arches are down at the Mcdonald's at the intersection of Gray and Main streets in Midtown. The fast-food chain said the location has been permanently shut down because it is regularly reviewing its restaurant portfolios.
A New $2 Billion Resort Neighborhood Coming to Houston, Texas
The things we could do if we won one of the huge Powerball jackpots, right? A new development is being built in Houston, Texas that would essentially double as your vacation home. It'll have beaches, a water slide, swim up bar and a whole lot more. While it will be open to the public, there will be areas set aside for residents only. Let me paint a picture in your head of this permanent vacation neighborhood.
Another Spot for Quick-Service Salads, Wraps Planned for Houston
This Salad and Go location could open in late 2023.
Houston, two other Texas cities, ranked best in U.S. for downtown living
It's estimated that 2,700 apartment units are currently under construction in Houston's downtown districts.
fox26houston.com
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
Beloved Fox 26 anchor Jose Griñan back on air after lengthy hiatus
The legendary local news anchor has been off the air since late 2022.
Two Florida Cities Ranked Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter pinpointed the country's trashiest cities right after the holiday season.
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
spacecityweather.com
Houston’s weather is turning colder, and it is doing so faster than expected
This has been a weird winter for Texas in general, and Houston in particular. Normally, during a La Niña winter, we see warmer and drier than normal conditions. We have checked the box for warmth—December was about 2 degrees above normal, and January is going to wind up about 5 degrees above normal. But as for rainfall, this winter has been anything but normal. Some areas of Houston have exceeded their normal allotment of rain for December, January, and February just during the last 10 days.
Houston Chronicle
An architect built a 'secret cat' into Houston's Williams Tower
Don't give me grief if you've heard this one before. I've lived here my whole life and only recently learned of the Williams Tower cats. Yes, there is a hidden cat (four, actually) in the architecture of the Williams Tower, the looming art deco skyscraper that towers over the Galleria Mall and the rest of Uptown Houston. Don't believe me? See for yourself:
fox26houston.com
Missing Carlos Lugo: Houston boy, 14, last seen over a week ago
HOUSTON - A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from Houston was last seen more than a week ago. The last known contact with Carlos Lugo was on Jan. 23. He was last seen near the 2000 block of Tidwell. Lugo was last known to be wearing a black hoodie,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
If your pet isn’t microchipped yet, you have until February 1 in Houston
Starting Wednesday, Houston dog and cat owners will be required by law to microchip their pets. Around this time last year, Houston City Council approved a city ordinance that pertained to the welfare of animals by adding the mandatory micro-chipping ordinance but allowed for a year-long grace period. Cory Stottlemyer...
'Shut it down': Houston organizers react to Tyre Nichols body-cam footage
Houston protestors rallied against police brutality outside the federal courthouse on Saturday.
Did You Know That Texas Is Home To The Widest Freeway In The Entire World?
Everything is bigger in Texas, even our freeways. In fact, Texas is home to the widest freeway in the entire world. You've probably driven it several times without even realizing just how massive it is. So, just how big is it really and where is it?. The Katy Freeway, located...
