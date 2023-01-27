Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Excitement grows for pro soccer in Lexington as stadium plans, team take shape
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Their professional team hasn’t had its first practice yet. But Lexington Sporting Club got a big win Thursday night. On the third time of asking, the club can finally move ahead with plans for a stadium to house that team. The LFUCG Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve a zone change request and conditional use permit that would allow a stadium along Athens Boonesboro Road.
WKYT 27
UK Women’s Basketball tops Mizzou 77-54
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats women’s basketball team (10-11, 2-7 SEC) beat the Missouri Tigers (14-8, 3-6 SEC) 77-54 inside Memorial Coliseum Sunday afternoon. Going in to the game, UK was on a two-game losing streak. Sophomore guard Jada Walker led the way for the Cats with...
WKYT 27
Historian, Former UK dean of Libraries Terry Birdwhistell dies
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The longtime Dean of Libraries at the University of Kentucky and one of the country’s pre-eminent oral historians has died. Terry Birdwhistell served at UK for fifty years and was said to more know about the University’s history than anyone else. Birdwhistell was also...
WKYT 27
UK’s Cason Wallace named SEC Freshman of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK freshman guard Cason Wallace has been named SEC freshman of the week for the second time. He last earned the honor on December 27. Against Vanderbilt and No. 9 Kansas, the Dallas, Texas native averaged 12 points, 5.5 rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals. In...
WKYT 27
Seniors help Kentucky pull away for 75-66 win over Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) - Antonio Reeves came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points, Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double and Kentucky pulled away for a 75-66 victory over Mississippi on Tuesday night. Reeves sank 8 of 12 shots from the floor, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range,...
WKYT 27
LexArts seeking artists for slave memorial at Henry Clay Estate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Ashland: The Henry Clay Estate and LexArts are putting out a nationwide call to artists to create a memorial for the more than 100 men and women enslaved on the plantation. Recently, tourists at the estate have inquired about forced labor on the property during the...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Light Mix Maker Tonight
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our first wave of a wintry mess is pulling out of the region as a lighter wintry weather maker rolls in. These focusses farther south than the what we had last night, and we have one more left in the tank for Thursday. Freezing rain was...
WKYT 27
Chief Weathers talks with WKYT about policing in Lexington in wake of Tyre Nichols video release
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - More protests are expected following the release of police video showing the violent encounter between Memphis officers and Tyre Nichols. Over the weekend, protesters took to the streets in cities across the country after Memphis police released video of the brutal beating that led to the 29-year-old’s death three days later.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Movie directed by Ethan Hawke being filmed in Frankfort
WATCH | Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins Jr. leaves office after 14 years. Blevins decided to retire from the position last month, three weeks after he won re-election to the seat. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 20 hours ago. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Light Mix Maker Tonight.
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A messy system will move in this evening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A system will track into the region later tonight and through the day on Tuesday. Here we go! The pattern has shifted and put parts of Kentucky right in the line of sight for something wintry to make its way through the region. Let’s look at this by key times over the next few days.
WKYT 27
Movie directed by Ethan Hawke being filmed in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The stars will be out this week as a movie is filming in Frankfort and businesses in the community are excited about the economic impact it will bring. Owner of Trifecta BBQ, Christina Virgin, was hoping for something big to bring in some more business, but she wasn’t expecting a star-studded film to shoot right in her backyard.
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
WKYT 27
Fayette Co. Public Schools among dozens of districts closed Tuesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County Public School District joined dozens of others across Kentucky canceling class Tuesday, Jan. 31. School Board Chair Tyler Murphy shared the news on Facebook. The district is operating on an NTI Day. Other districts closed include Scott, Woodford, Bourbon, Jessamine and Madison Counties.
WKYT 27
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
WKYT 27
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
WKYT 27
Clinical counselor weighs in on dealing with secondary traumatic stress during social media era
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Trauma is a large term, that can be many different things. Katelyn Arvin is a licensed professional clinical counselor and the clinical manager of behavioral health services at Baptist Health Richmond. She said she has dealt with trauma in patients before, and one important step is...
WKYT 27
Mother and boyfriend indicted in death of Ky. infant
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rockcastle County grand jury indicted two people in connection to a baby’s death. The seven-month-old’s mother, 23-year-old Kirsten Durham and her then-boyfriend Johnathon Durbin were indicted on second-degree manslaughter and criminal abuse charges. Both Durham and Durbin are in custody. The infant’s cause...
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
