Saluda County authorities searching for homicide suspects
SALUDA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Saluda County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim involved in a motor vehicle crash as 26 year-old Alex K. Donaldson. The Orangeburg resident died at the scene of the crash that occurred on May Branch Road in Saluda County on Friday, Jan. 20, say authorities.
Midlands Tech and Clemson University announce new partnership
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Midlands Technical College and Clemson University signed a partnership agreement. The agreement allows Midlands Tech students who are taking architecture classes to transfer to Clemson’s architecture program with advance standing and without losing any credits. “It’s huge because Clemson is a massive school and...
Clemson announces 2023 football schedule
CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday, unveiling Clemson’s 2023 slate on The Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal on ACC Network. For the second straight season, Clemson will open on Labor Day when the Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.
