CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced its 2023 football schedule on Monday, unveiling Clemson’s 2023 slate on The Huddle: 2023 Football Schedule Reveal on ACC Network. For the second straight season, Clemson will open on Labor Day when the Tigers face the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham, N.C., before returning to Memorial Stadium for Clemson’s home opener against Charleston Southern on Saturday, Sept. 9.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO