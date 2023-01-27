Read full article on original website
Related
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
theadvocate.com
This national apparel retailer to open in Acadiana Mall, others Louisiana markets
Daily Thread, a newer retail concept that specializes in off-price fashion, will open a store March 10 in the Acadiana Mall. The retailer will open in the 5,000-square-foot space next to H&M in space E-188, records show, amid plans to open 15 stores in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Daily Thread,...
NOLA.com
Baton Rouge prison contractor Michael LeBlanc sentenced in Mississippi corruption probe
A Baton Rouge man who built a big business catering to prisons systems in Louisiana and Mississippi was finally sentenced to prison this week, more than three years after he admitted that he and several business partners tried to bribe their way into new contracts in Mississippi. Michael LeBlanc Sr.,...
Louisiana audits find three state university athletics programs are losing money
(The Center Square) — Athletic departments at several of Louisiana’s public universities are operating at a loss, according to recent reports from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Auditor Mike Waguespack issued a series of reports last week that examined whether financial statements for athletic departments at five of the state’s public universities complied with National Collegiate Athletic Association bylaws in fiscal year 2022. A review of the statement of revenues and...
NOLA.com
King cake makes the leap to medical marijuana with Mardi Gras themed cannabis chews
There’s king cake flavored coffee when you need a boost, and king cake flavored vodka when it’s time to party. Now there’s a new line of king cake edible cannabis chews for what ails you, though in Louisiana you’ll need a medical marijuana prescription to get them.
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
wwno.org
When neo-Nazis came to New Orleans, a group of Holocaust survivors fought back
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. Here's what it featured:. Last Friday was Holocaust Remembrance Day. Although these days, the term “never forget” is part of public discourse, it wasn’t that long ago that discussions of the Holocaust were often repressed or even discouraged.
NBC 10 News Today: Missing Louisiana child
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, Louisiana State Police are searching for a missing child. 8-year-old Jett Gremillion was last seen in Covington on Sunday night when he was taken by his non-custodial mother.
theadvocate.com
This year's Washington Mardi Gras thought to be most popular ever
WASHINGTON — Louisiana lawmakers, lobbyists, and business executives headed home Sunday — many to participate in a special session that starts Monday — from what organizers privately surmise was the most popular Washington Mardi Gras ever. Though Washington Mardi Gras ostensibly is for municipal, parish and state...
theadvocate.com
Aldi plans to open 5 South Louisiana stores this year. Here's where they will be.
Fast growing grocery chain Aldi should begin construction on its first Baton Rouge-area location in the next couple of weeks. Work is set to begin soon on a store in the Settlement at Shoe Creek, said Heather Moore, a division vice president for Aldi USA. The Central store is one...
This Louisiana Bakery Has The Best Croissants In The State
Eat This, Not That! found the best place in each state to find the deliciously flaky pastry.
Louisiana fishing boat captain accused of fraud, arrested
A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested after allegedly issuing worthless checks, and taking payment for trips and not following through, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
NOLA.com
Translators sought for St. Tammany students, families with limited English ability
Seeing an increase in the number of students and parents for whom English is not their first language, the St. Tammany Parish public school district plans to contract with a company to provide translation services. More than 1,100 students — around 3% of the district's 38,000 students — are impacted...
30-Acre Go-Kart Track in Louisiana Largest in the U.S.
If you have a need for speed you need not leave Louisiana, the largest go-kart track in the U.S. is just a car ride from Lafayette.
kadn.com
Richard Nelson becomes youngest candidate in Louisiana governor's race
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP/KADN) — State Rep. Richard Nelson launched his campaign for Louisiana governor this past week and visited Lafayette after making his announcement. He'sjoining a swelling list of prominent Republicans who are running to lead the state. Nelson, of Mandeville, joins Attorney General Jeff Landry, State Treasurer John...
lsu.edu
LSU PETE Professor Proposes Plan for Orphan Oil Wells
BATON ROUGE, LA – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
31 Miles of Paved Hiking, Biking and Riding Louisiana Perfection
Biking, hiking, walking, riding, playground, Tammany Trace Trail is a Louisiana gem that has everything to make your next outdoor outing a fantastic experience with 31 miles of "paved peddling perfection". Formally the route for the Illinois Central Railroad you might say the Tammy Trace Trail is a rails-to-trails masterpiece.
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Louisiana
The Powerball jackpot will climb to $653 million for Wednesday but still, a Louisiana-sold ticket earned a $50,000 win in last night's game.
theadvocate.com
What is kratom, and why are Louisiana local officials banning it?
Kratom has become a cause for concern in Louisiana, with two parishes banning it and two others considering a ban for fear of more drug addiction. Kratom is a plant native to southeast Asia and is colloquially known as thang, kakuam, thom, ketum and biak, according to a 2020 fact sheet produced by the U.S. Department of Justice and Drug Enforcement Administration.
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being done
According to the center for disease control and prevention, sepsis is the number one cause of death in hospitals. Studies conducted by LSU Health sciences center say that Louisiana leads the country in these deaths.
Comments / 0