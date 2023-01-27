ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xzibit Puts Los Angeles Home Up For Sale Amid Heated Divorce Battle

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cU2mQ_0kTrnhrX00

Xzibit has put his Los Angeles home up for sale amid a bitter divorce battle between him and his wife, Krista Joiner.

On Thursday (Jan. 26), the 48-year-old rapper’s home, which is located in Porter Ranch, Calif., was listed on Architectural Digest with an asking price of $4 million. According to the listing, the 5,710 square foot home consists of six-bathrooms, five-bedrooms and includes two kitchens, a pool with a Baja shelf, a poolside bar, built-in fire pit, and additional amenities.

The news of the West Coast rapper’s crib going on the market appears to be the latest development in his split with Joiner, whom he was married to for six years and has been in a relationship with for over two decades. The divorce, which X’s wife filed for in 2021, has taken a nasty turn, with Krista accusing her husband of hiding money amid claims that he’s financially strapped due to the COVID pandemic and other factors.

She claims that his cannabis biz is booming, per his own brother, who she says told her that the company is raking in several figures monthly. He also claimed that he’s hidden $20 million, from which he’s helped assist Xzibit during financial struggles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfNFL_0kTrnhrX00
Xzibit attends the “The DOC” premiere during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at Beacon Theatre on June 10, 2022 in New York City.

In a series of posts that have since been deleted, the Pimp My Ride host has shot back at Joiner’s claims, deeming them “lies” that “insult” his intelligence. He also cryptically warned that his wife will have “blood” on her hands due to her actions.

In November 2022, it was announced that Joiner was taking her case to civil court in an attempt to sort out ownership of assets, such as property and business holding. In a court document, she says she and X entered into a verbal agreement, under which he would split all assets if a split between the two occurred. “During the time the parties maintained their relationship, (Xzibit) would combine his skills, efforts, labor and earnings and would share equally with her and all property acquired and accumulated by him or by and through any entity in which he had an interest, or which increased in value or was entitled thereafter to acquire or accumulate,” the document read.

“In the event the parties’ relationship ended, all of the property acquired, or entities or businesses established, or which property or entities/businesses increased in value, during their relationship as a result of (Xzibit’s) skills, efforts, labor, and earnings, regardless of how the title was formally held, would be divided equally between them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mpnCM_0kTrnhrX00
Krista Joiner (L) and husband rapper Xzibit arrive at the premiere screening of HBO’s “The Defiant Ones” at Paramount Studios on June 22, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

