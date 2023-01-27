11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged With Multiple Felonies

Photo: Getty Images

An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old from Lowndes County were taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center after committing multiple crimes on January 15th. According to a Facebook post shared by the Valdosta Police Department , the juveniles ran into a woman's house and fired multiple shots on New Hudson Street after stealing a Play Station 5. The boys took the Play Station from the seller, held them at gunpoint, and shot at their car multiple times . Police detailed the juveniles' charges to encompass assault, property damage, and recklessness.

"Detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged the 11-year-old juvenile with armed robbery (felony), aggravated assault (felony), criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree (felony), and reckless conduct (misdemeanor). The 15-year-old was charged with armed robbery party to the crime (felony), aggravated assault party to the crime (felony), and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree party to the crime (felony)," the post read.

Police Chief Leslie Manahan commented on the disturbing nature of an 11-year-old possessing a gun.

"This is an alarming incident. The fact that an 11-year-old had a firearm and shot at someone is disturbing. I am proud of the work from our officers and detectives to hold these juveniles accountable. We are grateful that no one was injured ."