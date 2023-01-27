ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

11-Year-Old Georgia Boy Charged With Multiple Felonies

By Logan DeLoye
WWPW Power 96.1
WWPW Power 96.1
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

An 11-year-old and a 15-year-old from Lowndes County were taken to a Regional Youth Detention Center after committing multiple crimes on January 15th. According to a Facebook post shared by the Valdosta Police Department , the juveniles ran into a woman's house and fired multiple shots on New Hudson Street after stealing a Play Station 5. The boys took the Play Station from the seller, held them at gunpoint, and shot at their car multiple times . Police detailed the juveniles' charges to encompass assault, property damage, and recklessness.

"Detectives worked with the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged the 11-year-old juvenile with armed robbery (felony), aggravated assault (felony), criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree (felony), and reckless conduct (misdemeanor). The 15-year-old was charged with armed robbery party to the crime (felony), aggravated assault party to the crime (felony), and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree party to the crime (felony)," the post read.

Police Chief Leslie Manahan commented on the disturbing nature of an 11-year-old possessing a gun.

"This is an alarming incident. The fact that an 11-year-old had a firearm and shot at someone is disturbing. I am proud of the work from our officers and detectives to hold these juveniles accountable. We are grateful that no one was injured ."

I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago

It's sad that any child is willing to go to jail for something they don't need. You have a record because you were unwilling to earn the money to purchase what you wanted. Single parent (mother led usually) homes and welfare has caused a sense of entitlement among poor youths.

UnFamous
3d ago

Any juvenile that uses a gun in a crime should be charged as an adult!

