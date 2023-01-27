Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deal: 77-inch LG B2 OLED is $900 off right now
Super Bowl 2023 falls on February 12, which means you still have time to upgrade to a large screen OLED 4K TV with brilliant color features and speed to capture all the action. Best Buy’s deal on a 77-inch-class LG B2 Series OLED 4K UHD smart TV is an outstanding opportunity to score one of the most impressive crowd-worthy TV deals this year. Best Buy knocked down the LG’s usual $2,900 price to just $2,000 for this deal, a $900 savings. Whether you only watch this year’s most expensive and entertaining TV commercials, tune in for the Super Bowl halftime show featuring Rihanna and special guests, or gear up for the game and the entire extravaganza, with Best Buy’s deal you’ll be set for jaw-dropping color and detail on a massive screen and save money, too.
Digital Trends
Save $600 on Alienware gaming PC with an RTX 3080 Ti today
Ready to upgrade your gaming rig for the new year? You’re in luck, because post-holiday sales are a great time for gaming PC deals. Case in point: Dell is selling the Alienware Aurora R14 pre-built PC for $1,900. That’s not exactly cheap, but it is a $600 discount off its usual price of $2,500. It’s a great deal when you consider the star component of the rig: an RTX 3080 Ti GPU, paired with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
Digital Trends
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 Ti may be on the way, but do we really want it?
Nvidia’s most frequent leaker, kopite7kimi, just shared the specifications of a rumored RTX 4090 Ti GPU. Said to be even more powerful than the RTX 4090, Nvidia’s latest product would surely top any ranking of the best graphics cards. It might not be the greatest GPU of this...
Digital Trends
I built a couch gaming PC that puts the PS5 to shame — and you can too
The PlayStation 5 is back in stock, and if you’ve been eagerly waiting to jump into the next generation of gaming, now seems like the time to strike. I’m here to sway you away from a console, though, because you can build a PC for around the same price that puts the PS5 to shame.
Digital Trends
Best gaming laptop deals: Save on Alienware, Asus and more
Laptops have come a long way over the last decade. Gaming laptops existed in the past, but they were nothing like we have today. In the olden days, they were big hunks of plastic and metal that could barely play solitaire, let alone something advanced like Elden Ring or Halo Infinite. Luckily, gaming laptops have moved on since then, and even budget gaming laptops can do a good job of playing modern AAA games, although you’ll certainly have to compromise with graphics. The best part is that at any given time, there are quite a few excellent laptop deals going on, or if you want to splurge some well-priced Gaming PC deals too. Either way, if you’re not very familiar with how to buy a gaming laptop, we’ve collected a range of great options, from budget-oriented laptops with an RTX 3050 to high-end ones with an RTX 3080.
ComicBook
Nintendo Sale Makes Over 50 Switch Games All Just $0.49 Each
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made over 50 Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED games all just $0.49 a piece. As you may know, there's not much you can buy for just $0.49. $0.49 doesn't even get you a candy bar anymore, let alone a video game, but it does get you the latter if it's made by QubicGames. According to QubicGames, the 50-plus games even includes the publisher's newest games. There are some steps to trigger the offer though.
Digital Trends
Which GPUs are most reliable? Online retailer ranks defect claims
When discussing which is the best graphics card, performance is usually the most important detail. But something that is often overlooked is how reliable a graphics card is. It can be heartbreaking to buy a powerful, new GPU only to have something go wrong and spoil the fun just a few months after getting it.
Digital Trends
Super Bowl TV Deals: Get a 70-inch 4K TV for $480 and more
The big game is happening on February 12, and you better have a TV worthy of it if you want to host that Super Bowl party. Whether you’re going all out with something massive from our 70-inch TV deals, or your apartment can only fit a 50-inch TV, we’ve got you covered. We’ve collected the best TV deals we can find from Samsung, LG, Hisense, TCL and more. We’ll explain how tech like HDR10+, neural networks and self-lit pixels will affect how you experience the championship game of 2023.
Digital Trends
Best Chromebook deals: Get a new laptop from $114
With super fast boot times, excellent productivity support, and full access to the Google Play store and Android apps, Chromebooks are perfect for people who need a mobile workstation. They’re affordable, resource-light, and the perfect choice for those who are always connected, thanks to the cloud-based software. There are also a ton of different Chromebook options to choose from. For example, students and those on a tight budget can go with a cheaper model, and those who want something with a bit more power under the hood — for graphic design work or gaming — that option is available too. Of course, you’ll need to cruise through some of the best Chromebook deals to get a great price.
Digital Trends
Best HP laptop deals: HP Envy, HP Spectre x360, and more
A staple of the modern electronics and computing industry, HP has stood the test of time, and that’s not because of luck. After leading the industry during the PC revolution that brought computers into millions of homes during the late 20th century, the brand continues to offer some of the best computers in the 21st century. When it comes to laptops, the HP logo graces all kinds, including budget-friendly, Windows laptops and Chromebooks, cutting-edge 2-in-1 laptops, and powerful gaming machines. At any given time, you’ll find HP laptop deals featured in lists galore, with mentions in the best laptop deals, the best Chromebook deals, and even great gaming laptop deals. The deals are plentiful so there should be an HP laptop out there that will suit your needs and budget. Because there are so many, we want to help you find that special device, so we’ve rounded up some of the best HP laptop deals that you can avail this month.
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 43-inch mini-LED monitor looks stellar — if your desk can handle it
Samsung is sharing the details about its Odyssey Neo G7 gaming monitor after the peripheral was announced during CES 2023 in early January. The 43-inch mini LED 144Hz 4K gaming monitor will be available in North America during the first quarter of the year, meaning sometime between now and the end of March. Samsung has not, however, revealed pricing details for the product, according to Tom’s Hardware.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Deal Offers Game for Free
A new Star Wars Jedi: Survivor deal has been announced that offers the upcoming Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel for "free." Free is in quotations because while it's technically true, there's a hefty purchase required to unlock the deal, much like "free" PlayStation Plus games or Xbox Game Pass games, but on steroids. That said, if you're in the market for a new CPU, it's a good deal. You will specifically need to buy an AMD Ryzen 7000 CPU though. When you purchase any Zen 4 chip you will get, courtesy of AMD, a PC code for the game, for free.
Digital Trends
Tested: Is Discord really slowing down Nvidia GPUs?
A recent Discord update may have introduced a bug that slows down your Nvidia GPU when you use the popular voice chat app. Not all cards are affected, but it appears that the vast majority of them might be. We tested it ourselves to verify whether there really is a...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Free Games for February 2023 Revealed
The free games with an Xbox Live Gold subscription for February 2023 have been revealed, and once again Xbox Live Gold subscribers are getting two Xbox One games. Xbox Series X|S games continue to not be included in the offer, and as of last year, classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games are also no longer included. This wouldn't be a problem if the Xbox One games were high quality, but they very rarely are. Where PlayStation Plus offers both high-quality PS4 and PS5 games, Games With Gold usually offers smaller indie games. Sometimes these games are decent, other times they are downright insignificant. This month it's a mix of the two.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Digital Trends
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games We May Get in February 2023
January is almost over, yet Sony has yet to reveal the free PlayStation Plus games all PS Plus subscribers, regardless of the tier, will be getting for February 2023. The expectation is that it will be another two PS4 games and a PS5 game, but what games specifically hasn't been officially revealed or even unofficially leaked like most months. This should change in the coming days as both Sony and leakers are running out of time. In the meantime, here are the games we think could feature.
game-news24.com
Play on Steam for free! This game currently runs for free
Free games on Steam: In the Valves Shop, a number of promotions have taken place today, even when you will try a few games for free and sometimes even keep them forever. Combined with attractive discounts, people tend to buy the full version. We have summarised everything so you can skip the presentation.
The Verge
The Nintendo Switch showed us we deserve more from joysticks
Every evening, my kids beg for “Mario,” and I know what that means — watching their old man wrestle with a pair of Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers while hopefully saving a princess. It’s not always easy timing tricky jumps in Super Mario 64 and Super Mario Sunshine, especially not when the controls are fighting you.
Digital Trends
Hi-Fi Rush review: top-tier Xbox exclusive delivers style and substance
As I fight my way through waves of robots in Hi-Fi Rush, stylishly slashing them with my guitar in time with an energetic music track, I suddenly flash back to an Instagram reel. Last year, the app’s unknowable algorithm briefly decided that it should only serve me reels from music...
