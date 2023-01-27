ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paulina Gretzky gives intimate look at famous father’s birthday dinner

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Gretzkys throw the best dinner parties.

Paulina Gretzky shared a sneak peek inside the 62nd birthday dinner of her father, legendary NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, on Thursday.

The model — who tied the knot with pro golfer Dustin Johnson in April — took to her Instagram to share photos from the celebration, including snaps of the couple sitting with Wayne, as well as the lavish decor.

The two dinner tables were decorated with candles, gold silverware and sparkling plates. One photo showed Paulina’s red name-plate and the dinner menu, which included caesar salad, petite filet and green beans. Guests also enjoyed birthday cake and vanilla ice cream for dessert.

“Happy birthday dad,” Paulina, 34, wrote over the photo with a white heart emoji.

Paulina Gretzky and her husband Dustin Johnson with her father Wayne Gretzky at his 62nd birthday dinner on Jan. 26, 2023.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

The event space for Gretzky’s birthday was decorated with chandeliers and tree branch structures and white lights hanging above the tables.

Paulina looked stunning in a brown-beaded crop top and matching skirt, while Johnson opted for a white collared shirt. It’s unclear if their two sons — 8-year-old Tatum and River, 5 — were present at the dinner.

Paulina Gretzky shared a sneak peek inside her father Wayne Gretzky’s 62nd birthday dinner on Jan. 26, 2023.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

Gretzky’s wife Janet also shared a video tribute to Instagram in honor of his birthday, writing in her caption, “…We all love you !! keep on living a Happy and Healthy life ♥️.”

Last month, the Gretzky family celebrated Paulina’s 34th birthday with a “Studio 34” disco-themed party.

(L-R) Wayne Gretzky, his wife Janet Gretzky, his daughter Paulina Gretzky and her husband Dustin Johnson at her 34th birthday party in Dec. 2022.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky
Paulina Gretzky shared a topless photo to Instagram showing off her “good jeans” on Jan. 24, 2023.
Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

Earlier this week, Paulina posted a topless photo to Instagram while showing off her “good jeans.”

Paulina and Johnson had a whirlwind year in 2022. In April, they said “I do” in an intimate ceremony in Tennessee — and two months later, Johnson, a Masters and U.S. Open champion, defected to Saudi-backed LIV Golf from the PGA Tour.

The 38-year-old Johnson earned over $35 million in winnings in LIV Golf’s inaugural season.

