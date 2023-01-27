ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon Steiner, the man behind the memorabilia

The CEO of CollectibleXchange, Brandon Steiner, talks with Brandon London about building a sports memorabilia empire.

Mets stay in the family by adding Patrick McCarthy to radio team

The Mets are making their broadcast a family affair, The Post has learned. Patrick McCarthy, son of former Mets radio play-by-player Tom, will be the WCBS pre-and-postgame host and swingman game-caller when the voice of the team, Howie Rose, is off, according to sources. The Post previously reported that Keith Raad would be the Mets’ replacement for Wayne Randazzo as Rose’s main booth partner. Raad has been the Brooklyn Cyclones lead broadcaster. Patrick McCarthy had been doing Triple-A Lehigh games. Last year, at 26, he replaced his dad for two games on Phillies broadcasts when Tom was calling an NFL preseason game. While McCarthy replaces Brad Heller on the broadcast, his role will be more akin to the retired Ed Coleman, who would do pre- and postgame reports while working as the swing play-by-player.  Both Raad and McCarthy have agreed to the deals, but the contracts are not yet signed.
