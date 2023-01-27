ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NORDC offering seasonal and year round positions at Friday job fair

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The New Orleans Recreation Development Commission (NORDC) is seeking eligible candidates to join their team by way of a job fair.

The event is happening Friday (Jan. 27) from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Rosenwald Rec Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The director says the fair is an excellent opportunity for job seekers to meet NORDC personnel and gain information on the full and part-time positions.

“As NORD continues to expand its program offers to the residents of our city, we continued to seek qualified candidates to join our team,” said NORD CEO Larry Barabino Jr.

The commission says there are both seasonal and years round positions available for residents to apply for. To view open positions visit nordc.org/about/jobs/ .

