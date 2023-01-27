Read full article on original website
PATH is proud to be the recipient of a $60,000 grant from the Women’s Fund of Smith CountyTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
UT Tyler's student Megan Williams writes about the U.S. Debt Ceiling vs. U.S. Deficit in the Patriot TalonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting To Help (PATH) Mardi Gras court candidate Noe BalderasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Meet People Attempting to Help Mardi Gras Court candidate Timothy JohnsonTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The question is to be, or not to be as the Texas African American Museum await on a $1 million promise made on last yearTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
No injuries reported after trees fall on 2 RV homes in Smith County
TYLER, Texas — No one was injured after trees fell on two mobile homes in the Tyler area Tuesday afternoon. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Wind Dancer off of Lavender Road in Smith County regarding a tree that fell one of the RVs. A woman and two dogs were inside the home, but they made it out safely.
Fallen tree shuts down roadway on FM 16 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — A large tree is blocking a roadway in the 5500 block of Farm-to-Market Road 16 East in Tyler. According to a Smith County Fire Marshal's Office Facebook post, a large tree is blocking both lanes. Officials are urging drivers to take an alternate route.
inforney.com
Tyler police: Intersections lose power
Two intersections in Tyler are without power. Tyler Police Department said the intersections at South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road and also Paluxy Drive and Cumberland Road do not have power as of Tuesday afternoon. Generators are being deployed. Treat dark intersections as four-way stops. Oncor estimates power being restored...
1 taken to hospital after Longview shooting
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Longview on Tuesday, the Longview Police Department said. Authorities arrived at the scene around 5:25 p.m. at the Maverick on Eastman Apartments at 1519 Eastman Road after they received reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a person inside […]
POLICE: 18-wheeler goes off I-20, crashes into median near Van
VAN, Texas — Police are on scene after an a18-wheeler slid off Interstate 20 and crashed into the median. According to the Van Police Department, the crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-20 at mile marker 540. No injuries were reported but police are warning of extremely slick...
Large tree blocking road in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A large tree has fallen in Smith County blocking both lanes on the 5500 block of FM Road 16. Officials are asking for people to use an alternate route if driving in the area. KETK will update this post as more information becomes available.
Longview police investigating shooting that left 1 injured
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured. Around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the Maverick on Eastman apartment complex, located at 1519 N. Eastman Rd., on reports of a shooting. When police arrived on scene, they found...
KLTV
Snapped power pole knocks out electricity in downtown Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A snapped power pole knocked out electricity in parts of downtown Longview Tuesday morning. The reports came about 8 a.m. According to the Longview Fire Department a power pole near the intersection of High Street and Cotton had snapped. The Central Fire Department was without power as well.
KLTV
All lanes of Toll 49 reopened following 18-wheeler crash in Smith County
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - All lanes of Toll 49 between FM 16 and U.S. 69 are open following an 18-wheeler crash Tuesday morning. Smith County announced after 9 a.m. that all lanes of Toll 49 were closed between FM 16 and Highway 69 North due to a crash involving an 18-wheeler.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion on Toll 49 closed in Smith County after 18-wheeler crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – All lanes of Toll 49 between FM 16 and Highway 69 north are closed in Smith County due to an 18-wheeler crash. Officials with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said they are asking travelers to use an alternative route.
KLTV
Henderson ISD off lockdown; suspect in custody
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has pulled all campuses off lockdown after learning of a threat against an unnamed school. The district says it was notified by federal and local authorities of the threat against a school that could possibly be in the East Texas area. That lockdown was...
Tyler Firefighter suffers burns after battling early morning structure fire
TYLER, Texas — One firefighter suffered 2nd degree burns after responding to a residential structure fire this morning. Tyler firefighters received a call about a fire at 2801 Ada Ave at 3:26 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms. A resident reported...
KLTV
Trial kicks off for Tyler man accused in fatal driving death
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury trial has begun for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. He was the driver in a wreck near the intersection of West Queen Street and North Tenneha Avenue on Jan. 23, 2021. Juarez was heading south on Tenneha Avenue when he crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Marco Antonio Lopez Penado was found dead in the back seat. Two people were seen running away from the scene. Police later found Juarez at his home after they looked up the address on his vehicle.
KLTV
Tyler fire marshal’s report says candle may have started Ada Ave. house fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2800 block of Ada Ave. The call came in around 3:30 a.m. A caller from the home reported seeing fire in one of the bedrooms, with two occupants exiting the structure, according to a release from Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley. Firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames coming from a rear window and the roof of the structure. Three fire engines and one ladder company, along with a battalion chief and an investigator responded to the scene.
KLTV
American State Bank building in Tyler damaged after fire breaks out Sunday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at an American State Bank building on Old Jacksonville Highway Sunday evening. According to the fire marshal, the flames were on the outside of the building and never made it to the inside. The building was closed at the time of the fire and there were no reported injuries.
Sulphur Springs Police Public Safety Announcement
The condition of the roads in Sulphur Springs, due to ice forming on the roadway, on the trees, and power lines, is becoming more dangerous for drivers. Unless you absolutely have to be out in this weather, please stay home or elsewhere and off the roadways. Roads have been blocked by falling trees and power lines.
Injuries reported after 2-vehicle crash in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash took place in Rusk County. The crash took place at the US 259 and FM 2276 intersection. “Expect minor delays and expect presence of emergency vehicles so slow down out there,” said Rusk County OEM. No further information is available at this time. […]
KLTV
Oncor spokesman discusses response to power outages
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oncor spokesman said extra manpower is on hand to handle possible power outages in East Texas. Tom Trimble, the customer service east region manager for Oncor, said the main concern right now is trees falling and hitting lines. As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, about 2,500...
Gas leak, injuries reported after vehicle crashes into Henderson home
HENDERSON, Texas — Rusk County officials are on scene of a major crash with reported injuries. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash occurred in the 500 block of S. Marshall St. in Henderson. Officials say the vehicle crashed into a home. Injuries have been...
Police in Kilgore, TX are Searching for These Burglary Suspects [VIDEO]
Right now, police officers in Kilgore, Texas are seeking the public's assistance regarding an alleged burglary that took place on January 24 at a local convenience store in the area. Do you recognize them?. It was around 3:45 a.m. when the three people you'll see moving about in the video...
