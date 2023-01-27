TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A jury trial has begun for a Tyler man who is accused of leaving a man to die after the defendant crashed through a fence in January 2021. Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, is charged with accident involving death. He was the driver in a wreck near the intersection of West Queen Street and North Tenneha Avenue on Jan. 23, 2021. Juarez was heading south on Tenneha Avenue when he crashed through a fence and into the backyard of a home. Marco Antonio Lopez Penado was found dead in the back seat. Two people were seen running away from the scene. Police later found Juarez at his home after they looked up the address on his vehicle.

TYLER, TX ・ 19 HOURS AGO