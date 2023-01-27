Read full article on original website
Power Slap competitor Jewel Scott admits Dana White’s new venture is high risk: “I may die here”
Power Slap League competitor, Jewel Scott, provided honesty when speaking about the dangers of slap fighting. UFC President Dana White’s new venture has come under fire. Many, including former WWE superstar and neuroscientist Christopher Nowinski, criticize slap fighting since the competitors have no way to intelligently defend themselves from taking a strike to the face.
Leon Edwards believes Jorge Masvidal matchup will be made if ‘Gamebred’ defeats Gilbert Burns: “Let’s settle it once and for all”
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards believes he could be facing Jorge Masvidal later this year. ‘Rocky’ has been out of action since his clash with Kamaru Usman at UFC 278 last August. The bout was a rematch of their prior encounter in December 2015, where ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.
(Video) UFC’s Angela Hill reacts to exotic dancers scrapping on the must-see reality series
Joseline’s Cabaret is a reality series started by Joseline Hernandez after she had quit Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta after six seasons. Joseline had signed a deal with Zeus Network, a subscription-based influencer-driven streaming service to deliver her own show – Joseline’s Cabaret. The show focuses around...
Michael Chandler knows a potential fight against Conor McGregor wouldn’t last long: “Can you imagine the first round?”
Michael Chandler knows a fight against Conor McGregor would be exciting, but he doesn’t think it would last long. Chandler has called out McGregor ever since he got to the UFC and Dana White has come out and said it is a fight he wants to make. Although it hasn’t happened yet, Chandler believes the timing makes sense now for the two to coach The Ultimate Fighter and then fight afterward.
UFC star claims Conor McGregor turned down huge super-fight ahead of MMA return
UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal claims that Conor McGregor has “shot down” a huge super-fight with him ahead of the Irishman’s return to MMA. McGregor has been sidelined for nearly two years after suffering a nasty ankle injury in his second loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Jey Uso Breaks Silence After WWE Royal Rumble Main Event
The end of the 2023 Royal Rumble was chaotic, to say the least. The highlights of the main event were more of what happened after than before Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retained his title against Kevin Owens. After the match, Reigns, Jey and Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa...
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Jeopardy! fans speechless as 13-day champ Ray Lalonde suffers devastating loss after tense face-off during final round
JEOPARDY! super-champion Ray LaLonde has been upstaged on Tuesday after 13 wins and $386,000 total. Viewers were sad to see him go, but had to applaud the tensest final round in memory. The returning champ faced Lloyd Sy, a graduate student in literature originally from Rockford, Illinois, and Claire Theoret,...
WWE Official Drops Photo Of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Royal Rumble Aftermath
The road to WrestleMania 39 had a rocky yet surprising start, that saw the exile of Sami Zayn from The Bloodline and himself and Kevin Owens facing a massive beatdown at the hands of Roman Reigns’ family. While The Bloodline left both Zayn and KO in a pile of heap, a WWE official recently dropped a photo that showed both following the aftermath.
Jey Uso leaves message for Roman Reigns, Bloodline after betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble
Jay Uso didn’t follow the tribal chief, Roman Reigns’, command; instead, he left the ring when The Bloodline was beating down Sami Zayn. The incident sparked numerous questions among fans about where the storyline might be heading. However, recently, Jay just clarified the situation on social media, which...
‘This guy does not stop’ – Tour pros take aim at Patrick Reed over latest rules controversy
The words Patrick Reed and controversy seem to go hand in hand these days, and it continued at the weekend. During the third round of the delayed Dubai Desert Classic, Reed took a penalty drop after identifying his ball lodged in one of a group of trees. Trouble is, the ball is only identifiable by a specific arrow marking in what appears to be a palm full of golf balls. And, in this case, by binoculars.
Ryan Bader believes Cain Velasquez was the “best” heavyweight not Bellator 290 opponent Fedor Emelianenko
Ryan Bader thinks Cain Velasquez is the best heavyweight ever. The heavyweight GOAT is one many have no clear-cut answer on, as some think it is Velasquez while others lean towards Fedor Emelianenko or even Stipe Miocic. Yet Bader believes Emelianenko’s resume is the best out of anyone but he thinks Velasquez was the most skilled.
NCAA Star Dies at 23
Sad and shocking news has been released with word that University of Arizona swimmer Ty Wells has passed away at the age of 23, according to the University. Wells passed away on Friday.
Dana White responds to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay
Dana White is responding to fans critical about Power Slap athlete pay. The UFC eight-episode ‘Power Slap: Road to the Title’ reality series debuted on TBS on Wednesday, January 18th of this year. The UFC’s new venture ‘Power Slap League’ has been making headlines as of late, but...
Slow-Motion Video Fuels Patrick Reed Penalty Controversy in Dubai
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee broke down slow-motion video of Patrick Reed's Saturday tee shot that became lodged in a palm tree, and the images only add to the uncertainty around the ruling Reed was given.
Dustin Rhodes Makes Request Of Cody Rhodes
The road to WrestleMania is almost always filled with twists and turns, but one thing seemingly set in stone is that "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be in the main event challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Last night on "WWE Raw," Rhodes addressed the crowd about his path forward aiming to "finish the story" his father, Dusty Rhodes, started long ago. This prompted his brother, AEW's Dustin Rhodes, to jump on Twitter and offer his support. "Finish the story, brother. #CodyRhodes," Dustin wrote.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Alex Morgan Photos
Alex Morgan is trending on social media for a pretty funny reason on Monday afternoon. A popular United States soccer fan group announced that they do not support "the wave." Morgan's National Women's Soccer League team, San Diego Wave FC, took exception to the comment (of course, the fan group was ...
Laura Sanko to make history at UFC Vegas 68 as first female color commentator in the Zuffa era
Laura Sanko will be making history this Saturday night at UFC Vegas 68. Derrick Lewis and Sergey Spivak are currently slated to headline the event at the UFC Apex this weekend. Other key matchups on the card include heavyweight contenders Marcin Tybura and Blagoy Ivanov colliding, as well as the return of Doo Ho Choi against Kyle Nelson.
