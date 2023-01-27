ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt

Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
GEORGIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.

A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dylan Barket

Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
CARNELIAN BAY, CA
Black Enterprise

FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church

The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
ATLANTA, GA
KARE 11

Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case

MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

