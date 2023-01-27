Read full article on original website
Related
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Married Man Charged In Murder of Girlfriend Who Threatened To Expose Double Life
A Texas woman’s family is grieving after a loved one threatened to expose her lover’s lies. Ocastor Ferguson is accused of murdering his girlfriend, Kayla Kelley, who found out Ferguson was married. Police reports say her body was found buried in a Grand Prairie field, close to Ferguson’s home on Jan. 18, after Kelley was reported missing a few days before.
Bryan Kohberger's family 'shocked,' believes police nabbed wrong man in Idaho murders: report
Bryan Christopher Kohberger's family believes police arrested the wrong suspect for the Nov. 13 murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a report.
47 years? A closer look at the sentencing for the man who propped his feet on Pelosi’s desk on Jan. 6
On Jan. 23, Richard Barnett was found guilty on eight federal charges for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Man caught with water gun full of poison was on way to kill ex-wife in Texas, feds say
The man planned to go on vacation after spraying his ex with the ricin made at his Florida home, prosecutors said.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
MilitaryTimes
Marine who dumped thousands of rounds of stolen ammo loses appeal
A year after being sentenced to 16 months in the brig for his role in stealing ammunition from the government, and then dumping even more ammo and explosives in a ravine in a panicked attempt to avoid getting caught, a former Marine sergeant says he’s working hard to make good.
New York man pleads guilty to hate crime charges in head-stomping death of Chinese immigrant
A New York man pleaded guilty Thursday to manslaughter as a hate crime for the brutal beating of Yao Pan Ma, a Chinese immigrant who died months after he was attacked while out collecting cans to earn money. Ma, 61, suffered a traumatic brain injury from the 2021 attack and...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Marjorie Taylor Greene equates police killing of Tyre Nichols with shooting of Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt
Marjorie Taylor Greene made a shaky comparison between the killings of Tyre Nichols and Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt which sickened many on social media this week in the wake of video being released depicting the unarmed motorist’s brutal killing by a gang of police officers.Speaking during a committee hearing, the Georgia congresswoman went on an extended tangent about Ms Babbitt being “murdered” by police.Noting that Ms Babbitt’s mother was in attendance, Ms Greene went on to say that Congress was doing nothing to address the treatment of other participants in the attack, many of whom remain incarcerated ahead of...
Police: Vermont trooper stole $14K Rolex from evidence room
The owner of a jewelry store reportedly said the officer came to the store in uniform asking for an appraisal.
Military.com
Feds Try to Seize Money, Property from Church Accused of Multimillion-Dollar Scheme Targeting Vets
The Department of Justice is trying to seize money and property from a church group some former members describe as a cult that preyed on soldiers and veterans by bilking them out of millions of dollars of benefits. Federal authorities are seeking some $150,000 spread across six bank accounts, a...
buzzfeednews.com
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the apprehension and conviction of Steven Eugene Clifford, a former licensed chiropractor who is wanted for the alleged sexual assault of 11 victims. The crimes are alleged to have occurred between 1998 and 2002 at his chiropractic office in Carnelian Bay, California.
U.S. Congressman To Be Criminally Charged, Reports Say
The potential legal difficulties facing Congressman-elect George Santos are ramping up with word now that Brazil is relaunching fraud investigations against Santos, according to the New York Times in new reporting on Monday.
A Black man framed for murdering a teen in South Carolina nearly confessed to the crime after his family experienced 13 years of harassment, job loss, and poverty
"You know the movie '12 Years A Slave'?" falsely accused Shaun Taylor told The Observer. "Living under that stuff, it felt like 13 years a slave."
FBI Offers $10k Reward For Information On Group of White Folks Who Vandalized Atlanta’s Ebenezer Baptist Church
The FBI in Atlanta is offering a few racks to anyone willing to provide information into the vandalism of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The church, pastored by Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock and where Rev. Martin Luther King preached, was vandalized last July following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 11 Alive reports. A group dressed in all black is accused of spray painting the church with a threatening message that read, “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.”
Prosecutors drop appeals against 2 ex-cops in Floyd case
MINNEAPOLIS — A federal appeals court on Wednesday accepted the government's request to drop its appeals of the sentences of two former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted of civil rights violations in the murder of George Floyd. The one-page filings in the cases of ex-officers J. Alexander Kueng...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
