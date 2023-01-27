ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Fit for a ‘King’: Elvis Presley’s rare personal items up for auction

By Darcie Loreno
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39KMNF_0kTrm4km00

(WJW) — Calling all Elvis fans!

A slew of personal items once belonging to the King of Rock ‘N Roll are hitting the auction block.

No, there are no blue suede shoes available.

Why Dollar General stores in Ohio closed Friday

But there’s a wide variety of other items from jewelry and clothing to cars and accessories.

The items are part of the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Auction. One of the more unique items is Elvis’ bathroom scale. As of Friday, the current bid on that was $1,500.

Also up for auction is the 1967 Lincoln Continental he purchased for his father and his Ruger Blackhawk 44 Magnum revolver.

There’s also a monogrammed attache case, a wool shearling coat, his seventh-degree black belt certificate and his personally-owned phone and address book.

Wooden board impales windshield on I-90

Also on the list: a cotton top sheet from his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley ‘s, plane bed.

Live bidding begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. For the auction page and full list of items, click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.

Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
KISSIMMEE, FL
RadarOnline

SHOCKING PHOTOS Inside Lisa Marie Presley's Pill, Powder & Booze-Filled 'Drug Den' Where She Hid Years Before Her Death

Years before Lisa Marie Presley's sudden death, the singer lived in sleazy mayhem surrounded by illegal substances, prescription pills, and booze — and only RadarOnline.com has exclusive photos of the late star's "drug den."Elvis Presley's only child struggled throughout her life with addiction, admitting she used "cocaine, sedatives, pot, and drinking — all at the same time." While she attempted to get clean several times, Lisa Marie fell off the bandwagon after splitting from her fourth husband, Michael Lockwood, who used the photos and drug allegations against her in court. The shocking photos obtained exclusively by RadarOnline.com were taken in...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Boot

See Inside Priscilla Presley’s Lavish California Penthouse [Pictures]

Priscilla Presley has downsized considerably in recent years, but she still lives a life of absolute luxury. The actor, businesswoman and former wife of rock icon Elvis Presley lives like a queen in a penthouse condominium that offers every amenity of a top-flight celebrity mansion. The 77-year-old Presley sold her...
CALIFORNIA STATE
suggest.com

Why The Burial Garden At Graceland Is Controversial For Some Elvis Presley Fans

On Sunday, hundreds of friends and fans flooded the Graceland burial garden to honor the memory of Lisa Marie Presley. However, fans of the singer may not know that the burial grounds at Graceland have been the subject of various controversies and conspiracies ever since Presley was laid to rest there in 1977.
Clayton News Daily

Elvis Presley's Net Worth Is Impressive—See How the Singer Amassed His Fortune

Elvis Presley's net worth is thanks to his prodigious talent and hard work (and, many would argue, from the backs of Black artists). Born in a two-room house in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1935, he grew up "within a close-knit, working class family, consisting of his parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, who all live near one another in Tupelo," according to the official website of Presley's home, Graceland. "There is little money, but [Presley's parents] Vernon and Gladys do their best to provide for their son, who is the center of their lives."
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Margaret Minnicks

Elvis Presley was a twin and his daughter Lisa Marie had twins

Some families have more than one set of twins. Elvis Presley had an identical twin brother, and his only daughter Lisa Marie Presley gave birth to fraternal twin girls. Elvis Aaron Presley was an identical twin to his brother, Jesse Garon Presley, who was stillborn 35 minutes before Elvis was born. Jesse was buried in a shoebox in because the family couldn't afford a casket. It's been reported that his grave was unmarked, but there is a stone where he was buried next to the graves of his great aunt, Susan Presley, and great uncle, Noah Presley. Today, there is a marker on the grounds of Graceland with Jesse's name and date of birth, which is January 8, 1935, the same as Elvis' birth.
crete

The Unveiling of Lisa Marie Presley's Sarcophagus at Graceland, A Fascinating Addition to the King's Legacy

In a recent development, a sarcophagus belonging to Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the late Elvis Presley has been revealed at Graceland, the famous Memphis estate where her father lived and died. The sarcophagus, which is made of marble and adorned with intricate carvings, was discovered in the basement of Graceland during a recent renovation project.
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Priscilla Presley Wants To Be Buried At Graceland With Daughter Lisa Marie & Ex-Husband Elvis

Priscilla Presley's final wish is to spend eternity next to her late daughter, Lisa Marie, and her ex, Elvis Presley. The 77-year-old grandmother has been planning her own funeral for years and secretly reached out to Graceland's trustees about being buried there, RadarOnline.com has learned."Priscilla still thinks of herself as Elvis' widow and her rightful resting place is next to him," an insider spilled in 2019. Her desire to be laid to rest at Graceland has only grown now that Lisa Marie is there. As RadarOnline.com reported, Lisa Marie died on January 12 after suffering cardiac arrest at her home....
MEMPHIS, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Elvis Presley Roared With ‘Laughter’ in This 1 Graceland Room Which Holds a Special Place in Priscilla Presley’s Heart

Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home was the spot of many happy memories for the legendary entertainer, his wife Priscilla, his daughter Lisa Marie, and their family and friends. However, some rooms in the home bring back a flood of memories. One area brings a smile to Priscilla’s face recalling how Elvis roared with “laughter” during a …
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

86K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy