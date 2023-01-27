Fit for a ‘King’: Elvis Presley’s rare personal items up for auction

(WJW) — Calling all Elvis fans!

A slew of personal items once belonging to the King of Rock ‘N Roll are hitting the auction block.

No, there are no blue suede shoes available.

But there’s a wide variety of other items from jewelry and clothing to cars and accessories.

The items are part of the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Auction. One of the more unique items is Elvis’ bathroom scale. As of Friday, the current bid on that was $1,500.

Also up for auction is the 1967 Lincoln Continental he purchased for his father and his Ruger Blackhawk 44 Magnum revolver.

There’s also a monogrammed attache case, a wool shearling coat, his seventh-degree black belt certificate and his personally-owned phone and address book.

Also on the list: a cotton top sheet from his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley ‘s, plane bed.

Live bidding begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. For the auction page and full list of items, click here.

