ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
focushillsboro.com

Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty

A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Judge Criticises Unruly Jury In Oregon Murder Trial: ‘You Think This Is A Game?’

A stranger sat alone in the public gallery this week as the trial for an infamous murder from the 1990s got underway. The lady had brought the science fiction book “Dune,” and she read from it while the prosecution presented their case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr., 60, who was retried in 1996 for the murder of Susi Larsen, whose body was found in Champoeg State Heritage Area.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Naloxone Access Legislation Aims To Reduce Oregon Opioid Fatality Rate

Maxine Dexter, a Democrat from Portland, claimed that in her role as a critical care physician, she had ordered the administration of naloxone to hundreds of patients who were unresponsive. Overdoses of opioids can be counteracted by using naloxone. Dexter told The Lund Report that in her ideal world, people...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds

As discussed in last week’s cover article (“Free Fall,” WW, January 19), there is an extreme lack of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people in Oregon who have sustained traumatic brain injuries. The “certificate of necessity” procedure, through which existing providers can question whether more beds are needed,...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Utility Firms Want Cooperation From Oregon Lawmakers To Safeguard Substations

Over the past several months, multiple electrical substations across the United States and the Pacific Northwest have been attacked intentionally. In Washington state, two men were arrested after Christmastime attacks on substations in Pierce County. In the same month, an assault caused thousands of North Carolina residents to lose electricity.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Local Couple Receives Oregon Farm Bureau Top Hand Award

Hood River was the location for this year’s annual Oregon Farm Bureau Convention, which took place on December 7–9. Local Couple Receives Oregon Farm Bureau Top Hand Award. An individual member in the state who has contributed an extraordinary amount of time, energy, and leadership in the furtherance of Oregon Farm Bureau goals and activities during the previous year is honored with the “Top Hand” award on an annual basis by the Oregon Farm Bureau. This award is given out by the Oregon Farm Bureau.
HOOD RIVER, OR
focushillsboro.com

The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions

Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

How Much Money Does He Want To Spend To Protect Their Livestock From Wolves?

However, proponents of the environment argue that there are problems with the programme and are therefore against the planned spending increases in Senate Bill 471. Proponents of the bill argue that proper funding for the programme to reduce the risk of wolf predation and compensate ranchers for losses is essential to maintaining Oregon’s cattle economy as the wolf population develops.
OREGON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Homeowners May Save Money And Energy With The Aid Of Incentives

New federal tax credits will allow homeowners to make significant financial savings beginning in 2023. They are able to maximize those savings by combining them with the incentives that are supplied by Energy Trust of Oregon, which is a non-profit organization based in Oregon. Homeowners May Save Money And Energy...
OREGON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy