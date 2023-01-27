Read full article on original website
Related
focushillsboro.com
Higher Education Experts In Oregon Advise Lawmakers To Go Beyond Data To Remove College Student Hurdles
Students from Oregon who continue their education beyond high school may appear well-prepared on paper, but many encounter difficulties in actually obtaining a degree. During a meeting this week in Salem, legislators heard it as one of the main themes from the Oregon Higher Education Coordinating Commission. Higher Education Experts...
focushillsboro.com
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
focushillsboro.com
Judge Criticises Unruly Jury In Oregon Murder Trial: ‘You Think This Is A Game?’
A stranger sat alone in the public gallery this week as the trial for an infamous murder from the 1990s got underway. The lady had brought the science fiction book “Dune,” and she read from it while the prosecution presented their case against Billy Lee Oatney Jr., 60, who was retried in 1996 for the murder of Susi Larsen, whose body was found in Champoeg State Heritage Area.
focushillsboro.com
Naloxone Access Legislation Aims To Reduce Oregon Opioid Fatality Rate
Maxine Dexter, a Democrat from Portland, claimed that in her role as a critical care physician, she had ordered the administration of naloxone to hundreds of patients who were unresponsive. Overdoses of opioids can be counteracted by using naloxone. Dexter told The Lund Report that in her ideal world, people...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds
As discussed in last week’s cover article (“Free Fall,” WW, January 19), there is an extreme lack of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people in Oregon who have sustained traumatic brain injuries. The “certificate of necessity” procedure, through which existing providers can question whether more beds are needed,...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Law Enforcement Leaders And Government Officials Respond To Memphis Police Brutality
Oregon law enforcement reacted to a video of Memphis police officers fatally beating Tyre Nichols on Friday, Jan. 27. The footage was published with a statement from Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell. Lovell called Memphis Police officers’ behavior appalling and reprehensible. Tyre Nichols’ family has my prayers and support.
focushillsboro.com
Face Of Inadequate Educational Support Families Of Oregon Disabled Youngsters Are Looking For Answers
This is the second instalment of a multi-part series exploring the status of special education in Oregon, including the experiences of kids and teachers in the wake of several years of severe disruptions. This is the beginning of the first narrative. Jennifer Brooks had already lodged six complaints with the...
focushillsboro.com
Utility Firms Want Cooperation From Oregon Lawmakers To Safeguard Substations
Over the past several months, multiple electrical substations across the United States and the Pacific Northwest have been attacked intentionally. In Washington state, two men were arrested after Christmastime attacks on substations in Pierce County. In the same month, an assault caused thousands of North Carolina residents to lose electricity.
focushillsboro.com
Gov. Kotek And Sen. Merkley See A Prototype Modular Home Constructed With Mass Wood From Oregon
Six weeks of labor went into the creation of a prototype modular home, which took shape within a warehouse at the Port of Portland’s Terminal 2. “We can do this and we can do this very quickly,” said Ernesto Fonseca, CEO of the nonprofit affordable housing group Hacienda Community Development Corp.
focushillsboro.com
Local Couple Receives Oregon Farm Bureau Top Hand Award
Hood River was the location for this year’s annual Oregon Farm Bureau Convention, which took place on December 7–9. Local Couple Receives Oregon Farm Bureau Top Hand Award. An individual member in the state who has contributed an extraordinary amount of time, energy, and leadership in the furtherance of Oregon Farm Bureau goals and activities during the previous year is honored with the “Top Hand” award on an annual basis by the Oregon Farm Bureau. This award is given out by the Oregon Farm Bureau.
focushillsboro.com
Parents in Oregon Are Switching Their Kids to Homeschooling, But Why…
In 14 of the 19 Education Service Districts in the state that replied to data requests from the Capital Chronicle and that monitor overall home-school enrollment at the beginning of the school year, the number of children being taught at home this year is down by around 7.5% from last year.
focushillsboro.com
Partners In Oregon Coast Tourism Will Receive More Than $200k For Accessibility Projects
Wheel the World, a worldwide accessible travel firm, has awarded a total of $201,240 to eight Oregon Coast destination management organizations (DMOs) in an attempt to make the Oregon Coast more accessible to tourists with disabilities. Partners In Oregon Coast Tourism Will Receive More Than $200k For Accessibility Projects. Partners’...
focushillsboro.com
The Wealthiest Resident In Oregon Is Donating Billions
Phil Knight, born and raised in Oregon, is a multimillionaire businessman and philanthropist who is best known as the co-founder and former chairman of Nike, Inc., a global corporation that manufactures some of the most well-known and widely-recognized brands of sports footwear and apparel in the world. The Wealthiest Resident...
focushillsboro.com
Governor Tina Kotek Proposes A $130 Million Spending Plan To Lower Homelessness In Oregon
During her inauguration speech, Governor Tina Kotek encouraged lawmakers to pass a $130 million investment plan to assist “at least” 1,200 homeless Oregonians in leaving the streets within a year. Governor Tina Kotek Proposes A $130 Million Spending Plan To Lower Homelessness In Oregon. On Thursday, she made...
focushillsboro.com
How Much Money Does He Want To Spend To Protect Their Livestock From Wolves?
However, proponents of the environment argue that there are problems with the programme and are therefore against the planned spending increases in Senate Bill 471. Proponents of the bill argue that proper funding for the programme to reduce the risk of wolf predation and compensate ranchers for losses is essential to maintaining Oregon’s cattle economy as the wolf population develops.
focushillsboro.com
Homeowners May Save Money And Energy With The Aid Of Incentives
New federal tax credits will allow homeowners to make significant financial savings beginning in 2023. They are able to maximize those savings by combining them with the incentives that are supplied by Energy Trust of Oregon, which is a non-profit organization based in Oregon. Homeowners May Save Money And Energy...
Comments / 0