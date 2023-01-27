LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington renters, who were flooded out of their apartments the week of Christmas, got big wins inside a courtroom Tuesday. About 16 eviction cases were presented in District Court Tuesday, involving tenants of the Veridian Apartments who were represented by the Lexington Fair Housing Council. The complex experienced massive water damage and loss the week of Christmas, when an arctic blast passed through Kentucky, busting pipes and causing unlivable conditions.

