spectrumnews1.com
Lexington Police chief, other leaders respond to footage of brutal Tyre Nichols beating
LEXINGTON, Ky. — After graphic footage of the deadly incident where five Memphis police officers brutally beat 29-year-old Tyre Nichols was released, citizens, leaders and law enforcement around the country and in Kentucky are speaking out. The video is graphic and very difficult for some to watch. After dozens...
WKYT 27
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
WKYT 27
Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
fox56news.com
Eviction cases dismissed for Lexington tenants coming out of unlivable conditions
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington renters, who were flooded out of their apartments the week of Christmas, got big wins inside a courtroom Tuesday. About 16 eviction cases were presented in District Court Tuesday, involving tenants of the Veridian Apartments who were represented by the Lexington Fair Housing Council. The complex experienced massive water damage and loss the week of Christmas, when an arctic blast passed through Kentucky, busting pipes and causing unlivable conditions.
fox56news.com
Teen missing in Laurel County
Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
fox56news.com
Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M worth of chicken wings from district
The food service director for an impoverished south suburban school district is accused of stealing $1.5M worth of food – mainly chicken wings – according to court documents reviewed by WGN Investigates. Suburban school worker charged with stealing $1.5M …. The food service director for an impoverished south...
Church burglary led to arrest in Powell County
Powell County authorities responded to a burglary at a church Tuesday.
WKYT 27
Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
WKYT 27
Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified
BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
Jackson County man has been missing for 1 month
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Timmothy "Little Dave" Hobbs was last seen on Dec. 26, 2022, in McKee.
WKYT 27
Man dies in apparent home invasion
ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
WKYT 27
Good Question: Why does there appear to be a ‘v’ in ‘Kentucky’ at the Capitol?
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever been to the state’s Capitol, you might have wondered the same thing as today’s Good Question. Dave asks, why is “Kentucky” spelled with what appears to be a “v” as opposed to a “u” over the state Capitol?
WKYT 27
Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
wdrb.com
JCPS teacher accused in groping incidents facing 5 new charges in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public Schools teacher accused of dressing up like a woman and sexually groping men is now facing several new charges, and these are in Jefferson County. Michael Mascardo was already facing eight sexual abuse charges in Oldham County. On Monday, he was charged...
43-year-old man dies in Estill County home invasion
Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Sunday morning.
wymt.com
Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office looking for man who attempted to steal money
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Rockcastle County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man ran away after he attempted to steal money from an ATM. The sheriff’s office says the incident happened early Tuesday morning at the Community Trust Bank on Lake Cumberland Road. Mount...
YAHOO!
Who is Cocaine Bear? Meet Kentucky's wildest, drug-fueled legend being turned into a movie
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The story of Kentucky's favorite party animal is heading to Hollywood. Our venerable "Cocaine Bear" is part of the plotline for an upcoming film. The real-life story is stranger than fiction. Back in 1985, a 175-pound black bear died from a massive cocaine overdose at the indirect hand of one of Kentucky's most notorious drug-smuggling criminals.
fox56news.com
Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for the soccer stadium planned...
WKYT 27
Woman indicted in connection with theft of millions in federal funds meant for Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Texas woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the theft of millions of dollars in federal funds from the City of Lexington. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 24-year-old Shimea Maret McDonald, of Houston, Texas, is facing charges of conspiracy to...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
