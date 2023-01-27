ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

WKYT 27

Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a mail carrier was robbed in Lexington. It happened Monday afternoon shortly after noon in the Spring Meadows Drive area, off Harrodsburg Road. The mail carrier told police the suspect approached from behind, showed a gun and demanded a key. The mail carrier handed...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington firefighters rescue puppy after crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An eight-week-old puppy is safe thanks to some Lexington firefighters. The fire department says an SUV overturned at the intersection of Georgetown Road at Capstone Drive over the weekend. No one was hurt, but a puppy named Arlo was stuck under the brake pedal. Firefighters were...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Eviction cases dismissed for Lexington tenants coming out of unlivable conditions

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington renters, who were flooded out of their apartments the week of Christmas, got big wins inside a courtroom Tuesday. About 16 eviction cases were presented in District Court Tuesday, involving tenants of the Veridian Apartments who were represented by the Lexington Fair Housing Council. The complex experienced massive water damage and loss the week of Christmas, when an arctic blast passed through Kentucky, busting pipes and causing unlivable conditions.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Teen missing in Laurel County

Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Zackary West was last seen near Saint Joseph London and Parker Road. Classic Biscuits, Sausage Gravy, Justin’s 3 Ingredient …. Meal Time Monday with Brigitte Prather. Registration open for University of Kentucky’s Citizens …. Learn what...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Winter weather causes problems for drivers around central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The winter weather caused some problems for drivers around the region Tuesday morning. In Lexington, police were called out to a number of accidents. In one instance, a semi jackknifed on Paris Pike near the Bourbon County line. That brought inbound traffic from Bourbon County to a halt.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Human remains found in Boyle Co. identified

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have identified human skeletal remains found in Boyle County. KSP says the State Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the remains as 49-year-old Anna Cummins of Perryville. On January 20, KSP was contacted for the discovery of possible human remains. Human skeletal...
BOYLE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man dies in apparent home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police search for suspect in pharmacy robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an area pharmacy. It happened around 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the Walgreens along the 2200 block of Richmond Road. According to officials, a male suspect entered the premise and brandished a weapon, demanding narcotics. He fled the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for the soccer stadium planned...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY

