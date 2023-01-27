ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Seven Terps invited to the 2023 NFL Combine

By Andrew Oliveros
 4 days ago

Some exciting news out of College Park; seven Maryland football players have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. The list includes wide receivers Jacob Copeland, Dontay Demus Jr. and Rakim Jarrett, defensive backs Jakorian Bennett and Deonte Banks, left tackle Jaelyn Duncan, and kicker Chad Ryland, the most Terps invited since at least 1987.

Banks, Bennett, and Ryland’s on-field workout takes place on Friday, March 3rd. Copeland, Demus, and Jarrett will participate on Saturday, March 4th. Duncan will finish out the workout schedule Sunday, March 5th. The NFL Combine runs from March 2-5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Each Terps selection comes with a lot of accolades. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks only allowed a 43.3-percent completion percentage, the 18th best in the nation and second best in the Big Ten. Banks was also the only Maryland player to be selected in ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s first 2023 first-round mock draft (No. 24-Jacksonville Jaguars). Bennett had a season year to remember, with 11 pass break-ups (3rd in Big Ten), 13 passes defended (5th in Big Ten). and was named a 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee. He also leads all FBS players in passes defended since 2021 with 29.

Maryland will be sending three talented wide receivers to this year’s NFL Combine. This season Copeland led the Terps with 14.5 yards per reception, Demus finished second in program history with seven 100-yard receiving games and fifth in career touchdowns (14), and Jarrett was tied for most receiving yards per game (42.8) and second for most receptions (40) on the team. He finished his college career with at least one catch in 25 straight games.

As for offensive lineman and kickers, Duncan (LT) is a three-time Honorable Mention All-Big Ten selection and 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl invitee. Ryland (K) led the Big Ten and ranked 3rd nationally with three made field goals of 50 or more yards.

The last time at least five Maryland players were drafted was back in 2009. The 2023 NFL Draft is taking place April 27-29 in Kansas City.

