Vermont State

WCAX

Vermont senators react to death of Tyre Nichols

This week on “You Can Quote Me,” North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting. Green Machines: An update on how...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Hassan holds roundtable for maternal health

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting with New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan. Hassan will join medical providers and advocates at Dartmouth Health on Monday to talk about maternal health. The goal is to find ways to expand access to maternal health care and discuss...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WCAX

Sanders takes the helm of HELP committee

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will have a key role in advocating for prescription drug pricing and other health care policy in the 118th Congress. Sanders this month took over as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions where he expected to focus on universal health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing access to higher education, and protecting workers’ rights on the job.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stefanik calls on Biden to end COVID declarations now

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - President Biden says in May, the emergency COVID declarations in place since the start of the pandemic will come to an end, but North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says that’s not soon enough. The move will mean an end to free testing, treatments and vaccines. Stefanik...
WASHINGTON STATE
WCAX

Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant

A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. A fire Tuesday morning in Winooski damaged three buildings and caused some injuries, according to Winooski Battalion Chief John Audy. Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative. Updated: 6 hours ago. New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

V.A.S.T. reminds riders to respect private lands

This week on “You Can Quote Me,” North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting. Vermont senators react to death of...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

In The Garden: Challenging Houseplants

A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up.
VERMONT STATE

