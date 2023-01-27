Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KDRV
Foster Manhunt: FBI, ties to Phoenix, car recovered from drive over embankment
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- Grants Pass police are working to find an attempted murder suspect tonight, and they're working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Grants Pass Police Department (GPPD) met with the FBI today to develop leads to find 36-year-old attempted murder suspect Benjamin Foster of Wolf Creek. GPPD...
KCBY
Meth, cocaine, identity theft documents found in stolen vehicle in Coos Bay
COOS BAY, Ore. — Two people were arrested in Coos Bay when a "large amount" of drugs and identity theft documents were found in the stolen vehicle they were driving Saturday night, the Coos County Sheriff's Office reports. At around 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, January 28, the sheriff's office...
KCBY
Owner of abandoned motorhome in the Elliott State Forest arrested on outstanding warrant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office says the owner of a motorhome parked in the Elliott State Forest for months was found to have an active warrant and arrested. Deputy Robert Baker was at the motorhome following up on a complaint that the vehicle had been...
KCBY
Rape suspect believed to be in Lakeside area captured by police
LAKESIDE, Ore. — UPDATE: Around 3 p.m. on January 30, 2023, Sigmund R. Caswell III was arrested in Lakeside by Coos County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said in an update. "The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like thank the citizens of Coos County for assisting with TIP’s and observations,...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
KCBY
Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel
SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
Man accused of torturing woman he held captive is using dating apps while on the run, police warn
SALEM, Ore. — A man accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Oregon, and who was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity, is using dating apps to find people who can help him avoid the police or to find new victims, authorities said Friday.
Authorities investigating death of Montana State Prison inmate as homicide
Fisher had been in the prison since 2019. He was convicted of shooting and killing his father, Wilbur Fisher, in the home they shared.
KCBY
Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
KCBY
UPDATE: Missing woman found safe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:41 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alicia has been found and reunited with family. CCSO thanks everyone for their help in locating her. --- Original Story:. Monday morning the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding...
KCBY
North Bend cancels police agreement with Coos County Airport
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The North Bend City Council came to a unanimous decision to cancel a police agreement with the Coos County Airport, according to a press release from the City of North Bend. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the council voted 7-0, at its business meeting, to...
KCBY
Victory Dogs owner is battling and would like for your help
MEDFORD — A sign of a person's true character is what the community will do for him when he needs help. That is what Victory Dogs hotdog truck owner Chuck Reeder’s landlord is doing by starting a GoFundMe to help. “One of the most outgoing people you will...
KDRV
23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford
MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
kptv.com
Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
focushillsboro.com
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
Executions for Texas Panhandle men scheduled by Texas Department of Criminal Justice
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The executions of two men with Texas Panhandle ties have officially been scheduled, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s website. The execution of 54-year-old John Balentine is scheduled for Feb. 8, according to the website. Balentine has been in custody for more than 23 years after being convicted of […]
KDRV
'Downtown Dan' receives a forever home after nearly 25 years of homelessness
MEDFORD, Ore. -- After nearly 25 years of homelessness, two and a half years in an Urban Campground, and working with Rogue Retreat for about four years, Dan Doty 'Downtown Dan' is receiving a forever home. Throughout the estimated four years, Doty believed he would not achieve the goal of...
KCBY
Longtime Medford homeless resident gets his own place to live
MEDFORD, Ore. — Dan Doty, better known as "Downtown Dan," is finally moving into his place after being homeless for over 25 years. “I’ve been trying for 20-25 years to do this on my own and it didn’t work, but this is going to work out I think,” said Dan Doty.
KCBY
Recorded interview starts to play role in Murdaugh murder trial on day 6
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A new week has commenced in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Court resumed at 9:30 a.m. Monday, with more witness testimonies focused on the night of the murders of Alex Murdaugh's wife and son, Maggie and Paul. Later in the day, the state played...
