Grants Pass, OR

KCBY

Rape suspect believed to be in Lakeside area captured by police

LAKESIDE, Ore. — UPDATE: Around 3 p.m. on January 30, 2023, Sigmund R. Caswell III was arrested in Lakeside by Coos County Sheriff’s deputies, authorities said in an update. "The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like thank the citizens of Coos County for assisting with TIP’s and observations,...
LAKESIDE, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 1/30 – Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect, Medford Police Respond to Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Grants Pass Police Still Searching For Extremely Dangerous Torture Kidnapping Suspect. Victim Still In Critical Condition – Grants Pass Police Say Man Suspected...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KCBY

Suspect faces murder charge, accused of killing man at Salmon Creek motel

SALMON CREEK, Wash. — A 39-year-old was arrested on a murder charge, accused of killing another man in a Salmon Creek area motel last Friday. The incident happened just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Sunnyside Motel on Northeast Highway 99. Someone called 911 to report that the people in a neighboring room were fighting and someone “was screaming to call the police.”
SALMON CREEK, WA
KCBY

Prosecutors formally file charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' set shooting

WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin has been formally charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on a New Mexico movie set, according to court documents. New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies filed the documents on Tuesday. Hannah...
SANTA FE, NM
KCBY

UPDATE: Missing woman found safe

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 9:41 p.m. the Coos County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Alicia has been found and reunited with family. CCSO thanks everyone for their help in locating her. --- Original Story:. Monday morning the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a call regarding...
COOS COUNTY, OR
KCBY

North Bend cancels police agreement with Coos County Airport

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The North Bend City Council came to a unanimous decision to cancel a police agreement with the Coos County Airport, according to a press release from the City of North Bend. On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, the council voted 7-0, at its business meeting, to...
NORTH BEND, OR
KCBY

Victory Dogs owner is battling and would like for your help

MEDFORD — A sign of a person's true character is what the community will do for him when he needs help. That is what Victory Dogs hotdog truck owner Chuck Reeder’s landlord is doing by starting a GoFundMe to help. “One of the most outgoing people you will...
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

23-year-old killed in early morning crash in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore-- A 23-year-old is now dead after a fatal crash near the heart of Medford. According to Medford Police, around 5:15 a.m. officers and medical personnel were dispatched to a single vehicle crash near Crater Lake Ave. and E. Main St. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle had crashed...
MEDFORD, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after being found unconscious in Salmon Creek motel room

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A man died after being found with injuries in a Salmon Creek motel room on Friday evening, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Just after 9 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sunnyside Motel at 12200 Northeast Highway 99 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found two men who appeared to have been in a physical altercation. One had “substantial” injuries and was unconscious. He received treatment but was later pronounced dead.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
focushillsboro.com

Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty

A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
OREGON STATE
KCBY

Longtime Medford homeless resident gets his own place to live

MEDFORD, Ore. — Dan Doty, better known as "Downtown Dan," is finally moving into his place after being homeless for over 25 years. “I’ve been trying for 20-25 years to do this on my own and it didn’t work, but this is going to work out I think,” said Dan Doty.
MEDFORD, OR

