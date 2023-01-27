Read full article on original website
WCAX
Some Vermonters receive free education with 802 Opportunity Grant
A former Vermont police chief has been arrested for child sexual assault. A fire Tuesday morning in Winooski damaged three buildings and caused some injuries, according to Winooski Battalion Chief John Audy. Renewed calls for commuter rail from N.H. representative. Updated: 6 hours ago. New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said...
WCAX
In The Garden: Challenging Houseplants
A renewed emphasis on a program in Vermont aims to provide more access to safe storage sites for firearms. Channel 3′s Cam Smith spoke with Vermont’s Attorney General about the program and how it applies to gun owners ordered to give them up.
WCAX
Rhode Island shelter finds home for wolf-hybrid in Vermont
SHELDON, Vt. (WCAX) - A wolf-hybrid dog is settling into his new home in Vermont -- which isn’t out of the ordinary. What makes Zeus special is how he wound up in the Green Mountain State. “You’re a good boy,” said Ron Monroe, Zeus’ new owner. It’s only been...
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers look to further protect abortion patients and providers
Winter weather doesn’t stop wildlife. In this week’s Wildlife Watch, Ike Bendavid reports on how birds can be active even in the most inclement conditions. The road to the White House in 2024 will once again start in New Hampshire -- at least for the Republicans -- and a familiar Granite Stater may be getting into the race.
WCAX
Hassan holds roundtable for maternal health
This week on “You Can Quote Me,” North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. In response to the death of Tyre Nichols while in the custody of the...
WCAX
V.A.S.T. reminds riders to respect private lands
This week on “You Can Quote Me,” North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is under fire for her support of Rep. George Santos, who’s been caught in a web of lies about his past. Moms are the focus of a Monday meeting. Vermont senators react to death of...
WCAX
Sanders takes the helm of HELP committee
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will have a key role in advocating for prescription drug pricing and other health care policy in the 118th Congress. Sanders this month took over as chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions where he expected to focus on universal health care, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, increasing access to higher education, and protecting workers’ rights on the job.
