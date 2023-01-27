Read full article on original website
Gunshot Fired At Local Bar Saturday Night
ROCK SPRINGS — A gunshot round was reportedly fired into the Wyoming Club on K Street last night shortly before midnight. The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a call at 11:25 p.m. and discovered a gunshot round had entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar.
Deer Count Increases Slightly in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The deer population within the Green River city limits has increased by 15 deer when compared to last year, according to a recent count. The 2023 count concluded that 105 deer are living within city limits. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the Green River Police Department (GRPD), Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count last Thursday morning, January 26.
City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges
SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
‘Large crash involving many vehicles’ reported on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — A large crash involving many vehicles occurred on Interstate 80 and will keep the westbound portion closed for an unknown length of time, according to Wyoming Department of Transportation District 1 officials. “This large-scale event will take the Wyoming Highway Patrol hours to investigate and the...
RSPD needs help with Saturday night’s “shots fired” call
January 29, 2023 — Press Release for the Rock Springs Police Department. On January 28, 2023, at approximately 11:25 p.m., Rock Springs Police Department was dispatched to a Shots Fired call at 131 K St., The Wyoming Club. The gunshot round entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar. There were no injuries during this incident.
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)
Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born December 14, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Ron Riddle and Becky S. Drenon. Mrs. Cantrell attended schools in...
Wreck last night leads to 1 dead and 2 injured
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Last night at approximately 7:44 p.m. an accident occurred on I-80 near mm 96 between Green River and Rock Springs in the eastbound lane. Two vehicles were involved leading to one death and two injuries. Rafael Cervantes, 54, from Illinois, succumbed to his injuries. He...
Anthony (Tony) Hamilton (May 6, 1960 – January 21, 2023)
Tony passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington, where he resided for the past several years. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Hamilton and JoAnn Chaussart Hamilton on May 6, 1960. He worked hard in general construction and was a sheet rocker....
Jeanette Davis (March 4, 1955 – January 29, 2023)
Jeanette Davis, 67, passed away January 29, 2023 at Rocky Mountain Care in Evanston, WY. She was born on March 4, 1955 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the daughter of William (Bill) Henderson and Gloria Henderson(Welch). She graduated from Valley High School in Las Vegas, NV with the class of 1973.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: January 30 – January 31, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
David S. Petrie (May 21, 1937 – January 26, 2023)
David S. Petrie, 85, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. Mr. Petrie died following a lengthy illness. He was born May 21, 1937 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the son of...
Wyo4News Insights – Memorial Hospital Foundation
Welcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM at 8:00 am. Insights is sponsored by Genesis Alkali.
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Get ready to be darn cold for a few days!
January 29, 2023 — As you can tell by the graphic above, things are going to be very cold for a while around Sweetwater County and the surrounding area. It could be record-setting cold. According to a post on the National Weather Service Riverton Facebook page, “Light snow develops...
University Releases List of Sweetwater County Honor Roll Students
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 48 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Birth Announcements: Rorie Kay French
Rorie Kay French was born Monday, January 23, 2023, at 8:32 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Rorie was welcomed into the world by her proud parents Shelby McCoy and Ryan French, and proud big sister Bexlee. Congratulations!. Births are sponsored by Memorial Hospital Obstetrics & Women’s health. You...
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
Fletcher, Dalton and Smith Win Ron Thon Tournament
RIVERTON —The state’s toughest high school wrestling tournament of the regular season was held in Riverton this weekend at the annual Ron Thon Tournament. Rock Springs and Green River made up two of the 37 teams in attendance, with both schools seeing success. Rock Springs’ Broc Fletcher won...
