WBAY Green Bay
Cindy Williams at Iola Car Show
Extensive graffiti throughout Oshkosh's Red Arrow Park along with property damage. The snowfall Wednesday into Thursday morning created a winter wonderland. How much snow did you get?. Gibraltar fire. Updated: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST. A neighbor saw flames coming from the vacant house and called 911. NICU...
wearegreenbay.com
The Winter Dance Party at Riverside Ballroom
(WFRV) – It’s the Winter Dance Party at the Riverside Ballroom in Green Bay. Jim Morrison is the Emcee for the event and he stopped by Local 5 Live with some history behind it plus how you can enjoy tributes to Buddy Holly, the Big Bopper, and Ritchie Valens.
wearegreenbay.com
The Oilerie in Green Bay brings quality Italian foods and oils
(WFRV) – Quality ingredients matter when you want to put on a memorable meal. At The Oilerie Green Bay, they ‘live Italian’ but the products can be used for so much more. Owner, Curt visited Local 5 Live with a closer look. The Oilerie is located at...
WBAY Green Bay
Twins born healthy in Green Bay after prenatal surgery
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Twin boys born in Green Bay are healthy after lifesaving surgery performed while they were still in the womb. Phoebe and Chad Anderla of Menominee, Mich., learned last August their unborn twins were in Stage III of TAPS. U.W. Health says that means one baby was getting too much blood and nutrients while the other was anemic. Emergency surgery was performed to save their lives.
WBAY Green Bay
Buffs test knowledge at Lawrence’s Great Midwest Trivia Contest
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Lawrence University hosted the annual Great Midwest Trivia Contest over the weekend. Teams on and off campus competed for trivia glory. The contest dates back to 1966. “Yeah! I really like the energy that is involved,” says Nick Mayerson, headmaster, Great Midwest Trivia Contest. “I think...
WBAY Green Bay
Titletown’s “Free Tubing Day” postponed due to extreme cold
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - “Free Tubing Day” at Titletown’s Ariens Hill is being pushed back to next Tuesday, February 7. Titletown announced the delay Monday, blaming the bitter cold temperatures forecast for January 31. First Alert Weather says wind chills could feel like -15 to -30.
wearegreenbay.com
Our Town Oshkosh: TJ’s Harbor
(WFRV) – Our Town kicks off in a fantastic community featured at a place right on the lake. Local 5 Live gives viewers a preview of this Friday’s Our Town location, TJ’s Harbor in Oshkosh where a unique menu approach and sourced local ingredients create a great dining experience.
wearegreenbay.com
Vinland Still & Grill no more, owners rebranding to BAGO Bar & Grill
VINLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Sometimes, a fresh start can be revolutionary for a business, and that may stand true in one Winnebago County restaurant. The Vinland Still & Grill is no more as owners Katie Samuelson and Hank Klundt have decided to switch things up and rebrand to the BAGO Bar & Grill.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: New information in Green Bay murders
An autopsy needs to confirm the identity of a body found Tuesday, but Brown County officials think their search came to a sad end. Emerald Bay says it needs to remain financially strong and Medicaid payments aren't keeping up with increasing costs. Updated: 5 hours ago. The mercury takes a...
WBAY Green Bay
Major cross country ski competition is first for northeast Wisconsin
BRILLION, Wis. (WBAY) - Big meet at the Ariens Nordic Center just outside of Brillion - the competition drew hundreds of participants from across the Great Lakes region. Races were carried out in the C-X-C Junior and Youth Cup Division. The event was moved from Traverse City, Michigan, to Brillion...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan Pasty Company; made from scratch with fresh ingredients
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Need something quick, easy and filling for dinner? Sheboygan Pasty Company makes their pasties from scratch, by hand, with fresh ingredients. Brian Kramp is at Sheboygan Pasty Company, where they’ve perfected a dish that’s easy to cook and perfect for a cold winter day.
WBAY Green Bay
Phoenix WBB rolls to 76-54 win over IUPUI
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jenna Guyer scored a career-high 16 points as the Green Bay Phoenix women’s basketball team soundly defeated IUPUI 76-54 on Monday night. The win was the 783rd of head coach Kevin Borseth’s coaching career, which ties him for 20th-most wins in NCAA women’s basketball history.
WBAY Green Bay
Cindy Williams attended last summer’s Iola Car Show for “American Graffiti” reunion
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Iola Car Show is remembering actor Cindy Williams, who died last week after a short illness. Her family announced her death Monday. Williams is best-known for playing Shirley Feeney on TV’s “Laverne & Shirley.” Before that role, audiences knew her as Laurie from “American Graffiti,” based on director George Lucas’s memories of dragging, or cruising, in southern California in the summer of 1962.
wapl.com
Weenie of the Week 1-27-23 Fentanyl Express Green Bay
We are proud to name as this week’s Rick and Cutter Show Weenie of the Week…whomever mailed a package of cocaine and fentanyl this week to Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis. According to Green Bay police, on Tuesday the department received and opened a package mailed through the United States Postal Service. It contained three point zero two (3.02) grams of fentanyl and point 79 grams of cocaine.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Microplastics problem finds a cleaning solution
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A lot of your clothes are plastic. Nylon, spandex, polyester, acrylic -- they’re plastics. That plastic wears down in the laundry. Where do you think it goes?. Brad Spakowitz has reported before on the problem with microplastics in our clothes, in our water, and...
WBAY Green Bay
Homeless man charged with stabbing another in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 55-year-old Green Bay man is charged with stabbing and injuring a homeless man during an argument last week. Joseph Roberts, who’s also homeless, is charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct with use of a dangerous weapon. The reckless endangerment charge carries up to 10 years in prison.
WBAY Green Bay
Prosecutors: GPS ankle monitor put Sotka at scene of Green Bay murders
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A criminal complaint identifies a person of interest in the killings of two women in Green Bay as Richard W. Sotka, 48. Action 2 News obtained court documents filed Monday regarding charges of criminal damage to property and bail jumping against Sotka in Brown County. The documents state that police “gained information” that Sotka was a person of interest in Sunday’s double homicide at a duplex in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane in Green Bay.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Wisconsin
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Wisconsin. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay police make arrest after weapons call
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they made an arrest following a weapons call on Green Bay’s east side. There was a heavy police presence at the corner of Baird and Eliza streets before 6 o’clock Tuesday night. Police didn’t release details except to say the incident...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
