Murfreesboro, NC

247Sports

In-state 2023 forward Ta'Korrie Faison commits to East Carolina

East Carolina has picked up another in-state prospect on the recruiting trail under head coach Michael Schwartz and his coaching staff, landing class of 2023 Goldsboro (N.C.) High School small forward Ta'Korrie Faison. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder picked up an offer from ECU last week when Schwartz and his entire staff went to see him at Goldsboro in person. Faison returned for a visit and photoshoot on campus on Saturday, and committed shortly afterwards.
GREENVILLE, NC
nsuspartans.com

NSU-NCCU Women’s Basketball Game Postponed

NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University Director of Athletics Melody Webb announced Monday afternoon's women's basketball game between the Spartans and North Carolina Central at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has been postponed. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game will be rescheduled for a later date. Norfolk State will return...
NORFOLK, VA
WRAL News

North Pitt 5-star junior PG Zamareya Jones is worth traveling to see

Bethel, N.C. — North Pitt High School junior Zamareya Jones is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024 according to ESPN's HoopGurlz national rankings. The 5-foot-8 point guard has an advanced understanding of the game and the skills to go with it. You'll often find her sending pinpoint passes up the length of the floor twisting defenders around with only a couple of sharp dribbles. She shoots efficiently and her finishes are dynamic. Everything looks like it comes easy to her.
BETHEL, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Jesse A. Mitchell

AHOSKIE – Jesse Adrian Mitchell, age 83, passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Mitchell was born in Nash County, NC on October 15, 1939 to Theodore Barber and Joseph Christine Mitchell. Adrian was a Vietnam Army Veteran, and retired from the Army National Guard. His civilian career was a Draftsman for Carolina Telephone & Telegraph. In his younger years, Adrian enjoyed golfing, and antique cars. In his later years he enjoyed RV’ing with his wife. He was a devoted member of Mercy Church and was an active member as long as his health permitted. Adrian was a kind, gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.
AHOSKIE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce Banquet features Secretary of State

AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Ahoskie Inn. The guest speaker will be Elaine F. Marshall, North Carolina’s Secretary of State. The banquet gets underway at 5 p.m. with a social hour and auction. Dinner follows...
AHOSKIE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Bennie H. Britt, Sr.

BONAIRE, GA – Bennie Harold Britt, Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home in Bonaire, Georgia. He was born on June 22, 1952, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to the late Harold and Bennie Jean (Martin) Britt, the oldest of five children. Bennie is a graduate of Northampton County High School and Wilson Technical Institute.
BONAIRE, GA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange

SCOTLAND NECK, NC – Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange, a resident of Halifax County and retired social services worker, died Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Scotland House in Scotland Neck, NC, at the age of 102. Born September 9, 1920, she was one of three daughters of Charles Fox...
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
WNCT

Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
GREENVILLE, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Roanoke Connect launches new fiber connectivity in Gates County

Roanoke Connect, a broadband service provider and a subsidiary of Roanoke Electric Cooperative, announces that fiber connectivity building has begun in Gates County. “We’re continuing to break ground across a variety of counties in North Carolina, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our services to communities that need it most,” said Bo Coughlin, COO of Roanoke Connect. “We’re looking forward to extending our offerings to these deserving residents and businesses as we welcome the new year.”
GATES COUNTY, NC
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia

A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
EMPORIA, VA
WNCT

Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Funds approved to purchase land for new high school

JACKSON – The Northampton Commissioners approved the expenditure of over $1.5 million so that the county’s Board of Education can move forward in the process of purchasing land for a new high school. The decision was reached during a special called commissioners’ meeting held on Jan. 30.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC

