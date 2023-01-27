Read full article on original website
Former Mariner football standout and ECU special teams staple Donald enters NCAA transfer portal
GREENVILLE — If Maceo Donald has played his last football game in the purple and gold, he at least leaves on a high note. The East Carolina redshirt senior put his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. “I just want to explore my options,” the former East...
247Sports
In-state 2023 forward Ta'Korrie Faison commits to East Carolina
East Carolina has picked up another in-state prospect on the recruiting trail under head coach Michael Schwartz and his coaching staff, landing class of 2023 Goldsboro (N.C.) High School small forward Ta'Korrie Faison. The 6-foot-6, 220-pounder picked up an offer from ECU last week when Schwartz and his entire staff went to see him at Goldsboro in person. Faison returned for a visit and photoshoot on campus on Saturday, and committed shortly afterwards.
nsuspartans.com
NSU-NCCU Women’s Basketball Game Postponed
NORFOLK, Va. | Norfolk State University Director of Athletics Melody Webb announced Monday afternoon's women's basketball game between the Spartans and North Carolina Central at Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall has been postponed. The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) game will be rescheduled for a later date. Norfolk State will return...
Goldsboro's Ta'Korrie Faison commits to East Carolina days after offer
Goldsboro, N.C. — After receiving an offer from East Carolina University on Friday, Goldsboro High School's senior forward Ta'Korrie Faison has announced his commitment to the Pirates. Faison announced his decision to his Instagram account. The 6-foot-7 standout has been a dominant player for the Cougars. He has averaged...
North Pitt 5-star junior PG Zamareya Jones is worth traveling to see
Bethel, N.C. — North Pitt High School junior Zamareya Jones is a 5-star prospect in the class of 2024 according to ESPN's HoopGurlz national rankings. The 5-foot-8 point guard has an advanced understanding of the game and the skills to go with it. You'll often find her sending pinpoint passes up the length of the floor twisting defenders around with only a couple of sharp dribbles. She shoots efficiently and her finishes are dynamic. Everything looks like it comes easy to her.
Assistant basketball coach, 22, accused of posing as 13-year-old player during game
A 22-year-old assistant coach allegedly impersonated a 13-year-old player on her team in a JV girls basketball game.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jesse A. Mitchell
AHOSKIE – Jesse Adrian Mitchell, age 83, passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home, surrounded by his family. Mr. Mitchell was born in Nash County, NC on October 15, 1939 to Theodore Barber and Joseph Christine Mitchell. Adrian was a Vietnam Army Veteran, and retired from the Army National Guard. His civilian career was a Draftsman for Carolina Telephone & Telegraph. In his younger years, Adrian enjoyed golfing, and antique cars. In his later years he enjoyed RV’ing with his wife. He was a devoted member of Mercy Church and was an active member as long as his health permitted. Adrian was a kind, gentle man and will be missed by all who knew him.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce Banquet features Secretary of State
AHOSKIE – The Ahoskie Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual banquet on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Ahoskie Inn. The guest speaker will be Elaine F. Marshall, North Carolina’s Secretary of State. The banquet gets underway at 5 p.m. with a social hour and auction. Dinner follows...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Bennie H. Britt, Sr.
BONAIRE, GA – Bennie Harold Britt, Sr., 70, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home in Bonaire, Georgia. He was born on June 22, 1952, in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, to the late Harold and Bennie Jean (Martin) Britt, the oldest of five children. Bennie is a graduate of Northampton County High School and Wilson Technical Institute.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange
SCOTLAND NECK, NC – Jennie Sewell Marks Delagrange, a resident of Halifax County and retired social services worker, died Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Scotland House in Scotland Neck, NC, at the age of 102. Born September 9, 1920, she was one of three daughters of Charles Fox...
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Roanoke Connect launches new fiber connectivity in Gates County
Roanoke Connect, a broadband service provider and a subsidiary of Roanoke Electric Cooperative, announces that fiber connectivity building has begun in Gates County. “We’re continuing to break ground across a variety of counties in North Carolina, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring our services to communities that need it most,” said Bo Coughlin, COO of Roanoke Connect. “We’re looking forward to extending our offerings to these deserving residents and businesses as we welcome the new year.”
A family affair: Chesapeake triplets join Navy together
Three Western Branch siblings have enlisted in the Navy, and the best part? They're triplets.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
E.W. Wyatt student brings weapon to school Thursday in Emporia
A half-day at E.W. Wyatt Middle School nearly turned into a very, very bad day. This Thursday, a student at Wyatt was caught bringing an unidentified weapon into the building. Thanks to students who reported the issue, school administrators became aware and quickly contacted the Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, who took appropriate action.
NC school bus driver wins $150,000 on a $5 scratch-off and plans to pay off mortgage, help kids
In addition to her paying off her mortgage, the Warren County school bus driver said she's going to help out her kids.
Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
Woman wanted in murder of man in NC believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area
A suspect wanted for murder in North Carolina is believed to be heading to the Raleigh-Durham area, according to deputies.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth casino workers invited to join group fighting indoor smoking
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A group fighting indoor smoking at casinos nationwide is inviting Portsmouth’s casino workers to join its ranks. Casino Employees Against Smoking Effects (CEASE) says its leaders reached out to employees at Rivers Casino Portsmouth in an open letter addressed Tuesday. “We want to help...
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Funds approved to purchase land for new high school
JACKSON – The Northampton Commissioners approved the expenditure of over $1.5 million so that the county’s Board of Education can move forward in the process of purchasing land for a new high school. The decision was reached during a special called commissioners’ meeting held on Jan. 30.
Portsmouth’s casino may see competitive edge with smoking, expert says
"It does allow a competitive advantage for some properties to still have that as an amenity for their guests, and we're seeing that all over the country."
